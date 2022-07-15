Where to Chill with FREE Ice Cream this Sunday

Satisfy your sweet tooth with this round-up of where to go on National Ice Cream Day in Los Angeles which has fallen on the third Sunday in July since 1984. This year it's Sunday, July 17th, 2022.

Melting Ice Cream Photo Credit: Pixabay

FREE

Get some FREE CoolHaus Ice Cream from a custom food truck serving up Wrath of P’Khan scoops in honor of Star Trek. The truck will be in Santa Monica at 2nd Street and Santa Monica Boulevard from Noon until the force runs out.

Coolhaus Star Trek Truck Photo Credit: CBS

Also in Santa Monica, Klondike is celebrating its 100th birthday with a special pop-up challenge that asks that classic question, "What would you do for a Klondike?" Fans will get a chance to win a Klondike Birthday Cake designed by Cake Boss Buddy Valastro, plus get FREE KLONDIKE PRODUCTS. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Third Street Promenade.

Can't make it out that day? Enter on Instagram, and you just might win Klondike bars for 100 years!

Klondike Cake Photo Credit: Klondike

BOGO DEALS

Carvel (Various)

Enjoy a BOGO soft-serve and a chance to try the new Brookie flavor at Carvel. No codes are necessary. Just purchase a small cup or cone to get the second free.

The Dolly Llama (DTLA, Koreatown, Sherman Oaks)

The Dolly Llama is offering guests a ‘Buy One Ice Cream Cone or Cup, Get a Second 50% Off all day! You must go for the OG Liege Waffle or Bubble cone when riding the llama, as that's what they are famous for.

Dolly Llama Cones Photo Credit: Dolly Llama Facebook

JUST A COOL TREAT

Baskin-Robbins

Grab a cup of the new flavor Oreo S'mores and save $5 off $15 when you use the promo BECOOLER on the app. It can also be used with orders on your favorite delivery apps. The code is good from July 17th to July 23rd.

Smorgasburg LA (DTLA)

This Sunday, July 17th, it's the return of Ice Cream Alley at Smorgasburg LA at Row DTLA. It's to coincide with National Ice Cream Day and will last until September 4th. A sample of the 10 sweet vendors you can expect at the street food festival-style market includes Kinrose Creamery and Creamy Boys Ice Cream.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with one hour of free parking included

Smorgasburg LA Photo Credit: Smorgasburg LA

Still, have ice cream on your mind beyond National Ice Cream Day? Head to the Freehand Los Angeles Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles for free Cocktails, Magnum Ice Cream, and Chocolate-Scented Manicures. The dates are Friday, July 22nd, and Saturday, July 23rd, from 1 to 7 p.m.