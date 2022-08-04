The 7 Best Cookies in Los Angeles

Did you know many of the best cookies in Los Angeles aren't even from Los Angeles? However, in a city of transplants, we're always eager to welcome the next big star to the city of Angels. Here's where to get seven of the sweetest of things in life.

The Best Cookies in Los Angeles Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

République (Hancock Park)

Chef Margarita Manzke is probably one of the first names you think of in the world of Los Angeles pastry chefs, and with reservations still hard to come by at République, it's a relief to know you can visit the cafe side for a sweet fix almost any time of day. Just be sure to get there before 1 p.m. if Chocolate Chip Cookies are on your mind, as they sell out.

What's in your Cookie Jar?: The Chocolate Chip Cookie and Brown Butter Oatmeal Raisin.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Photo Credit: Republique

Levain Bakery (Larchmont Village)

This might be the best cookie in the country, so it's about time Los Angeles finally got a taste of what a freshly baked Levain tastes like. While this NYC bakery offers frozen cookies at Gelsons, there's nothing like a warm Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie to complete your day. The founders, Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald were both triathlon competitors when they baked up their Chocolate Chip Cookie as a power snack, and something about that always makes me feel like it's healthy :). The L.A. shop hasn't opened yet, but rumors are that it will be in Larchmont Village some time in 2022/2023, according to What Now Los Angeles.

What's in your Cookie Jar?: The Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie may have made them famous, but the Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie is the one to order. It's 6 ounces of decadence.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Fat and Flour (DTLA)

While generally known for pies, Nicole Rucker's Fat and Flour also does fantastic work with cookies. The online pre-ordering system guarantees you can have your favorites before arriving at the Grand Central Market for pick-up. Flavors like Lemon Lavender and Bourbon Chocolate Pecan are sure to make you a repeat cookie customer.

What's in your Cookie Jar?: Everyone seems to have a different favorite - which means they are all good! Follow your heart here.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Photo Credit: Fat + Flour

Crumbl (Various)

This Utah brand began as two cousins perfecting the Chocolate Chip cookie to now offering 120 different flavors on rotation. Best of all, they are all baked to order. Crumbl might be a franchise chain, but they are doing everything right, from the ease of ordering from an app to the perfect pink packaging. That individual cookie box makes treating yourself an even more special occasion.

What's in your Cookie Jar?: Chocolate Chip Cookie is always on the rotating menu, but when I see Chilled Pink Sugar, I make sure to stop in. It tastes of marzipan and has about an inch of thick pink frosting on the top. It may sound like a child's dream, but strangely my son isn't a fan - so I get to eat the whole thing :)

Chilled Pink Sugar Photo Credit: Crumbl Facebook

Karma Baker (Online Bakery)

Not every trip to the cookie shop needs to be a calorie fest. Karma Baker is an online bakery based in Westlake Village that serves up gluten and vegan-free baked goods that feel downright sinful but feature ingredients like Sorghum Flour, so you know it's good for you!

You can place an order online to pick up or take advantage of their nationwide shipping. The cookies stay fresh for ten days!

What's in your Cookie Jar?: The Mega Chocolate Chip Cookie and the Mega Sugar Cookie. Both are melt in your mouth moist with just the right around of sweet.

Mega Chocolate Chip Cookie Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Cookie Good (Santa Monica)

Cookie Good is run by a husband and wife team whose personal stories make you want to buy more cookies from them! Ross Canter, the baker of the two, is also a writer, and in this city teeming with them, it's easy to understand the strength of your side hustle. Melanie Canter is a breast-cancer survivor and a firm believer in her husband's ability to make a good cookie. They've been at it since 2007 and are so successful that you can find their precisely measured-out cookies and bars on Goldbelly among the most sought-after foods in America. They are known for maintaining a just-out-of-the-oven consistency and have a rotating menu of flavors like Just Plain Sugar and Peach Cobbler in the summer.

What's in your Cookie Jar?: The Cheeto Cookie with have you cheating on your diet daily. Also, a fan favorite is the Caramel-Pretzel Chocolate Chunk. Do you see a sweet-salty connection here?

Cookie Good Banner Photo Credit: Cookie Good

Milkbar LA (Melrose)

Who knew a name like Compost Cookie could take off?! The genius behind that is Chef Christina Tosi, and although Milkbar originated in NYC, one of the flagship locations is on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. The cookies are beyond inventive, with names like Crack Pie and combinations such as Cornflake and Chocolate Chip Marshmellow. There are six locations nationwide, and they ship nationwide, but Angelenos can take advantage of same-day delivery.

What's in your Cookie Jar?: Personal favorites include the Corn Cookie and the Compost made with potato chips, coffee grounds, pretzels, and butterscotch chips.