Los Angeles, CA

The Best Foodie Events for May in Los Angeles

Caroline at EatDrinkLA

The weather is nice, so get outside and EAT at some of the best foodie events in Los Angeles! I've got the month of May all planned out for you, plus some events that trickle into the summer!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01PRJA_0fZJidgN00
Best Foodie Events for MayPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

May 1st-31st: Sur Restaurant and Lounge

May is mental health awareness month, and SUR in West Hollywood will be donating proceeds from sales of their Goat Cheese Balls to the Didi Hirsch 988 Crisis Center. Stop in during Happy Hour from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday and save money on your drinks while still giving to a great cause.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=434mlL_0fZJidgN00
SurtiniPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

May 14th: Asian Pacific Food Fest

May is also Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, and South Coast Plaza is celebrating with an Asian Pacific Food Fest. Proceeds will benefit the Asian Pacific Community Fund (APCF).

Tickets are $30 and include five tastings from restaurants like Royal Khyber Fine Indian Cuisine and AnQi Bistro.

The event takes place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

May 21st & 22nd: Eeeeeatscon

EEEEEATSCON, from The Infatuation, is designed to feel like a music festival instead of a food fest: "For people who want more from a food festival than just tasting-sized portions and cooking demonstrations."

Speakers include Tony Hawk, and bites include Cuban sandwich favorites from Miami, Sanguich De Miami, Ospi, and a collaboration between Tacos Y Birria La Unica and Shake Shack.

Tickets cost $20, but that's just to enter! You have to purchase all the food after that point. Maybe this keeps you from wasteful overeating, but personally, that just makes me hungry!

The event takes place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica from 12 to 6 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QLlhX_0fZJidgN00
Barker HangarPhoto Credit: Gina Sinotte

Saturdays May-Sept: Eat|See|Hear

Kicking off Saturday, May 29th, Eat|See|Hear, the outdoor traveling cinema is back with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten at the Autry Museum. You can also expect music from Polartropica and AAPI-influenced food trucks like Dina's Dumplings and Rice Balls of Fire.

The event starts at 6 p.m., and museum entry is FREE for ticket holders. The movie begins at 8:30 p.m. with music beginning before that. Tickets are $20 and up. The next event will be on June 19th with the movie 42.

Baby Bonus: Bring the kids AND the dogs to this one! There's even a fashionably late section if you can't get it together fast enough.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food events Los Angeles# mental health awareness month# AAPI# Asian Pacific Heritage Month# foodie events

Comments / 0

Published by

Specializing in the best of Los Angeles! I want to show you how to eat, drink, and live your best Los Angeles every day of the week. My favorite style of articles to share are listicles and "best of" roundups.

Los Angeles, CA
1215 followers

More from Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Los Angeles, CA

What to Eat at the Hollywood Bowl

June 3rd is opening night at the bowl where they are celebrating 100 years of summer. Here's what to eat at the Hollywood Bowl once you're there. James Beard Award-Winning chef Suzanne Goin and restauranteur Caroline Styne (A.O.C.) are curating the entire food show once again. So that means delicious California ingredients, Charcuterie, and Spanish Fried Chicken.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Cinco ideas for Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican army's victory in the Battle of Puebla in 1862. It became an American tradition to celebrate all things Mexicano as far back as 1863 right here in Southern California. So there's no better place than Los Angeles to have a big old fiesta with these cinco ideas for Cinco de Mayo.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

6 Spots for Birria in Los Angeles

Have you jumped on the birria bandwagon yet? The traditionally goat-meat stew dish first originated in Jalisco, Mexico, in the 1950s and hit the streets of South Central L.A. in 2015. Years later, hungry Angelenos are still hunting for the best birria in Los Angeles. I've got the categories you need right here!

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Surprise Mom with one of these 9 Ideas this Mother's Day

Every mother is a rare and wonderful goddess, so shouldn't you treat her as such? Treat mama nice based on her type with these Mother's Day ideas in Los Angeles and choose something that's uniquely her. As a reminder, Mother's Day is May 8th, 2022.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Find out why this Drink Pairs Even Better than Wine with Cheese

Are you planning a wine and cheese pairing party? It's always been a favorite event of mine to host because you can feel sophisticated and buzzed all at once. I recently tasted something that pairs even better than wine with cheese. Curious? I'm spilling the rice and beans below on how you can host a serious pairing party of your own.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

20 Spots for Weekend Happy Hour in Los Angeles

The pandemic has done a number on the Happy Hour scene, but slowly we're seeing a return of restaurants drop by drop. Check out this updated list of the best Weekend Happy Hours in Los Angeles. Kid-Friendly Tidbits included!

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The 4 Best Spots for National Pretzel Day in Los Angeles

Nothing says summer like a soft pretzel. It instantly makes you think of fun at the beach or the ballpark. And did you know they are the oldest snack foods in the world? Here's where to find the best soft pretzels for National Pretzel Day on April 26th in Los Angeles when that Auntie Anne's kiosk at that mall just won't don't the trick.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

6 Tips for Becoming Zero Waste in L.A.

The idea of becoming zero waste in your home can feel as overwhelming as the entire environmental crisis. How can you stop making garbage when you have kids, rely on packaged foods, and see your Amazon delivery driver more than your best friend? If this sounds like you, then read on for a step-by-step guide for anyone who wants to make less garbage without losing their sanity in the process.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The Best 4/20 Food Deals in Los Angeles

4/20 is a smoke it up, toke it up kind of holiday centered around the celebration of marijuana on the 20th of April. Even if you're not a fan of cannabis, you can still get high on these 4/20 Food Deals in Los Angeles.

Read full story
Glendale, CA

Digging into the new Composting Law for Glendale

The new composting law in Glendale, California, went into effect on January 1st, 2022, but we are just now getting word of what is expected of residents. We're going to break it all down right here.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

This weekend, you'll have what she's having

Are you looking to connect to the human experience through food, fabric, and play? Then this weekend, you'll have what she's having: a collection of four events in Los Angeles that have been woven together by this author but which share a common thread.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Where to get food at odd hours in Los Angeles

Angelenos are curious people. Many of us work odd jobs to live life in pursuit of art above all else. Here's where to get food at odd hours in L.A. to match your bohemian lifestyle choices. Your big break just might happen over breakfast at 3 a.m.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Every Bunny Loves a last minute Easter Brunch

Easter is coming up, and if you're anything like me you probably wait to make your Easter brunch reservations last minute... Yardbird Southern Table & Bar (Beverly/West 3rd) Nothing says Easter like big tables and Southern hospitality. Make things extra decadent at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar with Chicken and Waffles with bourbon maple syrup and chilled spiced watermelon during brunch ($44)

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

12 Things you Need to be doing in April

It's officially spring in Los Angeles, and the city is absolutely blooming with in-person activities! Here's everything you need to be doing in L.A. in April to come out smelling like a rose.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

9 Things to Drink Instead of Alcohol

Why do you drink alcohol? Is it to uplift you? To escape reality for a bit? To fit in? There are countless reasons, but past the first few minutes of a buzz, we're all left with nothing more than a body working its hardest to return to a state of equilibrium against a powerful depressant; and one that stays in your system for at least a week. Plus most of us don't even make it a week before we're drinking again! Well, if you're a little "sober curious" and eager to wake up in the morning refreshed instead of confused, here's what to drink instead of alcohol that still makes you feel all the good stuff.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Food Meets Fashion at this DTLA Destination

My Angeleno dream is to live inside the carefully curated food meets fashion world that is Row DTLA! Now crossing my fingers that no one spots the crusted orange toddler food residue on my H&M Trench coat...

Read full story
Beverly Hills, CA

A Taste of South Australia at Maude

As the masks come off, the Michelin stars come back! Tasting menu restaurant Maude is back for reservations. Below is a look at a special night at the restaurant back in 2020, right before the pandemic hit Los Angeles hard but it gives you a look at what you might expect for your own night out.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Why you don't need more than $20 to have your best day in L.A.

It's no secret that the cost of living is high in Los Angeles, but then how can this be a city of almost 12 and a half million people? It's because they know you don't need more than $20 to have the best day in L.A. Do you want to start your own journey? Read on for tips on how to start living for less in Los Angeles.

Read full story
Beverly Hills, CA

Celebrity Owned Restaurants just in time for the Oscars

The Academy Awards is coming up this Sunday and it always gets me thinking; What are all the other actors doing? For some it's opening up restaurants right here in our own city of stars that just might outshine their own careers. Here are the best celebrity owned restaurants just in time for the Oscars!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy