6 Ways to Celebrate National Wine Day this Week!

National Wine Day is this Wednesday, May 25th, and outside from getting blitzed in your kitchen, there are some truly inventive ways to celebrate National Wine Day in LA too!

National Wine Day in L.A.Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

*This piece does not include affiliate links, just experiences endorsed by EatDrinkLA.

Toast the holiday at a Wine Bar

Esters Wine Shop & Bar offers Happy Hour every day and from 4 to 6 p.m. on weekdays with $9 glasses of House Wine and snacks like Burrata and Crostini starting at just $10. Plus, no corkage on anything purchased at Esters!

Esters Wine Shop & BarPhoto Credit: Esters Wine Shop

Take the opportunity to try a new Wine Shop.

If up until this point, your local wine shop has been Trader Joe's, then it's time to step your game up! Vinovore in Silverlake and Eagle Rock are wine shops founded by Coly Den Haan that carry female winemakers almost exclusively! Visit the shop for some winesplaining from the staff or to pick up a truly unforgettable gift box that goes way beyond the bottle.

Vinovore ExteriorPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Make your OWN Wine

Take your love of wine to the next level and MAKE SOME at The Blending Lab on West 3rd Street.

Founded by three “LA Day Dreamers,” The Blending Lab offers Wine Blending Classes both indoors and online ($75-$110), Tasting Flights (Starting at $30 for 3 wines); and Self Guided Wine Blending (Starting at $60). Post-COVID these must all be pre-booked on their website.

The Blending LabPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Try a Natural Wine

Have you heard of natural wines? In short, it's the cleanest glass of vino you'll ever find, although not all natural wines are created equal. This year, make National Wine Day in LA a natural wine day with brands like RedThumb Natural Wines. They offer a Tempranillo, a Rosé, and a Chardonnay all under $20 made with just 3 ingredients listed right there on the bottle. Your liver will thank you :)

RedThumb Natural WinesPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Drink an L.A. Based Wine Maker

The Vice Wine brand gets its grapes from Napa, but has it's heart in Los Angeles. Founded by L.A. based husband and wife duo Malek Amrani and Torie Greenberg Amrani, they are dedicated to small batch, single varietal wines that are low in sulfites, certified vegan, and contain no added chemicals.

What's the easiest way to give in to your "vices"?: Getting 22% off with the code SUMMER22 through 5/27/22. 

Vice WinePhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Go Virtual Wine Tasting

Enjoy your own private wine tasting without having to hire a driver when you order a kit from In Good Taste.

What I like best about In Good Taste is that you can schedule your own private tasting as it fits your schedule. Plus, it's FREE with the $65 tasting kit price if you can gather a group of 6 together. The kit features eight rather large pours in stunning apothecary-style bottles that you're encouraged to keep past the tasting. During the class, you'll learn how to taste your wine, a little about all the wine regions, and what to look for when you're out shopping for your own bottles

In Good TastePhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

National Wine Day in L.A. PinterestPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

