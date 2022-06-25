Foodie Events for this Week in Los Angeles that you can be Proud Of!

Don't let Pride Month end without checking out these events!

Thursday, June 23rd, 2022

Tickets are still available for this savory collaboration between Asterid and wine retailer, Luckysomm. It marks the start of their Summer Social Series and gives an opportunity to try out Ray Garcia's new restaurant for less than $50. The event runs from 6-9 p.m. and features bites like Caviar Tamal paired with Three Wines from Sommelier Kristin Olszewski’s Nomadica Wines.

Asterid Dinner Photo Credit: Asterid

Friday, June 24th, 2022

Fatburger is debuting a new Mike's Hot Honey® Crispy Chicken Sandwich and you're invited to try it FOR FREE! The event takes place at Fatburger Ladera Heights from 4 to 7 p.m. Swag like bucket hats and fanny packs will also be distributed.

If you miss the freebie event, you're welcome to pay for your own until September 4th.

Mike's Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich Photo Credit: Fatburger

The Tam O’Shanter is celebrating its 100th year with time-travel back to the good old days of the 1920s and 30s. Email JLarowe@lawrysonline.com with the subject line Bon Vivant to secure an invitation to their speakeasy-style bar from 7 p.m. to midnight on Friday, June 24th. Craft cocktails and small bites will be served.

The secret password will be sent out Friday at Noon so get on this list ASAP - or wait patiently for next month.

Saturday, June 25th, 2022

Chef Tony Dim Sum is finally reopening after a brief tease pre-pandemic in Old Town Pasadena and they are celebrating with FREE DUMPLINGS and PUDDING! Hours are 11:00 am to 9:00 pm!

Sunday, June 26th, 2022

Close out Pride Month under the palms at Sugar Palm at Viceroy Santa Monica with a themed event in collaboration with Hulu's Fire Island.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features music, passed appetizers, and cocktails like the “Out and Proud.” from vodka partner Supergay Spirits. Tickets can be purchased on OpenTable for $75. A proceed of sales will benefit a local LGBTQ charity.

Now till June 30th

Don't let Pride Month end without getting a mouthful of "COME4ME by Kim Chi" - a Taro cream cheese-filled donut with glitter glaze and candied dragon fruit ($4) at Trejo's Coffee & Donuts. Kim Chi is from RuPaul's Drag Race and owns KimChi Chic Beauty. A portion of the proceeds from each sale will be donated to Seniors Fight Back, a charity for AAPI seniors.