Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los Angeles

You might be over the National food holidays of 2022, but getting FREE coffee on National Coffee Day is too hot to pass up! Here are a few options you can pour over in your brain on Thursday, September 29th.

The perfect cup of coffee Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin is celebrating by rewarding their DD Perks® members. Sign up for their app, and you can get a FREE medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. I suggest a Vanilla Donut.

Vanilla Donut Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Enigma Coffee (West Hollywood, Sherman Oaks, Tarzana)

Just like their name implies, local coffee roaster Enigma Coffee is keeping their FREEBIES a secret. Each location will have different in-person and online specials which encourage you to visit them all! One thing that is for sure is that you can get 25% off on the website. Hours are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Enigma Coffee Photo Credit: Enigma Coffee

Off Hours Bourbon, La Colombe, and Buck Mason (Hancock Park)

Celebrate National Coffee Day with cocktails and consumerism! Off Hours Bourbon, together with La Colombe, and Buck Mason are collaborating on a special event with FREE Specialty Coffee Cocktails, giveaways, and more.

The event takes place from 5 to 7 p.m., and although it's free to attend, you need to RSVP on Eventbrite. Buck Mason is located at 107 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004

Krispy Kreme

Can't get much better than FREE coffee AND a FREE doughnut from the folks at Krispy Kreme. No purchase is necessary, but you do need to be a rewards member to get that free doughnut.

You'll feel like a kid again!

Navi at Krispy Kreme Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

HiBall Energy Seltzer

Hiball Energy Seltzer is rebranding the holiday, National Coffee Alternative Day, and celebrating by giving away FREE sparkling energy. Their "coffee" cart will be located at the Santa Monica Promenade from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., where you can get a can of this alternative upper. Ingredients include guarana, ginseng, B vitamins, and 160 mg of organic caffeine.