Where to find the last remaining Banksy mural in Los Angeles

The last remaining Banksy mural in Los Angeles is for sale, and it comes with a building! For most of us, a 30 million dollar price tag for a building with a work of art by famed British artist Banksy is a bit out of reach, but you can still see it for zero dollars! Find out all the details below.

Blog Image Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA/Canva

Some Banksy Backstory

Tarina Tarantino has been the owner of the building at 908-910 S Broadway since 2007. When she and her husband Alfonso Campos purchased it for 4 million dollars, there wasn't a Banksy there. It was during a 2010 screening of his documentary “Exit Through the Gift Shop,” that he painted the mural of "Girl on a Swing" dangling from a PARKING sign on the wall. The letters ING were painted over, suggesting the idea that Los Angeles needs more parks and fewer parking lots.

The current owners did not intend to sell the building, but the pandemic forced the couple to file for bankruptcy and put the building and mural up for auction. Although there isn't a price on the artwork, this New York Times article estimates it's worth at least 10 million. Tarantino and Campos are hoping to raise 30 million as the building is worth at least 16 million.

An event on September 22nd called Night Park was a celebrity-studded event billed as a send-off and celebration of Los Angeles culture before the building goes to auction on October 20th. It featured food from Chef Jihee Kim of Perilla LA, Chef Jennifer Yee of Baker’s Bench, as well as the classic restaurant Cassells Hamburgers.

Keep an eye on these new and notable chefs as they will be taking up residence in an area of Echo Park called "The Forgotten Edge Neighborhood" on Alpine Street.

How you can swing for yourself

“Girl on a Swing” was not meant to be sold, but there is no guarantee that the building won't be purchased, only to have the mural cut out of the wall brick by brick. The owners of the building took great care of the artwork over the years and added a plastic covering as well as a gate to keep vandals away.

See it for yourself as soon as you can by taking a walk down broadway and 9th street, where you can pose in front of the gates.

Visit www.girlonaswingla.com if you'd like more information on how you can bid on a building and steward this Banksy mural in Los Angeles.