Around the World in 80 Sips

Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Summer is all about traveling, but even if you can't leave Los Angeles, it doesn't mean you can't explore the globe. Here is a look at the best places to go around the world in 80 sips right in your own backyard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fyyvc_0gg473WI00
Around the World in 80 SipsPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Brazil

H&H Brazilian Steakhouse in Downtown Los Angeles is your spot for all-you-can-eat Churrasco and some serious cocktails. Visit on a Tuesday night for live music and Happy Hour from 5 to 7 p.m. when specialty cocktails are just $11.

What you'll be drinking: The H&H Caipirinha which is made with freshly squeezed limes, organic cachaça, and organic sugar. ($11)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tw3mT_0gg473WI00
CaipirinhaPhoto Credit: Pixabay

Finland

Have you ever tasted a Finnish Long Drink before? It's similar to a Greyhound as it's made with grapefruit and gin, but this "Lonkero" is more of a grapefruit soda - and it's seriously delicious! The Loncaro brand was founded by Finnish-American Janne Kouri, who was paralyzed from an accident and has since gone on to start the non-profit NextStep to help make rehab and fitness accessible to individuals with paralysis. A portion of each Loncaro sale goes to help open more NextStep facilities. These beverages are currently exclusive to Los Angeles and can be purchased mainly in Hermosa Beach, select grocery stores, or through their website.

What you'll be drinking: It's called a Loncaro instead of a Lonkero because of the C in California. You'll call it your new favorite drink.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GqkBj_0gg473WI00
Loncaro BeveragesPhoto Credit: Loncaro

France

Reservations at the bistro Bicyclette from Chefs Margarita and Walter Manzke are still très difficile, but bar walk-ins are welcome. They have an entire book of cocktails to choose from so really, it's about your spirit of choice. They've also got a nice array of alcohol-free beverages like the Passionfruit with basil soda ($11).

What you'll be drinking: Favorites include a classic Kir Royale to begin ($15) and heavy hitters like the Calvarac with bourbon and absinthe ($18).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NpxdS_0gg473WI00
Dining RoomPhoto Credit: Anne Fishbein

Germany

For the best selection of beers and brats, head to The Red Lion Tavern in Silverlake, where there is a pub for everyone. If you find yourself entering on the street level, you might forget the sun still shines, but hey that's why most people go to bars. Luckily when you're ready to come up for air, they have an outdoor beer garden upstairs!

What you'll be drinking: It's hard to choose among the fantastic beers on draft, so go with a flight instead. 4 pours of beers like Hefeweizen and Bitburger Pilsner are $11.50.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jmgxy_0gg473WI00
Beer TastingsPhoto Credit: Pixabay

Italy

One of the most authentic spots for Neapolitan Pizza in Los Angeles is also one of the most beautiful restaurant spaces in the city. Dine on the outdoor patio at L'Antica Pizzeria Da Michele or take a seat in the bar area which features a similar indoor/outdoor flow.

What you'll be drinking: They have a menu for digestives which includes an authentic Limoncello ($12). For cocktails, go with Michele's Paper Plane with Monk’s Tea infused rye, Amaro Montenegro, and grapefruit bitters ($17). Lastly, they also have a Kickback CBD menu with hemp-infused lemonades ($9). While those don't necessarily make me think of Italy, it is reminiscent of a laid-back lifestyle that we Americans could use more of.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mlar3_0gg473WI00
Cocktail Bar at L'Antica Pizzeria da MichelePhoto Credit: James Reddick

Japan

Did you know there are more than 1500 sake breweries in Japan and less than 50 are led by female Tojis, or master brewers? Well, of those 50, you can find only 1 that is headquartered in Los Angeles and imported from Nagano, Japan, called Moon Bloom Sake. It's an all-female brand with an exquisite taste and affordable price. You just might find yourself hosting sake and cheese parties over wine.

What you'll be drinking: Moon Bloom Sake is available for purchase at Vinovore and offers several varietals for around $35 a bottle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DVTpz_0gg473WI00
SakePhoto Credit: Pixabay

Mexico

LA Cha Cha Chá Restaurant in DTLA is one of those rooftops that makes you feel cool and included all at once. Reservations are hard to get, so if it's beverages you're after, make your way to La Barra in the back for Blue Corn Tortilla Old Fashioned cocktails ($16) and Mezcalitas ($17). What you'll be drinking: The Red Bell Pepper Mezcal Negroni is dark and stormy ($18), while the Guava and Dragonfruit agua fresca is light, refreshing, and alcohol-free ($9). If you're at home and craving a similar water enhancement, I recommend the TUYYO powdered agua fresca brand. It offers half the calories of traditional agua frescas and has just 4 natural ingredients. Flavors include Strawberry, Pineapple, and Mango. [caption id="attachment_32031" align="aligncenter" width="600"]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s12Q4_0gg473WI00
Agua Fresca above and Negroni belowPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Peru

Ricardo Zarate's restaurant Causita in Silverlake is known for its Japanese/Peruvian fusion, so it's only fitting that the cocktails be a perfect mix of those two cultures. Instead of a traditional Pisco Sour, you'll find a Kero Pisco Sour with lychee and lime-yuzu ($16).

What you'll be drinking: Favorites include the Kero Pisco Sour and the Mamalucha Margarita with tequila, prickly pear, kumquat, and yerba mate salt ($15).

Scotland

The Tam O' Shanter in Atwater Village is celebrating its 100th birthday this year with Whisky Tastings, Monthly Speakeasies, and Live Music. Stop in for yourself and visit the Great Wall O’ Scotch for memorable pours you can't find just anywhere.

What you'll be drinking: The Centurion offers a rare macallan with ultra-lux house bitters and truffled chocolate orange ($100), but if it's a little too rich for your blood, you can't go wrong with a Los Feliz Boulevard-ier with bourbon, Aperol, Campari, and apricot ($16).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Mcqs_0gg473WI00
Speakeasy NightPhoto Credit: Tam O' Shanter

Spain

If you're craving a taste of the Basque country, head to Otoño, from Chef/Owner Teresa Montaño in Highland Park. The spotlight of the beverage program is on Gin and Tonics and local Spanish Craft Beers, along with the traditional wine and sherries you already appreciate. Visit during the daily Siesta Hour, which starts as early as 2:30 p.m. on weekends and at 4:30 p.m. on weekdays for a descuento.

What you'll be drinking: Try a Classico gin and tonic with rosemary, citrus, and star anise ($15).

ClassicoPhoto Credit: Otoño

The freshly ground matcha benefits I never expected

I am a coffee lover. I actually have three different kinds of coffee makers on my counter right now to satisfy whatever mood I'm in (Keurig for speed, Nespresso for fun, classic Cuisinart if it's a 3 cup kind of day...) So when I was offered the chance to try a new Cuzen Matcha maker, I thought, "Sure, isn't matcha even better for you than coffee?" Here's what happened when I added freshly ground matcha to my caffeine routine for a week - and what it might do you for you too.

Read full story
3 comments

