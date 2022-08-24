Los Angeles, CA

This is the only place you can get a Pumpkin Latte right now

Caroline at EatDrinkLA

August 24th, 2022 might seem like an early start to fall, but if you want a Pumpkin Latte right now, this will be like a cool breeze on a summer day to you. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® has new menu items, signature drinks you love, and an almost daily Be Happy Hour.

New Menu Items

Starting Wednesday, August 24th, you can savor the taste of autumn with four new drinks. This is more than a week before Starbucks, which will be kicking things off with their Pumpkin Spice Latte on August 30th, 2022. Fall fans can enjoy a true taste of the season with drinks like the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, the Salted Toffee Ice Blended® Drink, the Salted Toffee Latte, and the Salted Toffee Cold Brew Latte. Three out of four of these are iced, which shows you that The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is aware that it's not exactly sweater weather yet. This year also marks the 35th anniversary of The Original Ice Blended® Drink. Personally, I'm most excited for that Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew which features a new "cream cap experience" of sweetened smooth foam on top.

These new menu items will be available through October 31st, 2022.

Fan Favorites

Don't forget about the Pumpkin Latte, which also comes in an Ice Blended® version. Both feature notes of nutmeg and cinnamon and that sweet pumpkin taste we all love.

The Be Happy Hour

When times are tight you have to figure out how to treat yourself for less. Now from August 29th to September 15th, every Monday through Thursday, you can save $1 off any Ice Blended® Drink from 3 p.m. to close. If those parameters don't suit your lifestyle, I recommend downloading their app which frequently rewards customers with $1 off food and drink specials, good for anytime of day, like when you really need a Pumpkin Latte right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z6SeM_0hTRLzbM00
Pumpkin LattePhoto Credit: The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pumpkin latte# pumpkin spice latte# psl# coffee# coffee Los Angeles

Comments / 0

Published by

Specializing in the best of Los Angeles! I want to show you how to eat, drink, and live your best Los Angeles every day of the week. My favorite style of articles to share are listicles and "best of" roundups.

Los Angeles, CA
1624 followers

More from Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Los Angeles, CA

How to Stay Connected to the L.A. Food Scene

You're going to blink 15 to 20 times in the next minute, and that's probably how many new restaurants open up every month. So how can you keep track of the L.A. food scene when there's always something new in your line of vision? Find out about some of the events happening this September that will help you do just that.

Read full story

Here's how to get a Gourmet Burger for just $4.40 in Los Angeles

Do you need a weekday pick-me-up? Treat yourself to lunch on Thursday, August 25th, 2022, and get a Gourmet Burger for just $4.40! That's less than the price of a Big Mac, and you don't need to eat in your car! The details are below.

Read full story
2 comments

Take a Break from Alcohol with Jukes Cordialities

Do you have a nightly wine habit that you'd like to take a break from? Or maybe you'd just like a refreshing beverage that isn't alcohol to pair with your meal. Leave it to a critically acclaimed wine writer to create a fantastic beverage that still has the complexity of a bold glass of wine but without the calories, sugar, or alcohol content. Read on for a decadent alcohol-free ritual from Jukes Cordialities.

Read full story
Glendale, CA

What you need to know about the water restrictions in Glendale

There are new Glendale water restrictions coming on Tuesday, September 6th, and this time it's aimed at outdoor watering. Are you prepared? I talked to a representative from Glendale Water and Power and got the details you need to know so you won't be left out to dry.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

8 Brunches you need for your L.A. Lifestyle

The days are longer, the sun is brighter, and although it's back to school time, summer still isn't over yet! Wondering what a people-pleasing summer brunch guide is? It's your chance to put a smile on the faces of even the most brunch discerning critics.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

How to get Free Pink's Hot Dogs this Weekend

A new A League of Their Own series is coming to Prime Video on August 12th, and although it will be almost impossible to top the original 1992 film, Amazon is coming in hot with this fun promotion to get free Pink's Hot Dogs this weekend.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The 7 Best Cookies in Los Angeles

Did you know many of the best cookies in Los Angeles aren't even from Los Angeles? However, in a city of transplants, we're always eager to welcome the next big star to the city of Angels. Here's where to get seven of the sweetest of things in life.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in August

August in Los Angeles might mean the end of the Summer, but it's not over yet! Join me outside this month for free concerts, food festivals, delicious events, and more! Many events repeat weekly so pay extra attention to the first week of August.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Here's Everything you need to be eating at the Hollywood Bowl!

The Hollywood Bowl is celebrating 100 years of summer this year, and you've got a backstage pass. Here's what to eat at the Hollywood Bowl, plus some insider secrets about special events that can have you drinking for free.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Where to Chill with FREE Ice Cream this Sunday

Satisfy your sweet tooth with this round-up of where to go on National Ice Cream Day in Los Angeles which has fallen on the third Sunday in July since 1984. This year it's Sunday, July 17th, 2022.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Around the World in 80 Sips

Summer is all about traveling, but even if you can't leave Los Angeles, it doesn't mean you can't explore the globe. Here is a look at the best places to go around the world in 80 sips right in your own backyard.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Where to get FREE Fries on National French Fry Day!

Wednesday, July 13th is National French Fry Day 2022! So how will you celebrate? Only with FREE fry offers plus where to find the best in the west. Here's where to go on National French Fry Day.

Read full story
1 comments
Glendale, CA

Are Compostable Bags Necessary?

California's composting law designed to lower the amount of landfill garbage created is in full swing, and by now you should be used to throwing your food waste into the green waste bin. But should you pay for compostable bags? This article looks at three popular compostable bags that are available (including one that is completely free) and weighs the options for you.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

See what's Cluckin' for National Fried Chicken Day in L.A.

Nothing shakes off the memory of a 4th of July bikini like a bucket of fried chicken! National Fried Chicken Day is Wednesday, July 6th!. National Fried Chicken DayPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

16 Insanely Fun Things to do in July in Los Angeles

It's hot outside, but so is your social calendar. Here's what to do in July in Los Angeles that will have you keeping up with your sizzling self!. Things to do in July in Los AngelesPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Your July 4th is about to Explode!

This 4th of July, celebrate all the beauty of America with things Red, White, and Smoking Hot! Your 4th of July is about to Explode!. Sparks at the Hollywood Bowl (Hollywood) Sunday, July 4th, enjoy a family-friendly concert and comedy show PLUS fireworks at the Hollywood Bowl! Get your tickets to see Steve Martin and Martin Short right here! Gates open at 6 p.m. with the concert starting at 7:30 p.m.

Read full story
Glendale, CA

5 Free Things to do in Glendale with Kids

It's Summer and your kids are home ALL THE TIME! Since every day can't be a trip to Chuck E. Cheese or a pricey museum, here are 5 FREE things to do in Glendale with kids under 5.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Foodie Events for this Week in Los Angeles that you can be Proud Of!

Don't let Pride Month end without checking out these events!. Tickets are still available for this savory collaboration between Asterid and wine retailer, Luckysomm. It marks the start of their Summer Social Series and gives an opportunity to try out Ray Garcia's new restaurant for less than $50. The event runs from 6-9 p.m. and features bites like Caviar Tamal paired with Three Wines from Sommelier Kristin Olszewski’s Nomadica Wines.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

5 Budgeting Tips for Eating Out in Los Angeles

An average dinner in Los Angeles at a popular restaurant like Bestia will cost you $50 per person before you even add in drinks! Just doing take-out from a fast-casual spot like Veggie Grill on your lunch break will also set you back at least $20 with drinks and sides. Not to mention the rate of inflation in this country is making a trip to the grocery store almost 8% higher, according to agweb. So how's a person supposed to eat anymore? Here are 5 budgeting tips for eating out in Los Angeles that will keep you from losing your lunch.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy