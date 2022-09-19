Glendale, CA

This restaurant only makes one thing, and it's really good

Caroline at EatDrinkLA

We live in a culture that demands multi-tasking and being able to live up to high standards of perfection while performing at all cylinders. We're expected to be everything to everyone all at once and do it with a smile on our faces. Well, maybe I'm digressing from restaurants a bit, but I love a place that knows what it does best and doesn't try to please the masses with a massive menu. This restaurant only makes one thing, and I bet you're going to love it too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ETBO6_0i20YcyL00
Blog BannerPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA/Canva

What is Zhengyalov Hatz?

Zhengyalov Hatz is a flatbread that is loaded with herbs and then cooked over a grill. It's a specialty of the republic of Artsakh, which is a disputed territory technically located in Azerbaijan, but with a population that considers itself mostly Armenian.

The restaurant Zhengyalov Hatz in Glendale is a restaurant that specializes in this particular kind of flatbread. The owner, Vresh Osipian, uses his grandmother's recipe, which features over twelve different herbs - the specifics of which are a family secret.

The Menu

The menu is so simple that it almost seems like there isn't one, save for a list of drink options and dessert. If you come in not knowing what to order, whoever is behind the counter will tell you there's only one thing, and on my visit she even encouraged that one when split is big enough for two (I still ordered two though :)). There are no prices, but online I found an image with a pricetag of $6.99. In total, I spent $25 after a tip and a Paxlava for dessert, so even taking Glendale's 10% tax into consideration, that probably makes the Zhengyalov Hatz closer to $7.99. Still a steal for such big portions!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gWlgh_0i20YcyL00
PaxlavaPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

The Taste

It's hard to believe that this delightfully simple dish doesn't contain butter or cheese. The way the herbs mix together and sort of melt in your mouth between layers of chewy, thin dough is just perfect, but at the same time, I can't exactly describe why it's so good. Even several hours later, and cold, it was still delicious (because turns out one order can actually be big enough for two).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jlt2c_0i20YcyL00
zhengyalov hatzPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

The Location

You'll find Zhengyalov Hatz across from the Glendale Post Office on Broadway Blvd. The dining room is inviting enough, but the speed of the preparation makes it perfect for takeaway. You'll have your food in less time that it takes to buy stamps across the street.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

Zhengyalov Hatz: 318 East Broadway Glendale, CA 91205 (818) 696-9339

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# zhengyalov hatz# best food in Glendale# flatbread lunch# best flatbread Los Angeles# cheap eats

Comments / 0

Published by

Specializing in the best of Los Angeles! I want to show you how to eat, drink, and live your best Los Angeles every day of the week. My favorite style of articles to share are listicles and "best of" roundups.

Los Angeles, CA
1692 followers

More from Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Los Angeles, CA

Where to Find the best Dumplings in Los Angeles

Jenn Harris, Food Columnist at The Los Angeles Times, knows her dumplings; so much so that she's got an entire YouTube series, “The Bucket List: Dumplings," where she profiles at least 30 different dumplings. I sat down with Jenn during a media event and got "filled in" on how she finds the best dumplings in Los Angeles and how you can have them all in one crawl.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

These are the Best Free Food and Foodie Deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 Days

Sometimes all the food holidays in Los Angeles can feel like overkill, but when restaurants leverage them to offer free food to customers, it feels like a gastronomical Christmas. Here are the best free food and foodie deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 Days.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Where to Get Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger Day

Did you know the Cheeseburger was invited in Pasadena, California? According to SpuceEats, the year was 1924 and the inventor was a 16-year old boy working at his father's restaurant, The Rite Spot. While the restaurant has since been replaced with a plaque, you can celebrate the birth of this great sandwich on September 18th with National Cheeseburger Day! Here are the best spots for cheesing it up.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

This might be the Best Breakfast Sandwich in Los Angeles right now

One of the most popular Mexican bakeries in Los Angeles is expanding its menu to include savories for lunch and dinner. Here is a look at the new menu at La Monarca Bakery and why you might be thinking of them for more than just Pan Dulce. Read all the way to the end for my ultimate favorites.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

What to Eat at the L.A. Coliseum

The Los Angeles Coliseum is 100 years old this year, but it looks as good as ever. Here is the best food at the LA Coliseum for the 2022-2023 season that will keep things feeling fresh.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The Best Food to Eat at L.A. Rams Games

Football season begins Thursday, September 8th, with a matchup between the L.A. Rams and the Buffalo Bills. Here's a look at the best food at L.A. Rams Games and what you should be eating at SoFi Stadium.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Free Food and Foodie Collabs Happening this Week in L.A.

Labor Day might be behind us, but that's no reason why this week shouldn't still feel like a holiday. Mix things up with these cool happenings. Starting today, you can get pizza on your taco or taco on your pizza in this unique foodie collaboration between Hail Mary Pizza and Trejo's Tacos. Stop into Hail Mary Pizza in Atwater Village now until the end of the month for a Mexican Pizza with barbacoa brisket, local sweet corn, and toasted coriander créma. Meanwhile, at Trejo's Tacos in Hollywood, you can feast on an Italian Taco made with Chef David’s Hail Mary meatballs along with burnt Monterey Jack, Asadero, and Mozzarella.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The 9 Easiest Labor Day Events in Los Angeles

I don't know about you, but the words labor day make me think of giving birth and Americans working themselves to death. While this holiday is actually a day" in honor of working people," wouldn't it be nice to get a break from fighting crowds in the name of FOMO events? Here's a list of the 9 easiest Labor Day weekend events in Los Angeles to do just that.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The Lonely Oyster is about to get a lot more Friends

The Lonely Oyster in Echo Park is one of those impossibly cool restaurants that doesn't need to do too much to be remarkable. The door on Echo Park Blvd is unassuming, save for the signage when you look up into the California sky and spot the signature oyster symbol emblazoned on a tiny sailing flag. The dining room is maritime-themed without being kitschy, with dark navy blue walls and gold hardware, and a single red life preserver over the bar. The team behind the restaurant includes owner Don Andes (Little Joy/ Holloway), Creative Director Jena Corbin, Chef Carlos Lopez, and GM Sam Valle. The Lonely Oyster specializes in "Saltwater-inspired fare" that doesn't discriminate by region, so all briny bits are welcome here! Are you ready to dive in?

Read full story
Glendale, CA

This is the Best Thing on Uber Eats in Glendale right now

It's not often that you'll find a restaurant written up by The New York Times on Uber Eats. Even less common is you find an extremely popular restaurant known for its difficulty in getting in there because of limited hours. This is the best thing on Uber Eats in Glendale right now, and I'm almost afraid to let everyone in on the secret...

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

How to Stay Connected to the L.A. Food Scene

You're going to blink 15 to 20 times in the next minute, and that's probably how many new restaurants open up every month. So how can you keep track of the L.A. food scene when there's always something new in your line of vision? Find out about some of the events happening this September that will help you do just that.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Here's how to get a Gourmet Burger for just $4.40 in Los Angeles

Do you need a weekday pick-me-up? Treat yourself to lunch on Thursday, August 25th, 2022, and get a Gourmet Burger for just $4.40! That's less than the price of a Big Mac, and you don't need to eat in your car! The details are below.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

This is the only place you can get a Pumpkin Latte right now

August 24th, 2022 might seem like an early start to fall, but if you want a Pumpkin Latte right now, this will be like a cool breeze on a summer day to you. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® has new menu items, signature drinks you love, and an almost daily Be Happy Hour.

Read full story

Take a Break from Alcohol with Jukes Cordialities

Do you have a nightly wine habit that you'd like to take a break from? Or maybe you'd just like a refreshing beverage that isn't alcohol to pair with your meal. Leave it to a critically acclaimed wine writer to create a fantastic beverage that still has the complexity of a bold glass of wine but without the calories, sugar, or alcohol content. Read on for a decadent alcohol-free ritual from Jukes Cordialities.

Read full story
Glendale, CA

What you need to know about the water restrictions in Glendale

There are new Glendale water restrictions coming on Tuesday, September 6th, and this time it's aimed at outdoor watering. Are you prepared? I talked to a representative from Glendale Water and Power and got the details you need to know so you won't be left out to dry.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

8 Brunches you need for your L.A. Lifestyle

The days are longer, the sun is brighter, and although it's back to school time, summer still isn't over yet! Wondering what a people-pleasing summer brunch guide is? It's your chance to put a smile on the faces of even the most brunch discerning critics.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

How to get Free Pink's Hot Dogs this Weekend

A new A League of Their Own series is coming to Prime Video on August 12th, and although it will be almost impossible to top the original 1992 film, Amazon is coming in hot with this fun promotion to get free Pink's Hot Dogs this weekend.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The 7 Best Cookies in Los Angeles

Did you know many of the best cookies in Los Angeles aren't even from Los Angeles? However, in a city of transplants, we're always eager to welcome the next big star to the city of Angels. Here's where to get seven of the sweetest of things in life.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in August

August in Los Angeles might mean the end of the Summer, but it's not over yet! Join me outside this month for free concerts, food festivals, delicious events, and more! Many events repeat weekly so pay extra attention to the first week of August.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy