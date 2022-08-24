Los Angeles, CA

8 Brunches you need for your L.A. Lifestyle

Caroline at EatDrinkLA

The days are longer, the sun is brighter, and although it's back to school time, summer still isn't over yet! Wondering what a people-pleasing summer brunch guide is? It's your chance to put a smile on the faces of even the most brunch discerning critics.

Best Summer Brunch Los AngelesPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Best for Big Groups: Yardbird Southern Table (Beverly Center)

Perhaps it's the Southern Hospitality, but portions at Yardbird Southern Table + Bar are large enough for at least two people! If it's your first time, you must have the Signature Fried Chicken, and during brunch, they offer an exclusive Chicken N' Watermelon N' Waffles that is like a taste of Summer ($42). Split this with someone you love so you can save room for Fresh Made Biscuits or something from the Bakery Corner like a Peanut Butter Ice-Cream Pie ($10). That one might be hard to share though so maybe you don't love them that much :)

Toddler Tip: Yes, they have a kids menu, but wouldn't you rather something you can snack on too? Go with one of the sides, like a terrine of Macaroni and Cheese ($12).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fOQPL_0hQqQyTS00
Chicken and WafflesPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Brunch runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Don't forget to take advantage of the Valet for FREE 4-hour parking.

Best for Pescatarians: Le Grand (DTLA)

Le Grand in Downtown Los Angeles specializes in "modern Mediterranean" with an emphasis on fresh fish that will have you feeling the breezes of the Greek Isles off Grand Avenue.

Run by Chefs (and brothers) Alex and Chris Manos, during brunch, you can expect sweet starters like the Chocopuri, their twist on the Georgian dish ($25); light bites like the Sushi and Sashimi; and heavy hitters like a Whole Mediterranean Branzino ($49).

The real star in the brunch show, though has to be the Live Entertainment and $25 Bottomless mimosas.

Brunch runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Best for Horticulturists: Lady Byrd Cafe (Echo Park)

If you long for a brunch served in a personal greenhouse surrounded by lush plants, then Lady Byrd Cafe is the spot for you. Favorites include the Lemon Poppy Seed Pancakes ($15.50) made with ricotta and topped with jam, whipped cream, and honey; and the Pork Benedict ($17) over brioche with a citrus hollandaise. You can wash all that down with a carafe of Mimosas split among friends ($37).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XrklN_0hQqQyTS00
Lemon Poppy Seed PancakesPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Brunch runs Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. on. Reservations are not available, so expect a short wait.

Best for the Party People: Soulmate (Weho)

Soulmate in West Hollywood serves up modern Spanish-style food like Chorizo Hash and Pork Belly Benedict, but if you've visiting on the weekend chances are you are there for the fiesta. Never Ending Saturdays feature bottomless mimosas and a live DJ. Meanwhile, Soulful Sundays really kick things up with bottle service and brunch platters like Chef Rudy Lopez’s Hangover Cure Party Platter ($80), which includes Oysters, Lobster Rolls, Pork Belly Sliders, and Papas Bravas and is meant to be shared among three to four amigos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eg9rP_0hQqQyTS00
Soulmate Brunch DishPhoto Credit: Soulmate

Brunch runs Saturday and Sunday from Noon or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Make your reservations on OpenTable.

Best for Last-minute Decision Makers that Still want a Good Meal: Terra (Century City)

Located on the top floor of the Eataly complex in the Westfield Mall, Terra is a rooftop restaurant specializing in wood-fired meats and hand-cut pastas. Reservations are easy to snag the day of, and you'll still feel like you're enjoying a trendy brunch with incredible views and inventive cocktails. Must-have menu items include the Tonnarelli Alla Carbonara with housemade guanciale ($26) and Via Nizza Negroni ($16).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1903Hx_0hQqQyTS00
Tonnarelli Alla CarbonaraPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Brunch runs Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Best for Beach-Goers and Dog-Lovers: Tallula's (Santa Monica)

Located just a stone's throw away from the beach in Santa Monica, Tallulah's has returned with a doggie brunch that includes a special menu for your four-legged friend.

Popular items include Chilaquiles ($15) for people and a Beef Pie Pandera for pups ($5 for small). On the cocktail side, you'll want to go with Friggin Good Margarita while you savor life on the outdoor patio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QUwkv_0hQqQyTS00
Brunch BowlPhoto Credit: Elise Freimuth

Brunch runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Best for Foodies that want Dinner for Brunch: LA Cha Cha Chá (DTLA Arts District

The only difference between dinner and brunch at LA Cha Cha Chá is the appearance of more espresso-based cocktails like the Carajillo with licor 43.

Being able to enjoy savory dishes like a Fideo Seco pasta as early as 10 a.m. on a Saturday makes this one hot brunch. The expansive outdoor patio doesn't hurt either.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1dhY_0hQqQyTS00
Fideo SecoPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Brunch runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday!!

Best for impressing your fiancé's parents: The Polo Lounge (Beverly Hills)

The Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel has been an institution since it's inception in 1941. Named initially El Jardin, it was dubbed The Polo Lounge for Walt Disney, Spencer Tracy, and the other "polo-playing" friends of the former owner Hernando Courtwright.

History aside, the air in The Polo Lounge is electric! Share in the sizzle with the jazz brunch. This $95 three-course brunch is not for the faint in the wallet, but at least you always know what you're getting into when the bill comes.

Brunch begins with your choice of specialty cocktails like the Pink Gin Fizz with Tanqueray Gin, Raspberry, Egg White, Cream, and Pavan Liqueur.

Next, you've got a slew of starters! Although I'm a fan of the lighter Maryland Blue Crab Crabcake or the Baja Kanpachi Ceviche. Entrées include Steak Frites, Lobster Avocado Toast, and the signature McCarthy Salad. Lastly, you've got desserts like the Vanilla Mille-Feuille with Bavarian crème and strawberry rhubarb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OVW9X_0hQqQyTS00
Pink Gin FizzPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Brunch runs on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wup4K_0hQqQyTS00
Best Summer Brunch Los AngelesPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

