What you need to know about the water restrictions in Glendale

There are new Glendale water restrictions coming on Tuesday, September 6th, and this time it's aimed at outdoor watering. Are you prepared? I talked to a representative from Glendale Water and Power and got the details you need to know so you won't be left out to dry.

What are the new Glendale water restrictions?

Glendale Water and Power is asking that all water users discontinue all outdoor watering from September 6th to the 20th, 2022. This does not include those city customers that use resilient recycled water to irrigate.

Why is this Happening?

Glendale receives 60% of its water from the Colorado River, thanks to the Metropolitan Water District (MWD). A leak was discovered earlier this year in the Upper Feeder Pipeline, which must now be shut down fully for repairs. It has been operating at a limited capacity since earlier this year. As a result of the statewide drought, extra measures must be added to stretch what resources we do have, which include accessing a State Project water reserve and asking for a ban on outdoor watering.

What does this entail?

A ban on outdoor watering includes all irrigation systems and manually watering of any kind. That means no sprinkler use or even giving your lawn a quick once-over with the hose.

Things you can do include:

Catch water in a bucket from your shower as you wait for it to heat up and then use that to water plants in pots or any excessively dry spots outside.

Save water from washing your dishes and use that water to water plants in pots or on excessive dry spots.

How long will this last?

Work on the pipeline will run from September 6th until the 20th, 2022.

What can you do Beforehand?

Water the lawn as you normally do on Saturday, September 3rd, and set your sprinkler to the "off" position on the night of September 5th. Prune away dead plants ahead of time and deep water any trees that might need it with a soaker hose on the 3rd.

What is the Punishment for Non-Compliance?

Formally, there is no punishment. While GWP is asking for a united front, there are no fines or penalties in place.

For more information, including a map of affected areas, head to this website. There's even a status update bar to monitor work completed, much like the Domino's Pizza Tracker that lets you follow your pizza's progress. Here's hoping it's just as fast :).