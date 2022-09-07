Free Food and Foodie Collabs Happening this Week in L.A.

Labor Day might be behind us, but that's no reason why this week shouldn't still feel like a holiday. Mix things up with these cool happenings.

Tuesday, September 6th

Starting today, you can get pizza on your taco or taco on your pizza in this unique foodie collaboration between Hail Mary Pizza and Trejo's Tacos. Stop into Hail Mary Pizza in Atwater Village now until the end of the month for a Mexican Pizza with barbacoa brisket, local sweet corn, and toasted coriander créma. Meanwhile, at Trejo's Tacos in Hollywood, you can feast on an Italian Taco made with Chef David’s Hail Mary meatballs along with burnt Monterey Jack, Asadero, and Mozzarella.

Trejo's Barbacoa Pizza Photo Credit: Js2pr

Wednesday, September 7th

Your next drink is on Cameron Diaz. Until the end of the month at Harriet's Rooftop in West Hollywood, when you visit during "Avaline Hours," you can get your second glass of Rosé or Frosé ($15) courtesy of the Avaline organic wine brand, founded by Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power.

Hours are Monday through Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.Thursday, September 8th

Thursday, September 8th

Be part of the grand opening of Encanto Restaurant & Bar in Los Feliz, where you'll be served a Classic Margarita welcome cocktail along with your choice of a complimentary Carne Asada or Braised Chicken Taco. There will also be live music from 8 p.m. to 12:30 am. RSVPs are required and can be made at info@encantola.com.

Friday, September 9th

Rice Bowl favorite Flame Broiler has a new owner at the La Verne location, and they're celebrating with FREE FOOD! Be among the first 100 people in line, and you'll get a FREE Regular Bowl with your protein of choice. The event starts at 10 a.m. at Flame Broiler La Verne: 1548 Foothill Blvd., La Verne, CA 91750.