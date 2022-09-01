The 9 Easiest Labor Day Events in Los Angeles

I don't know about you, but the words labor day make me think of giving birth and Americans working themselves to death. While this holiday is actually a day" in honor of working people," wouldn't it be nice to get a break from fighting crowds in the name of FOMO events? Here's a list of the 9 easiest Labor Day weekend events in Los Angeles to do just that.

Specialty Burgers

What better way to kick off your Labor Day weekend than with a specialty burger only available once a month at Chi Spacca.?Choose between a Classic Spacca Burger with Calabrian mint aioli and caramelized onions or a Sooner Smash with two patties, American cheese, and shaved onions ($16). Both come with fries. Pork Burgers and vegetarian items are also on the menu.

Pre-order now on Tock or go in person between 12 and 2 p.m. only on Saturday, September 3rd.

Spacca Burger Photo Credit: Chi Spacca Website

Maestro of the Movies

All weekend long, you can celebrate the magic of the cinema under the stars with the Maestro of the Movies concert at the Hollywood Bowl. It features the famed scores of John Williams from beloved Hollywood classics like Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, and E.T. You can even expect a cameo from the 90 year old composer John Williams himself. The concert takes place September 2nd, 3rd, and 4th at 8 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. Get your tickets here at $35 a person and up for the Friday concert.

The Hollywood Bowl Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Foodie Events

The 626 Night Market is happening all weekend long at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia. Admission is $5 pre-sale and kids under 3 are FREE. The Night Market features food stalls, crafts, games, and more. Hours are 4 p.m. to midnight. Get your tickets here.

Also for your consideration is the weekly Smorgasburg LA at Row DTLA. It's the last day to enjoy Ice Cream Alley with favorites like Kinrose Creamery and the Churro Boss Truck. Also on deck are more than a dozen other foodie vendors. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with one hour of free parking included.

Lastly, if you want good foodie vibes without the lines, head to The Lonely Oyster for two days of pop-ups on September 3rd and 4th, and a Labor Day Low Country Boil on Monday, September 5th, from Noon to 8 p.m. Reservations can be made at ahoy@thelonelyoyster.com.

A Lonely Oyster Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Music and More

Head to Grand Performances in Downtown Los Angeles On Saturday, September 3rd, for a FREE Concert Collaboration between KCRW and Grand Performances. Music from Allison Russell, ÌFÉ and KCRW DJ Raul Campos begins at 6 p.m. Reserve your free ticket here.

Next, on Sunday, September 4th, it's time for Swimsuits and Cowboy Boots at Desert 5 Spot in Hollywood. Hours are 2 to 8 p.m. and feature a pool party, mechanical bull, cowboy karaoke, and free admission.

Desert 5 Rooftop at Night Photo Credit: Desert 5 Spot

Ice Cream Events

If ice cream is the ONLY thing on your mind, skip Smorgasburg and head to these spots instead.

Capri Gelato & Coffee Bar in Marina del Rey will be giving away complimentary mini cups of their Passion Fruit Goat Cheese flavored gelato all weekend long to celebrate a big announcement! Hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. most days.

Next, on September 5th, Cafe Gratitude Larchmont will be hosting a Vegan Ice Cream Showdown from 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 on Eventbrite and include Vegan Bites, Oliopop root beer floats, and Samples from talented vegan ice cream creators like Yoga-urt and JD's Vegan Ice Cream. Most importantly, you will have a chance to be a part of history in choosing the winner of the showdown.