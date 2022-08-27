Los Angeles, CA

How to Stay Connected to the L.A. Food Scene

Caroline at EatDrinkLA

You're going to blink 15 to 20 times in the next minute, and that's probably how many new restaurants open up every month. So how can you keep track of the L.A. food scene when there's always something new in your line of vision? Find out about some of the events happening this September that will help you do just that.

Los Angeles Times Food Bowl

The Los Angeles Times has been hosting its annual Food Bowl for five years now, where they celebrate the best restaurants in Los Angeles over 30 days with tastings, parties, panels, and more. They're partnered with the Los Angeles County Regional Food Bank and have also set up a Food Insecurity Fund so you can be sure this isn't a gratuitous gorge fest you have to feel guilty about.

Since there are over 30 ways to enjoy the Los Angeles Times Food Bowl, I've rounded up a few of my favorites below. These include the winner of Restaurant of the Year for 2022 and the highlighted chefs you need to have on your radar.

Even if you can't make it to a single event on this list, you'll know the restaurants from the L.A. food scene where you should be dining.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nHrdG_0hWzt3em00
Dish from KatoPhoto Credit: Los Angeles Times Food Bowl

Los Angeles Times Food Bowl Launch Party

This takes place at Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood on Thursday, September 1st. The event will honor the recipient of the Restaurant of the Year Award, which is going to Anajak Thai from Sherman Oaks, and the Gold Award, which will be awarded to Genet Agonafer of Meals by Genet, located in Little Ethiopia. Other dishes will be from Kato, WOODSPOON, and Fat + Flour. The event

Tickets are $150 and can be purchased here.

Viva Mexico Pop-Up

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month on one of the most gorgeous patios in Los Angeles: La Cha Cha. Restaurants Pardela and Cafe de Nadie from Mexico City will cook alongside Executive Chef Paco Moran for a special evening on September 16th.

Tickets for the 5-course meal are $100 and can be purchased here.

Night Market and Backlot Brunch

Round off the month at the Paramount Pictures Studio Backlot from September 23rd to 25th for three distinctive events. The first is the "Smoked Soirée," featuring the best in BBQ and burgers from restaurants like Moo's Craft BBQ, Irv's Burgers, and more!

Night two is "Saturday Night Flavor," which highlights how eclectic the L.A. food scene is. You'll have dishes from Lunasia Dim Sum House, Tacos 1986, and over thirty other eateries.

Lastly, day three is the "Backlot Brunch," with bites from the best and most brilliant L.A. restaurants such as Jitlada, Ditroit, and The Brothers Sushi.

Tickets begin at $185. You can access them all at this link.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BT7gz_0hWzt3em00
BBQPhoto Credit: Los Angeles Times Food Bowl

Specializing in the best of Los Angeles! I want to show you how to eat, drink, and live your best Los Angeles every day of the week. My favorite style of articles to share are listicles and "best of" roundups.

Los Angeles, CA
1632 followers

