Yes way, it's Rosé Day

This year more than ever my cup of rosé wine has indeed runneth over. Once only lauded as a summer beverage it's now perfectly acceptable to sip the pink drink all year! National Rosé Day falls on the Saturday, June 11th plus this year I've got ways to make every day a Rosé Day!

National Rose Day Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

The Bottomless Bunch

Bacari GDL, Bacari PDR, and Bacari Silverlake all do Bottomless Rosé Day on the daily, with 90-minute sprints of all-you-can-drink EVERY NIGHT ($30). Just remember to pace yourself and fill up on their delicious Cicchetti small plates.

Bacari GDL Patio Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

By the Glass

For a rosé with that's perfect on a sunny day, enjoy a California Love made with white wine, rosé aperitif blend, and seasonal fruit. at E.P & L.P. in West Hollywood. It's $21 for a glass and $90 for a pitcher, so you're better off bringing some friends with you. Also, on the cocktail menu are an E.P. Frose and E.P. Rose ($10) available at these prices during Happy Hour, which runs from 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays to Fridays.

E.P. L.P. Patio Photo Credit: E.P. L.P.

Also in West Hollywood is Sur Restaurant & Lounge where they offer a CÔTÉ SUR Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reality TV star and restauranteur Lisa Vanderpump bottles her own pink drink which is aptly named Vanderpump Rosé. ﻿It's $15 by the glass and $60 for the bottle, but there are also five other brands to choose from.

Sur Restaurant Images Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Photo Credit: Sur Restaurant

Le Petit Paris in Downtown Los Angeles offers $9 glasses of Rosé during Happy Hour which runs every day but Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. Weekends are reserved for brunch during which you can get their Muse by Montine, Côtes De Provence for $15 or $60 for the bottle.

If you're looking to develop your wine palate then head to Santa Monica’s Esters Wine Shop & Bar for their DAILY Happy Hour.

Mondays to Saturdays from 4 to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 3 to 6 p.m., guests can enjoy $9 glasses of rosé along with other wine selections. The co-owner Kathryn Coker was named one of Food & Wine’s 2017 Sommeliers of the Year so you can trust that you're only having the best with her.

Esters Wine Shop & Bar Photo Credit: Emily Hart Roth

Alcohol-Free

Who says you need booze to stop and smell the Rosés? Online marketplace Better Rhodes is giving away a FREE Bottle of Noughty Brand Sparkling Rosé with a purchase over $75 with the code NOUGHTY. This brand is so delicious that you don't even miss the alcohol - TRUST ME!