Your July 4th is about to Explode!

This 4th of July, celebrate all the beauty of America with things Red, White, and Smoking Hot! Your 4th of July is about to Explode!

Sparks at the Hollywood Bowl (Hollywood)

Sunday, July 4th, enjoy a family-friendly concert and comedy show PLUS fireworks at the Hollywood Bowl! Get your tickets to see Steve Martin and Martin Short right here! Gates open at 6 p.m. with the concert starting at 7:30 p.m.

Hollywood Bowl FireworksPhoto Credit: Hollywood Bowl

Fireworks above 1000 Feet (DTLA)

Avoid the crowds of Downtown Los Angeles and still catch the fireworks from 71 Above! Options include Window Seating, Bar Seating, and Interior Seating. Window seating for $125, while Bar and Interior are $89. The event includes a sparkling beverage for all ages, and doors open at 5 p.m. The fireworks kick off at 9 p.m. from Grand Park, though, so don't eat too early :)

Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

71 AbovePhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Beachside Nacho Party (Santa Monica)

From July 1st through July 4th, you can take advantage of Bottomless Nachos ($18) at Trejo's Tacos in Santa Monica. There is a limit of 4 people for the Nacho Deal, so you'll have to tell everyone else they are na-cho friends :)

Danny TrejoPhoto Credit: Trejo's Tacos

Photo Credit: Trejo''s Tacos

All Day Brunch at Gracias Madre (WeHo and Newport Beach)

Gracias Madre is serving brunch and Happy Hour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate your 4th of July Vegan style. Highlights include Chilaquiles and Huevos Rancheros, along with some killer cocktails. Reservations are encouraged.

Gracias Madre WeHo PatioPhoto Credit: Gracias Madre

A 3 Night Independance (DTLA)

Broken Shaker at the Freehand Hotel is celebrating independance by dancing the night away - on the earlier side. This is an excellent option if you want to let loose a bit and still go home to your kids at the end of the night. July 1st and 2nd run from 6 to 10 p.m., while July 3rd is a Sunday Funday from 2 to 6 p.m. Live DJs and specialty cocktails will be served. Make your reservations on OpenTable.

Broken Shaker RooftopPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Photo Credit: Freehand Hotel DTLA

July 4th Party (Marina Del Rey)

Grab your spot at Burton Chace Park, the Fisherman's Village, or Mother's Beach in Marina del Rey for a spectacular view of the fireworks show over the marina. Admission is FREE, and fireworks begin at 9 p.m. If you choose Mother's Beach consider Beachside Restaurant at the Jamaica Bay Inn for a late dinner and the show.

Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

FireworksPhoto Credit: Pixabay

Swimsuits and Cowboy Boots (Hollywood)

Grab your swimsuit and cowboy boots for a rooftop party at Desert 5 Spot. The event features BBQ, live music, a mechanical bull, and more from 2 p.m. until sunset. Cowboy Karaoke begins at 7 p.m.

Desert 5 Rooftop at NightPhoto Credit: Desert 5 Spot

