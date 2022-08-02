Los Angeles, CA

18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in August

Caroline at EatDrinkLA

August in Los Angeles might mean the end of the Summer, but it's not over yet! Join me outside this month for free concerts, food festivals, delicious events, and more! Many events repeat weekly so pay extra attention to the first week of August.

AugustPhoto Credit: Canva/EatDrinkLA

Week of 8/1-8/7

Spice up your Taco Tuesday routine with a new spot. Tallula's in Santa Monica is offering Happy Hour Pricing all night long beginning at 4 p.m. Menu highlights include a $5 Taco del Dia, $10 Margaritas, and a Mix and Match Taco Plate for $15.

Talulla's Taco TuesdayPhoto Credit: Elise Freimuth

Thursday, August 4th, is the weekly The Original Farmers Market Presents Thursday Night Music Series with some Straight Ahead Jazz & Bebop from the Ernie Watts Quartet. The concert takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Farmers Market Plaza and will run through the 25th of August. Admission is FREE!

Also on Thursday, August 4th, enjoy cocktail tastings and light bites on the patio at Asterid at the Walt Disney Music Concert Hall. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on Resy.

Friday, August 5th, serves up a KCRW Summer Nights Concert at the LA Brea Tar Bits. The event begins at 5 p.m. just for the kids. Admission is FREE!

Friday, August 5th is also National Oyster Day and one of the best shucking places in Los Angeles is Rappahannock Oyster Bar which serves Chesapeake Bay-farmed oysters that are shipped overnight from the East Coast. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Oyster PlatterPhoto Credit: Rappahannock Oyster Bar

Saturday, August 6th, is for FREE Rooftop Yoga at Tommie Hollywood from the Love Yoga studio in Venice, CA. Class begins at 9:30 am and 15 spots a week can be reserved with the email rsvp@tommiehollywood.com. Hotel guests can reserve with the front desk. This event will continue through the summer.

Also on Saturday 8/6, it's Spacca Burger Saturday where Chi Spacca Restaurant in Hollywood is serving up decadent Smash Burgers and Fries ($16) from 12 to 2 p.m. Pre-order is available online or just order in person. Fresh is best, and these are fired up upon ordering.

Sunday, 8/7, and every Sunday this month is the weekly Smorgasburg LA at Row DTLA. The street food festival-style market includes the return of Ice Cream Alley until Labor Day and delicious east like Senoreata Cuban food and Korean Fried Chicken from Chimmelier. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with one hour of free parking included.

Smorgasburg LAPhoto Credit: Smorgasburg LA

Week of 8/8-8/14

Monday, 8/8, is Music Mondays at Tallula's in Santa Monica where you can enjoy Spanish guitar from local musicians on the patio just a stone's throw from the beach. Hours are 6-8 p.m. and the event will play on repeat throughout the summer.

Don't miss your chance to enjoy summer under the stars at the Hollywood Bowl with performances like Tchaikovsky with Fireworks the weekend of August 13th. The concert starts at 8 p.m. and includes a fireworks show. Check out more shows at the Bowl here.

Hollywood Bowl FireworksPhoto Credit: The Hollywood Bowl

Saturday 8/13, also offers a FREE outdoor concert brought to you by Grand Performances in Downtown Los Angeles. The event starts at 6 p.m. and features a performance by Extra Ancestral.

Saturday, 8/13, is also another KCRW Summer Nights Concert. This time it's with Anthony Valadez and Jeremy Sole at Descanso Gardens. Admission is FREE.

Week of 8/15-8/21

Saturday 8/20 sign your kids up for Mermaid Academy at the Loews Santa Monica where young swimmers can hit the water with real fins! This event takes place every Saturday at 10 a.m. and is open to non-hotel guests. Reserve in advance via Resy.

Week of 8/22-8/29

Wednesday, 8/24 is Winemaker Wednesdays at the Hollywood Bowl where you can enjoy Free Wine Tastings before your concert. The event takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. and that night's concert is Black Movie Soundtrack IV.

The weekend of 8/26 is one of my favorite ways to end August in Los Angeles: the 626 Night Market at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia. Admission is $5 pre-sale and kids under 3 are FREE. The Night Market features food stalls, crafts, games, and more. Hours are 4 p.m. to midnight. over 4 days!

626 Night MarketPhoto Credit: 626 Night Market

Saturday, 8/27, is a Grand Performances Free Summer concert featuring a tribute to Alice Coltrane. It takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Grand Performances space in DTLA.

Week of 8/29-8/31

Monday, 8/29, is Music Mondays at Tallula's in Santa Monica where you can enjoy Spanish guitar from local musicians on the patio just a stone's throw from the beach. Hours are 6-8 p.m. and the event will play on repeat throughout the summer.

Tuesday, August 30th is a special outdoor screening of La La Land at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel as part of Tropicana "Dive in" Movie Nights. The event begins at 8 p.m. and tickets are required. Food and drink are available for purchase at the bar. The film is free for hotel guests.

