This might be the Best Breakfast Sandwich in Los Angeles right now

One of the most popular Mexican bakeries in Los Angeles is expanding its menu to include savories for lunch and dinner. Here is a look at the new menu at La Monarca Bakery and why you might be thinking of them for more than just Pan Dulce. Read all the way to the end for my ultimate favorites.

Concha Pan Dulce Photo Credit: La Monarca Bakery

What's New for Breakfast?

The new savory breakfast items include a series of Mollete on their famed Bollilo Bread. Flavors include Jack Cheese ($3.85) and Soy Chorizo ($4.85). These items are similar to Cheesy Bread with a bean paste spread.

Also on the savory breakfast menu are two Biscuit Sandwiches that are made from scratch. Choices include Chipotle Bacon Egg with cheddar and smoky chipotle and Ranchero Egg and Sausage ($4.99).

Soy Chorizo Mollete Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

What's New for Lunch and Dinner?

The New Menu at La Monarca Bakery includes five different fillings in either a Burrito, Taco Trio, or Torta. The prices range from $8.25 to $8.75, with the Burrito being the lowest price. Fillings include Chipotle Beef Machaca, Chicken Mole, Soy Chorizo, Salsa Verde, and Bean and Cheese. All come with oven-roasted potatoes and refried beans inside.

Burritos Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

My Favorite Items from the New Menu at La Monarca Bakery

This item blew me away, and it wasn't my expected choice. The Ranchero Egg and Sausage Biscuit is so delicious because the fresh biscuit is unlike any other breakfast sandwich on the market in the fast-casual realm. The combination of flavors of crispy bacon, sharp cheddar, and smoky chipotle with that eggs and biscuit is just perfect.

Ranchero Egg and Sausage Biscuit Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Overall, the lunch and dinner options were a bit too similar for my taste. Still, I enjoyed the simplest Bean and Cheese Burrito over the more complicated Beef combinations.

Lastly, don't leave without an Oatchata Latte. You don't need to be an oat milk lover to go crazy for this espresso and cinnamon steeped rich oat milk coffee. Prices begin at $4.75 for a small.