Los Angeles, CA

16 Insanely Fun Things to do in July in Los Angeles

Caroline at EatDrinkLA

It's hot outside, but so is your social calendar. Here's what to do in July in Los Angeles that will have you keeping up with your sizzling self!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b5P0F_0gROqM7o00
Things to do in July in Los AngelesPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

July 1st-4th

Get your July 4th holiday started as early as Saturday, July 2nd, with 3 nights of the July 4th Fireworks Spectacular hosted by Steve Martin and Martin Short at the Hollywood Bowl. Also, check out more explosive spots to watch the fireworks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wE7vL_0gROqM7o00
Fireworks at the Hollywood BowlPhoto Credit: The Hollywood Bowl

FREE Live music is back at LACMA on July 1st, with Jazz on Friday nights and Latin Sounds on Saturdays. Concerts begin at 6 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively,, and take place outdoors.

Also, from July 1st through July 4th, you can take advantage of Bottomless Nachos ($18) at Trejo’s Tacos in Santa Monica. There is a limit of 4 people for the Nacho Deal, so you’ll have to tell everyone else they are na-cho friends.

July 5th - 10th

Wednesday, July 6th, is National Fried Chicken Day so celebrate with a bucket of the best. All Day Baby will be throwing their annual Chicken and Bubbly Night from 5 to 10 p.m. featuring champagne flights and fried chicken finger bites. Reserve here.

July 8th to the 10th is the 626 Night Market for the second weekend this month at the Santa Anita Race Park in Arcadia (The first is July 1st-3rd). This is the largest night market on the West Coast and features street vendors, live music, games, and more. Tickets are just $5, and the event goes from 4 p.m. to Midnight. Kids under 3 are FREE!

Saturday, July 9th, is the quintessential Michael Feinstein sings Gershwin, a Pasadena Pops Concert at the L.A. Arboretum in Arcadia. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the concert starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to this family-friendly event start at $25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wx7G5_0gROqM7o00
The L.A. ArboretumPhoto Credit: The L.A. Arboretum

July 11th-17th

Check out West Side Story at the Hollywood Bowl conducted by Gustavo Dudamel July 12th and 14th at 8 p.m. Tickets are as low as $16!

Thursday, July 14th, is Bastille Day! Get yourself to Francophile favorite Petit Trois in Hollywood as early as Noon for Steak Tartare and Burgundy Escargots. Also, on the French Bistro scene, Bicyclette in West Los Angeles will have your tastebuds feeling the revolution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NpxdS_0gROqM7o00
Bicyclette BistroPhoto Credit: Anne Fishbein

Friday, July 15th offers an outdoor screening of When Harry Met Sally at the Skirball Cultural Center in West Los Angeles. The movie starts at 8:30 p.m. which offers ample time to see the "I'll Have What She's Having": The Jewish Deli exhibit in the galleries which is open from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $20 or $10 for members and FREE for kids under 12 - but do you really want them there?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U9WSa_0gROqM7o00
I'll Have What She's Having SignagePhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

July 15th to 17th is a Throwback Roller Jam in DTLA featuring themed roller skating events at Figat7th in Downtown Los Angeles. Hours vary but begin as early as 10 a.m. on weekends and go into the night. There's even a Beergarden for those 21 and over. Timed tickets are available here for $12.

Sunday, July 17th is National Ice Cream Day and The Dolly Llama is offering guests a ‘Buy One Ice Cream Cone or Cup, Get a Second 50% Off all day! You can also get FREE CoolHaus Ice Cream from this custom food truck serving up Wrath of P’Khan scoops in honor of Star Trek. The location is in Santa Monica at 2nd Street and Santa Monica Boulevard from Noon until the force runs out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KyH1l_0gROqM7o00
Coolhaus Star Trek TruckPhoto Credit: The Brand Agency

July 18th-24th

July 19th is the FREE Day at the L.A. Arboretum. Spots open up July 1st. Get your tickets here.

Saturday, July 23rd is Street Food Cinema's screening of 500 Days of Summer - one of the best movies about Los Angeles ever made :) - at The Autry Museum in Griffith Park. Tickets are just $19, and the show is at 8 p.m., but doors open much earlier for music and food trucks.

July 25th-31st

Did you miss the Live music at LACMA earlier this month? Bruns & Baché will be on July 29th from 6- 9 p.m. with Jazz on Friday nights. Latin Sounds on Saturday, July 30th features Latin Sounds: Mongorama at 5 p.m.

July 29th is also the Eat See Hear screening of Jurassic Park at Los Angeles State Historic Park. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the screening begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $14.

KCRW Summer Nights is back on Saturday, July 30th, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Grand Performances in DTLA! The concert is 100% FREE! KCRW Summer Nights will also be at various other venues around the city beginning on July 7th, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SuYNY_0gROqM7o00
LACMA StreetlampsPhoto Credit: Pixabay

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# July# July Los Angeles# things to do Los Angeles# national ice cream day# Los Angeles calendar

Comments / 1

Published by

Specializing in the best of Los Angeles! I want to show you how to eat, drink, and live your best Los Angeles every day of the week. My favorite style of articles to share are listicles and "best of" roundups.

Los Angeles, CA
1452 followers

More from Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Santa Monica, CA

Your July 4th is about to Explode!

This 4th of July, celebrate all the beauty of America with things Red, White, and Smoking Hot! Your 4th of July is about to Explode!. Sparks at the Hollywood Bowl (Hollywood) Sunday, July 4th, enjoy a family-friendly concert and comedy show PLUS fireworks at the Hollywood Bowl! Get your tickets to see Steve Martin and Martin Short right here! Gates open at 6 p.m. with the concert starting at 7:30 p.m.

Read full story
Glendale, CA

5 Free Things to do in Glendale with Kids

It's Summer and your kids are home ALL THE TIME! Since every day can't be a trip to Chuck E. Cheese or a pricey museum, here are 5 FREE things to do in Glendale with kids under 5.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Foodie Events for this Week in Los Angeles that you can be Proud Of!

Don't let Pride Month end without checking out these events!. Tickets are still available for this savory collaboration between Asterid and wine retailer, Luckysomm. It marks the start of their Summer Social Series and gives an opportunity to try out Ray Garcia's new restaurant for less than $50. The event runs from 6-9 p.m. and features bites like Caviar Tamal paired with Three Wines from Sommelier Kristin Olszewski’s Nomadica Wines.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

5 Budgeting Tips for Eating Out in Los Angeles

An average dinner in Los Angeles at a popular restaurant like Bestia will cost you $50 per person before you even add in drinks! Just doing take-out from a fast-casual spot like Veggie Grill on your lunch break will also set you back at least $20 with drinks and sides. Not to mention the rate of inflation in this country is making a trip to the grocery store almost 8% higher, according to agweb. So how's a person supposed to eat anymore? Here are 5 budgeting tips for eating out in Los Angeles that will keep you from losing your lunch.

Read full story
West Hollywood, CA

Yes way, it's Rosé Day

This year more than ever my cup of rosé wine has indeed runneth over. Once only lauded as a summer beverage it's now perfectly acceptable to sip the pink drink all year! National Rosé Day falls on the Saturday, June 11th plus this year I've got ways to make every day a Rosé Day!

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The 13 Best Pizzas in Los Angeles right now

Nothing goes better with a pandemic than a good pizza pie! So I had a chance to try a lot of them. Here are some of my favorite spots to get the best pizza in Los Angeles right now, all over the city!

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

What is L.A. Style Pizza?

2The question, what is L.A.-style pizza?, can be as hard to nail down as this city's designated dish. Is it a thin crust with locally farmed ingredients à la Chez Panisse? Is it anything with an avocado thrown on it? Well, Chef Fred Eric wants to settle the issue once and for all, and he's got no reservations about what he believes is the Los Angeles signature slice.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Where to get Free Donuts this Friday

This Friday, June 3rd, is National Doughnut Day 2022! It's a holiday created in 1938 by The Salvation Army to honor the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. Now we all use it as an excuse to eat doughnuts all day--but at this point in our post-pandemic lives, I think we all need a little more sweetness.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

4 Dino-sized Deals for Dinosaur Appreciation Day in Los Angeles

June 1st is Dino Day, and all over the country, there are calls for celebration. These four ways to celebrate Dinosaur Appreciation Day in Los Angeles will make you roar. You're also in for many more prehistoric puns :)

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Everything you Need to be Doing in June in Los Angeles

Summer is so close you can almost taste it! Here's everything you need to be doing in June in Los Angeles to get those vacation-mode feels. Everything you need to be doing in June in Los AngelesPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Your low key, super awesome Memorial Day is here!

If you're looking to spend this Memorial Day Weekend in Los Angeles soaking up the sun and chowin' down on some meaty eats, then you are in good company (the millions actually)! Here are my picks if you'd like to experience a low key, super cheap, awesome Memorial Day Weekend in Los Angeles.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

6 Ways to Celebrate National Wine Day this Week!

National Wine Day is this Wednesday, May 25th, and outside from getting blitzed in your kitchen, there are some truly inventive ways to celebrate National Wine Day in LA too!. *This piece does not include affiliate links, just experiences endorsed by EatDrinkLA.

Read full story

The freshly ground matcha benefits I never expected

I am a coffee lover. I actually have three different kinds of coffee makers on my counter right now to satisfy whatever mood I'm in (Keurig for speed, Nespresso for fun, classic Cuisinart if it's a 3 cup kind of day...) So when I was offered the chance to try a new Cuzen Matcha maker, I thought, "Sure, isn't matcha even better for you than coffee?" Here's what happened when I added freshly ground matcha to my caffeine routine for a week - and what it might do you for you too.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

8 Best Bottomless Mimosa Brunches in Los Angeles

There's no shortage of bottomless mimosa spots in this city, but only 8 can be called the best bottomless mimosa brunches in Los Angeles because they all offer that extra special something that you can't find at the bottom of a glass.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

These are the chicken sandwiches in Los Angeles you need to be eating right now.

Although the birria craze appears to be going strong, the popularity of chicken sandwiches in Los Angeles hasn't ever been overtaken. These are the best six chicken sandos in the city, including vegan varieties in order of clucking-awesomeness.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Best Foodie Events for May in Los Angeles

The weather is nice, so get outside and EAT at some of the best foodie events in Los Angeles! I've got the month of May all planned out for you, plus some events that trickle into the summer!

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

What to Eat at the Hollywood Bowl

June 3rd is opening night at the bowl where they are celebrating 100 years of summer. Here's what to eat at the Hollywood Bowl once you're there. James Beard Award-Winning chef Suzanne Goin and restauranteur Caroline Styne (A.O.C.) are curating the entire food show once again. So that means delicious California ingredients, Charcuterie, and Spanish Fried Chicken.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Cinco ideas for Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican army's victory in the Battle of Puebla in 1862. It became an American tradition to celebrate all things Mexicano as far back as 1863 right here in Southern California. So there's no better place than Los Angeles to have a big old fiesta with these cinco ideas for Cinco de Mayo.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

6 Spots for Birria in Los Angeles

Have you jumped on the birria bandwagon yet? The traditionally goat-meat stew dish first originated in Jalisco, Mexico, in the 1950s and hit the streets of South Central L.A. in 2015. Years later, hungry Angelenos are still hunting for the best birria in Los Angeles. I've got the categories you need right here!

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy