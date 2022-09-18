Los Angeles, CA

These are the Best Free Food and Foodie Deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 Days

Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Sometimes all the food holidays in Los Angeles can feel like overkill, but when restaurants leverage them to offer free food to customers, it feels like a gastronomical Christmas. Here are the best free food and foodie deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 Days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uAJsk_0hypeJ9Q00
Best Foodie Deals in Los Angeles Right NowPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Bring Back West 3rd Street

If you haven't visited the Beverly Grove district in a while, these restaurants and stores want you back! Beginning Friday, September 16th, from noon to 6 p.m. and running through Sunday, September 18th, you can stop into Chicas Tacos to receive a "deals" booklet good for eight businesses in the area. Deals include 50% off at Chicas Tacos + 10% off FOREVER, a FREE workout at Members Only, 50% off at Melanie Wine Bar, BOGO Gelato at Ecco Un Poco, and more! Chicas Tacos is located at 8312 W. 3rd Street, Los Angeles, 90048.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13H6IV_0hypeJ9Q00
Chicas TacosPhoto Credit: Chicas Tacos

National Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day is September 18th, but if you want to get in on the deals early, then head to Irv’s Burgers in West Hollywood on Saturday, Sept. 17th at 11 a.m., when the first 50 guests will receive a FREE turkey burger with Irv’s sauce, green hatch chilies, and cheddar cheese on a house-made bun to help celebrate the new menu item.

Also, on September 17th, from 2 to 6 p.m., Farmer Boys, will be offering the Big Cheese® for only $2!!

Lastly, check out this post for National Cheeseburger Day to see how you can get FREE Cheeseburgers on September 18th at McDonald's, Burger King, Mooyah, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DxPF5_0hypeJ9Q00
Big Cheese®Photo Credit: Farmer Boys

Free BBQ Block Party

Messhall Kitchen in Los Feliz is celebrating their 10th Anniversary with a FREE BBQ Block Party on September 18th from 5 to 8 p.m. Events include FREE BBQ Plates (until they run out), Games, Drinks, a Raffle, and a Charity Dunk Tank. Messhall Kitchen is located at 4500 Los Feliz Blvd in Los Angeles.

National Pepperoni Pizza Day

Edgar Martirosyan, the Oscars Pizza Delivery Guy, wants to craft you a pie. Celebrate National Pepperoni Pizza Day on Tuesday, September 20th, at Napoli’s Pizza Kitchen in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks, where they will give you a FREE pepperoni pizza just for walking through the door! Hours for the promotion are from Noon to 4:00 pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZiAQi_0hypeJ9Q00
Edgar Martirosyan, Oscars Pizza Delivery GuyPhoto Credit: Napoli's Pizza Kitchen

Did I miss any Free Food and Foodie Deals in Los Angeles? Leave me a comment below.

