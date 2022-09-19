This restaurant only makes one thing, and it's really good

We live in a culture that demands multi-tasking and being able to live up to high standards of perfection while performing at all cylinders. We're expected to be everything to everyone all at once and do it with a smile on our faces. Well, maybe I'm digressing from restaurants a bit, but I love a place that knows what it does best and doesn't try to please the masses with a massive menu. This restaurant only makes one thing, and I bet you're going to love it too.

Blog Banner Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA/Canva

What is Zhengyalov Hatz?

Zhengyalov Hatz is a flatbread that is loaded with herbs and then cooked over a grill. It's a specialty of the republic of Artsakh, which is a disputed territory technically located in Azerbaijan, but with a population that considers itself mostly Armenian.

The restaurant Zhengyalov Hatz in Glendale is a restaurant that specializes in this particular kind of flatbread. The owner, Vresh Osipian, uses his grandmother's recipe, which features over twelve different herbs - the specifics of which are a family secret.

The Menu

The menu is so simple that it almost seems like there isn't one, save for a list of drink options and dessert. If you come in not knowing what to order, whoever is behind the counter will tell you there's only one thing, and on my visit she even encouraged that one when split is big enough for two (I still ordered two though :)). There are no prices, but online I found an image with a pricetag of $6.99. In total, I spent $25 after a tip and a Paxlava for dessert, so even taking Glendale's 10% tax into consideration, that probably makes the Zhengyalov Hatz closer to $7.99. Still a steal for such big portions!

Paxlava Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

The Taste

It's hard to believe that this delightfully simple dish doesn't contain butter or cheese. The way the herbs mix together and sort of melt in your mouth between layers of chewy, thin dough is just perfect, but at the same time, I can't exactly describe why it's so good. Even several hours later, and cold, it was still delicious (because turns out one order can actually be big enough for two).

zhengyalov hatz Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

The Location

You'll find Zhengyalov Hatz across from the Glendale Post Office on Broadway Blvd. The dining room is inviting enough, but the speed of the preparation makes it perfect for takeaway. You'll have your food in less time that it takes to buy stamps across the street.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

Zhengyalov Hatz: 318 East Broadway Glendale, CA 91205 (818) 696-9339