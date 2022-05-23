The freshly ground matcha benefits I never expected

I am a coffee lover. I actually have three different kinds of coffee makers on my counter right now to satisfy whatever mood I'm in (Keurig for speed, Nespresso for fun, classic Cuisinart if it's a 3 cup kind of day...) So when I was offered the chance to try a new Cuzen Matcha maker, I thought, "Sure, isn't matcha even better for you than coffee?" Here's what happened when I added freshly ground matcha to my caffeine routine for a week - and what it might do you for you too.

What is Matcha?

According to Wikipedia, "matcha is finely ground powder of specially grown and processed young green tea leaves." It has more caffeine than regular green tea and contains more antioxidants that can help prevent cell damage. Other benefits include improved brain function and protection against liver disease and even cancer.

How does it Compare to Coffee?

This article on Medium breaks down the many differences between coffee and matcha, but my biggest takeaway is the caffeine ratio. Coffee offers more caffeine and one to three hours of energy, while matcha has less caffeine and four to six hours of energy. Matcha has about 50% less caffeine than coffee, and you absorb the caffeine slower thanks to the amino acid L-theanine. That results in fewer jitters too. I'm a mom with two little ones under six, so I'm often reliant on caffeine. However, I also need to control the amount of coffee I drink so I can both keep up with them and still fall asleep when they do at 8 p.m.

My Matcha Morning Experiment

On the first day with my new Cuzen Matcha maker, I ground up some of the premium leaves it came with and added them to a cup of boiled water for a Matcha Americano instead of my usual black coffee. The results were a clean feeling, with a very steady caffeine build. However, I had a bit of a hungry tummy on an empty stomach and a little less oomph than I'm used to for rushing my son off to school. So when I got back home, I made myself a half-caff Keurig pod and was good to go until my expected afternoon crash.

I did this for a few days but missed my morning coffee jolt, and by Wednesday was ready to move my matcha.

Matcha Afternoons

Remember I mentioned that matcha has 50% less caffeine than coffee? Well, mid-week, I decided to test my ability to fall asleep at night even after drinking a Sparkling Matcha beverage at 1 p.m. I was worried that I might be up until midnight (which is when my 15-month-old also likes to party) but was hoping matcha after lunch might provide a cure for the afternoon slump. It turns out this is EXACTLY the way matcha can help fire up your routine! I found I had a jitter-free energy bump that even had me jazzed up enough to take my oldest to the park at 5 p.m. AND I could still sleep as early as 8:30 p.m. For the rest of the week, I continued with different afternoon matcha creations like Matcha Lattes with milk and even scooped some freshly ground matcha into my plain yogurt.

Why Freshly Ground Matcha

I know I enjoy my freshly ground coffee beans from the Cuisinart, but I had never thought about the importance of doing the same with ground green tea leaves. As soon as you grind tea, oxidation begins, which diminishes its color, quality, and health benefits. L-Theanine and caffeine levels are also higher when consuming freshly ground matcha instead of pre-ground. Currently, only Cuzen Matcha makes a machine specifically for matcha grinding - and it's pretty gorgeous to boot. The starter kit comes with several bags of tea leaves, and they recommend only using their brand, but I'd be curious to see if other leaves can also be ground inside.

In Summary

Everyone's matcha moment will be different, but I'm happy to report that afternoon matchas have made me a super matcha mama! I get just the right amount of energy to be a present and focused with my kids, and I can still get to bed at night when I want to. I'm glad I can still enjoy my morning cup of coffee and appreciate adding this other healthy beverage to my routine as well.

Try it for yourself! The matcha momentum just might surprise you!