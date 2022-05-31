Los Angeles, CA

4 Dino-sized Deals for Dinosaur Appreciation Day in Los Angeles

June 1st is Dino Day, and all over the country, there are calls for celebration. These four ways to celebrate Dinosaur Appreciation Day in Los Angeles will make you roar. You're also in for many more prehistoric puns :)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bcfoq_0fw0MDwM00
Dinosaur Appreciation Day Blog BannerPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Free Admission to the Natural History Museum

Los Angeles residents can enjoy FREE admission to the Natural History Museum from 3 to 5 p.m. daily. The Dinosaur Hall is home to over 300 fossils, including a T-REX and a Triceratops. There's also a special tour that coincides with the release of the Apple TV show Prehistoric Planet. which can be enjoyed through June 5th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35FX14_0fw0MDwM00
Natural History Museum LobbyPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Discounted Tickets to the Dinos Alive Exhibit

The Dinos Alive team is taking a bite out of the cost of admission to help celebrate Dinosaur Appreciation Day in Los Angeles. On June 1st, you can get 40% off tickets to the immersive dinosaur experience. The exhibition includes 80 moving dinosaurs, a VR experience, and a virtual aquarium that will keep your kids so enthralled that you will have to pull them up for air! Tickets start at $20 pre-discount.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ckZbo_0fw0MDwM00
Dinos Alive RidePhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Premiere Deals on Primal Eats

Carl’s Jr.® in Glendale is celebrating the upcoming release of the Universal Pictures Jurassic World Dominion film (June 10th) by turning the restaurant into a Jurassic jungle! All day on June 1st, guests can sample the new Primal Menu and enjoy a photo booth and some extra special dinosaur surprises. Guests who come in costume can take advantage of a BOGO offer on any new Primal Menu items.

The new menu includes a Primal Angus Thickburger™, Primal Burrito, Primal Biscuit, and a Beyond™ Wraptor Burger.

Can't make it to Isla Sorna? Carl's Jr. will also be offering menu items for $.93 on the app from June 2nd to the 7th to celebrate the original release of Jurassic Park in 1993. The takeover on June 1st is located at 424 W Los Feliz Rd., Glendale, CA.

A Lambeosaurus-sized Listening Experience

Do you have dino-obsessed kiddos at home? Give them an earful of knowledge and some FREE Entertainment from the Dinosaur Navi Podcast. Each episode features a Dinosaur of the Day, Questions and Answers, and a Battle Royale in 12 minutes or less. You can find it on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

I have to admit I'm a bit partial to this paleontologist in training - as he's my son :). Just call me Mama Maiasaura! Leave me a comment below if you can relate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tyQpg_0fw0MDwM00
Dinosaur Navi PodcastPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

