Here's how to get a Gourmet Burger for just $4.40 in Los Angeles

Do you need a weekday pick-me-up? Treat yourself to lunch on Thursday, August 25th, 2022, and get a Gourmet Burger for just $4.40! That's less than the price of a Big Mac, and you don't need to eat in your car! The details are below.

How to get a Gourmet Burger Banner Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

The Juicy Details

Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks has been in business since 1982 when the first location opened in West Los Angeles. Now they're celebrating their 40th anniversary with prices from back in the day. Feel the aloha on Thursday, August 25th, when one of the original menu items, the Hawaiian Burger, will be only $4.40! This beast of a burger is topped with fresh pineapple, teriyaki sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, swiss, and mayo with your choice of bun and meat. I like it best on a white bun with ground beef, but a whole wheat bun with a turkey burger or veggie patty is also available for the same price. Each comes with a side of Fries. The usual cost is $15.75.

The Hawaiian Burger Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

But Why Stop There?

Since you've saved some serious dough, you might as well celebrate with a specialty drink. The Islands Sunny Blonde Ale was created especially for Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks, and you won't find it anywhere else. The Watermelon Margarita is also back on the menu for a limited time. Kids will love their Frozen Lemonade.

If the Hawaiian Burger isn't your style, the Big Wave on the menu is also one of the original throwback burgers. It comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mustard ($13.75). You won't get a discount, but you'll enjoy a taste of 1982.

Watermelon Margarita Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Where to Find your Closest Location

Follow this link to find your closest restaurant. There are nearly 20 in Los Angeles county alone. That's quite an accomplishment at just 40 years young.