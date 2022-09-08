Los Angeles, CA

The Best Food to Eat at L.A. Rams Games

Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Football season begins Thursday, September 8th, with a matchup between the L.A. Rams and the Buffalo Bills. Here's a look at the best food at L.A. Rams Games and what you should be eating at SoFi Stadium.

Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo from L.A. restaurant favorites Son of a Gun and Jon & Vinny's are creating something reminiscent of a city lifestyle with L.A. Eats for SoFi Stadium.

Food choices are categorized by popular street names in Los Angeles; such as San Vicente Blvd, Fairfax Avenue, Sawtelle Blvd, and Olvera Street. The up-leveled stadium food on Fairfax Avenue includes menu items like a Deep Fried Hot Dog and an Elongated Cheeseburger (on a sub bun), as well as Vegan Chili. San Vicente Blvd shows off a thick Pizza with classic California ingredients and a Stromboli Dog, wrapped in mortadella and capicola ham and then wrapped in pizza dough and baked in the oven. Pair healthy items like Kale and Gem Lettuce Salad with Meatballs to make it a complete meal. Sawtelle Blvd has more of an Asian flair with a Fried Chicken Sandwich topped with slaw and Tsunami Tots topped with Kewpie mayo and hoisin sauce. Lastly, Olvera Street is described as "family-inspired Mexican," including dishes like Barbacoa Loaded Nachos and Chicken Tinga Tacos.

The SoFi Stadium setup allows for a more interactive experience for diners; with clear glass in all the kitchens and a sightline to the field. Now you'll never miss a play because you needed that Super Fudgey Brownie - available at all stands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21o4XE_0hmAXS6d00
Crispy Chicken SandwichPhoto Credit: Jakob Layman

The Best Drinks at SoFi Stadium

Beverage choices at the concession stands include Water, Soft Drinks, Beer, and Wine. If you're with the home team, order a specially branded Whose House Blonde Ale and get ready to pose for some epic photos with a Super Bowl winning can. The L.A. Based Brewery Golden Road Brewing also serves a Mango Cart at the stadium, which is a completely alcohol-free beer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EDE3H_0hmAXS6d00
Whose House Blonde AlePhoto Credit: Golden Road Brewing

What's the best food at LA Rams games?

The reviews have been mixed, but that seems to have a lot to do with the execution versus the quality of the food. Now that it's the second season at SoFi Stadium, we can assume the restaurant staff can handle the hungry crowds at half-time. The choices below, though, have been consistent favorites.

The Pepperoni Pizza and the Tsunami Tots are the best food to eat at the LA Rams games at SoFi Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y9sPF_0hmAXS6d00
Tsunami TotsPhoto Credit: Jakob Layman

# Sofi Stadium Food# LA Rams# football season# LA Rams football# Chargers Football

Comments / 0

Published by

Specializing in the best of Los Angeles! I want to show you how to eat, drink, and live your best Los Angeles every day of the week. My favorite style of articles to share are listicles and "best of" roundups.

Los Angeles, CA
1652 followers

