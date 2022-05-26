Your low key, super awesome Memorial Day is here!

If you're looking to spend this Memorial Day Weekend in Los Angeles soaking up the sun and chowin' down on some meaty eats, then you are in good company (the millions actually)! Here are my picks if you'd like to experience a low key, super cheap, awesome Memorial Day Weekend in Los Angeles.

Memorial Day Image Photo Credit: Canva.com

Sun & Fun

You would have to be crazy to go to the beach on Memorial Day weekend right?? Not if you head there early and plan ahead!

My two favorites right now are Crystal Cove in Newport Beach and Rosie's Dog Beach in Long Beach. If you're heading to Newport Beach I suggest making a reservation at The Beachcomber Cafe to coincide with your visit. You can literally hang out on the beach right in front before you're sat at your table.

Insider Tip: Opentable isn't available for day-of reservations, so if you don't plan ahead then make them there BEFORE you explore the beach. Otherwise, be prepared to wait 2 hours. Breakfast starts at 7 am:)

Crystal Cove Beach Day Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Looking to include your fur baby on this holiday? Rosie's Dog Beach allows for off-leash fun and is the only off-leash dog beach in L.A. County! Located in the Belmont Shore area of Long Beach, the beach is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hungry? Head to nearby Panxa Cocina and enjoy outdoor patio seating for Fido and friends.

Pinot at Panxa Cocina Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Classic Americana

Nothing is more American than baseball, and nothing is more Los Angeles than Dodgers!

Get tickets to the Memorial Game Day for as little as $25 dollars to see the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates. Although if you're anything like me you're more interested in seeing the Dodger Dog versus the Cheeto-lote showdown.

Cheet-O-lote Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Eats & Treats

On Memorial Day, Gracias Madre West Hollywood will be serving weekend brunch and offering 10% off for all veterans. Menu highlights include Chilaquiles ($18), Cinnamon Oat Pancakes ($17), and Mimosas.

From May 27-30th Corner Bakery Cafe will be offering $5 off all Family Meals ($34.99) to promote spending time with those you love.

On Sunday, May 29th, Santa Monica will be transforming Main Street into the Monopoly board game with Mainopololy dollars you can exchange for food tastings. Tickets begin at $30 and include $20 worth of Mainopololy dollars plus special pricing on all food items. The event runs from 12 to 5 p.m. and monocles are encouraged :)

Music & Arts

Memorial Day weekend in Los Angeles continues at The Original Farmers Market in mid-city where outdoor concerts are officially back with Summer Sounds on the Plaza. This Thursday, May 26th and all subsequent Thursdays until August 25th, you can enjoy music from 6 to 8 p.m. Best of all it's FREE!