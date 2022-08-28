It's not often that you'll find a restaurant written up by The New York Times on Uber Eats. Even less common is you find an extremely popular restaurant known for its difficulty in getting in there because of limited hours. This is the best thing on Uber Eats in Glendale right now, and I'm almost afraid to let everyone in on the secret...

Secret Photo Credit: Canva.com

One of the Best Restaurants in America

According to The New York Times, Mini Kabob, the tiny Armenian takeout space in Glendale, was one of the best restaurants in all of America for 2021. The family-run restaurant has been open for over 30 years, save for a break during the pandemic because two out of the three members of the Martirosyan family were considered high risk for COVID-19. Fast forward to 2022, and things couldn't be better, because those famed Lule Kabobs can now come straight to your doorstep!

What to Order from Mini Kabob on Uber Eats

The Beef Lule Kabob is what everyone raves about, as it's handcrafted in the back of the restaurant daily ($24). It comes with an order of fire-roasted Peppers and Tomato, buttery Basmati Rice, and a side of Hummus that will have you forsaking all other Hummus for the rest of your life!

The Chicken Lule Kabob is also a nice choice as it comes with the same side orders, and you'll get a chance to sample the garlic sauce as well. Personally, I like it a little saltier (Zankou Chicken style), but to each Toum his own :).

The Combo Plate is a great choice if you love chicken - but a little misleading as you expect it to include the Beef Lule as well. It offers the Chicken Lule, along with Pork Tenderloin, Chicken Thigh, and those same great sides ($24).

When to Order

The restaurant is open from Wednesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Uber Eats, you can get your order in until 5:30 p.m.