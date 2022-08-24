This is the only place you can get a Pumpkin Latte right now

August 24th, 2022 might seem like an early start to fall, but if you want a Pumpkin Latte right now, this will be like a cool breeze on a summer day to you. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® has new menu items, signature drinks you love, and an almost daily Be Happy Hour.

New Menu Items

Starting Wednesday, August 24th, you can savor the taste of autumn with four new drinks. This is more than a week before Starbucks, which will be kicking things off with their Pumpkin Spice Latte on August 30th, 2022. Fall fans can enjoy a true taste of the season with drinks like the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, the Salted Toffee Ice Blended® Drink, the Salted Toffee Latte, and the Salted Toffee Cold Brew Latte. Three out of four of these are iced, which shows you that The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is aware that it's not exactly sweater weather yet. This year also marks the 35th anniversary of The Original Ice Blended® Drink. Personally, I'm most excited for that Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew which features a new "cream cap experience" of sweetened smooth foam on top.

These new menu items will be available through October 31st, 2022.

Fan Favorites

Don't forget about the Pumpkin Latte, which also comes in an Ice Blended® version. Both feature notes of nutmeg and cinnamon and that sweet pumpkin taste we all love.

The Be Happy Hour

When times are tight you have to figure out how to treat yourself for less. Now from August 29th to September 15th, every Monday through Thursday, you can save $1 off any Ice Blended® Drink from 3 p.m. to close. If those parameters don't suit your lifestyle, I recommend downloading their app which frequently rewards customers with $1 off food and drink specials, good for anytime of day, like when you really need a Pumpkin Latte right now.