Where to get FREE Fries on National French Fry Day!

Wednesday, July 13th is National French Fry Day 2022! So how will you celebrate? Only with FREE fry offers plus where to find the best in the west. Here's where to go on National French Fry Day.

Free Fries Blog BannerPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

McDonald's (Various)

The golden arches will be giving away an order of FREE Large French Fries to guests who are members of their rewards program and order with the app. If you're not a member, you can also get a FREE 10-piece McNugget order added to those FREE fries with a small purchase.

French FriesPhoto Credit: Pixabay

Fatburger (Compton, Venice, Etc.)

Enjoy an order of FREE Fat or Skinny Fries from July 13th through the 19th with any purchase made in-store or online with the code FrenchFryDay22. That's a week of frites for free!

Fat FriesPhoto Credit: Fatburger

Wendy's (Various)

Wendy's is keeping with the spirit of a week of freebies by offering FREE FRIES to customers from July 11th through the 15th when you use their app in different combo combinations. On July 13th, you only need to place an order with the app for any size fry free, while on July 14th, it's good for FREE BREAKFAST POTATOES, and on July 15th, you need to purchase one order of fries to get another order free.

Fry Madness (DTLA)

Up your fry game at Fry Madness on Spring Street in Downtown Los Angeles with an entire menu of fries. Must-haves include the Buffalo Chicken Fries, Snow Crab Fries, and some Nutella Fries for a sweet and savory finish!

Fry Madness is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Nutella FriesPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Shake Shack (Various)

I know it's simple, but I have yet to be disappointed with the Crinkle Cut Fries at Shake Shack. They are always warm on the inside, perfectly crunchy on the outside, and just the right amount of fries to share despite only having one size option. There's also only one price, and that's $3.39. While the fries aren't free, they are currently running a BOGO offer on Shakes from 2 to 5 p.m. when you order through the app or online - the code is SHAKEUP.

Shake Shack FriesPhoto Credit: Shake Shack

Hot Dog on a Stick (Glendale/Arcadia/Etc.)

This Classic Santa Monica restaurant opened its doors in 1946, and they are still charming customers today. Stop in on National French Fry Day and receive a FREE SURPRISE with any french fry purchase. Delights include a free hot dog or cheese on a stick with any lemonade purchase and $5 off $15 or more online.

Hot Dog on a Stick FriesPhoto Credit: Hot Dog on a Stick

Petit Trois (Hollywood/Sherman Oaks)

Lastly, the best place to go on National French Fry Day is the spot with the best Steak Frites in the city. Petit Trois is open from noon to 10 p.m. daily and serves an 8 oz Skirt Steak and Frites for $44. The fries here are just the right size for spooning up any extra Bearnaise Butter goodness your steak left behind.

Skirt Steak and FritesPhoto Credit: Petit Trois

