16 Insanely Fun Things to do in July in Los Angeles

It's hot outside, but so is your social calendar. Here's what to do in July in Los Angeles that will have you keeping up with your sizzling self!

Things to do in July in Los Angeles Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

July 1st-4th

Get your July 4th holiday started as early as Saturday, July 2nd, with 3 nights of the July 4th Fireworks Spectacular hosted by Steve Martin and Martin Short at the Hollywood Bowl. Also, check out more explosive spots to watch the fireworks.

Fireworks at the Hollywood Bowl Photo Credit: The Hollywood Bowl

FREE Live music is back at LACMA on July 1st, with Jazz on Friday nights and Latin Sounds on Saturdays. Concerts begin at 6 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively,, and take place outdoors.

Also, from July 1st through July 4th, you can take advantage of Bottomless Nachos ($18) at Trejo’s Tacos in Santa Monica. There is a limit of 4 people for the Nacho Deal, so you’ll have to tell everyone else they are na-cho friends.

July 5th - 10th

Wednesday, July 6th, is National Fried Chicken Day so celebrate with a bucket of the best. All Day Baby will be throwing their annual Chicken and Bubbly Night from 5 to 10 p.m. featuring champagne flights and fried chicken finger bites. Reserve here.

July 8th to the 10th is the 626 Night Market for the second weekend this month at the Santa Anita Race Park in Arcadia (The first is July 1st-3rd). This is the largest night market on the West Coast and features street vendors, live music, games, and more. Tickets are just $5, and the event goes from 4 p.m. to Midnight. Kids under 3 are FREE!

Saturday, July 9th, is the quintessential Michael Feinstein sings Gershwin, a Pasadena Pops Concert at the L.A. Arboretum in Arcadia. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the concert starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to this family-friendly event start at $25.

The L.A. Arboretum Photo Credit: The L.A. Arboretum

July 11th-17th

Check out West Side Story at the Hollywood Bowl conducted by Gustavo Dudamel July 12th and 14th at 8 p.m. Tickets are as low as $16!

Thursday, July 14th, is Bastille Day! Get yourself to Francophile favorite Petit Trois in Hollywood as early as Noon for Steak Tartare and Burgundy Escargots. Also, on the French Bistro scene, Bicyclette in West Los Angeles will have your tastebuds feeling the revolution.

Bicyclette Bistro Photo Credit: Anne Fishbein

Friday, July 15th offers an outdoor screening of When Harry Met Sally at the Skirball Cultural Center in West Los Angeles. The movie starts at 8:30 p.m. which offers ample time to see the "I'll Have What She's Having": The Jewish Deli exhibit in the galleries which is open from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $20 or $10 for members and FREE for kids under 12 - but do you really want them there?

I'll Have What She's Having Signage Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

July 15th to 17th is a Throwback Roller Jam in DTLA featuring themed roller skating events at Figat7th in Downtown Los Angeles. Hours vary but begin as early as 10 a.m. on weekends and go into the night. There's even a Beergarden for those 21 and over. Timed tickets are available here for $12.

Sunday, July 17th is National Ice Cream Day and The Dolly Llama is offering guests a ‘Buy One Ice Cream Cone or Cup, Get a Second 50% Off all day! You can also get FREE CoolHaus Ice Cream from this custom food truck serving up Wrath of P’Khan scoops in honor of Star Trek. The location is in Santa Monica at 2nd Street and Santa Monica Boulevard from Noon until the force runs out.

Coolhaus Star Trek Truck Photo Credit: The Brand Agency

July 18th-24th

July 19th is the FREE Day at the L.A. Arboretum. Spots open up July 1st. Get your tickets here.

Saturday, July 23rd is Street Food Cinema's screening of 500 Days of Summer - one of the best movies about Los Angeles ever made :) - at The Autry Museum in Griffith Park. Tickets are just $19, and the show is at 8 p.m., but doors open much earlier for music and food trucks.

July 25th-31st

Did you miss the Live music at LACMA earlier this month? Bruns & Baché will be on July 29th from 6- 9 p.m. with Jazz on Friday nights. Latin Sounds on Saturday, July 30th features Latin Sounds: Mongorama at 5 p.m.

July 29th is also the Eat See Hear screening of Jurassic Park at Los Angeles State Historic Park. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the screening begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $14.

KCRW Summer Nights is back on Saturday, July 30th, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Grand Performances in DTLA! The concert is 100% FREE! KCRW Summer Nights will also be at various other venues around the city beginning on July 7th, 2022.