See what's Cluckin' for National Fried Chicken Day in L.A.

Nothing shakes off the memory of a 4th of July bikini like a bucket of fried chicken! National Fried Chicken Day is Wednesday, July 6th!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23lcOd_0gVVt7r400
National Fried Chicken DayPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Daybird (Virgil Village)

The Szechuan Hot Chicken Sando from Chef Mei Lin (Nightshade) is the most complex and DELICIOUS fried chicken in Los Angeles. It's a Jidori chicken thigh fried in rice bran oil and topped with a slaw featuring pickled chillis. Fans rave that it's the crispiest chicken (even after a drive home) with the most delicious rub and memorable slaw. The five heat levels range from No Heat to Extreme, and it's the kind of sandwich you will be thinking of days after you eat it.

The restaurant is open from Noon to 6 p.m., and you can place an online order to beat the crowds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uLxJU_0gVVt7r400
Chicken SandoPhoto Credit: daybird Instagram

Howlin' Rays (Chinatown/Pasadena)

Lauded as L.A.'s hottest chicken, this Nashville chain has taken the Fear of Missing Out Foodie scene by storm since they first parked their food truck in 2015. Previously, you'd have to stand in line at the Chinatown location for hours to get your hands on a sandwich. It even helped spawn an industry of professional line placeholders! However, the rise of the pre-order (through Postmates) and the Pasadena location have made it possible to eat a Sando and still do something productive on National Fried Chicken Day.

What makes Howlin' Rays so great is the moist chicken and that kick of hot spice that has you on the floor with the aftertaste. Although you're in pain, somehow, you can't stop coming back for more. The six heat levels range from Country to Howlin'. I like a Medium and can barely stand a Medium Plus.

Hours at both locations are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PcqH2_0gVVt7r400
Stack of Howlin' RaysPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Lucky Bird (DTLA)

Lucky Bird has its roost at The Grand Central Market and is owned by Chef Chris Dane (Providence) and his wife, Christine. Must-have orders include the Hot Honey Sammie, a chicken breast dipped in hot honey with pickled jalapeños on a milk bun and the Chicken and Waffles - with your choice of chicken style.

They're known for their Dipping Sauces like Habanero Honey and Verde Berde.

Online ordering is available with direct links to your favorite apps. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on National Fried Chicken Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T8otX_0gVVt7r400
Lucky Bird Chicken SandwichPhoto Credit: Luckybird/Instagram

For the Win (Hollywood/Glendale/Whittier)

Although generally my go-to for Cheeseburgers, their Fried Chicken Deluxe sandwich is like a bird with a side of bread ($10). All their chicken is free-range, and the sandwich comes with mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato on a Martin's potato bun.

They are open from 12 to 7 p.m. daily at most locations. Follow this link for online ordering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=018uyq_0gVVt7r400
Fried Chicken SandwichPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Gus's World Famous Hot & Spicy Fried Chicken (Burbank/South LA/Long Beach)

Gus's Fried Chicken is originally from Mason, Tennessee, and they pride themselves on uniting their community with a delicious Memphis-style chicken everyone can agree on.

Come here for a 3-Piece Fried Chicken Plate and traditional sides like Baked Beans and Potato Salad. Wash it all down with a big Iced Tea - available in sweet or unsweet.

Hours are from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and online ordering is also available with Doordash.

[caption id="attachment_4609" align="aligncenter" width="600"]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qnVq3_0gVVt7r400
3 Piece Chicken PlatePhoto Credit: Gus's Fried Chicken

Honey's Kettle (Culver City/DTLA)

Founded in Los Angeles in 2000, Honey's Fried Chicken in Culver City promises Hormone Free, Vegetarian-fed Fried Chicken that's crackling without being greasy. Pair it with a side of Fresh Biscuits and a little local honey from the spout, and you're in for a sweet treat.

Honey's Kettle is open as early as 9:30 a.m. at their flagship Culver City location. Pick-up and delivery are available directly through the website.

[caption id="attachment_4610" align="aligncenter" width="640"]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2xB7_0gVVt7r400
Chicken and BiscuitsPhoto Credit: Honey's Kettle

Kyochon (Koreatown/Buena Park/Rowland Heights)

This is K.F.C., and I don't mean Kentucky :). Kyochon serves Korean Fried Chicken and is originally from South Korea. Known for their signature Soy Garlic and Hot and Sweet sauces, I recommend trying them all with a mix of wings or go wild and get a Honey Whole Chicken.

They are open from 11 a.m. to midnight most days to satisfy those late-night fried chicken cravings long after the other guys have gone dark. Online ordering is also available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZiSo2_0gVVt7r400
K.F.C.Photo Credit: Kyochon

