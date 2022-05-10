The Best Foodie Events for May in Los Angeles

The weather is nice, so get outside and EAT at some of the best foodie events in Los Angeles! I've got the month of May all planned out for you, plus some events that trickle into the summer!

Best Foodie Events for May Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

May 1st-31st: Sur Restaurant and Lounge

May is mental health awareness month, and SUR in West Hollywood will be donating proceeds from sales of their Goat Cheese Balls to the Didi Hirsch 988 Crisis Center. Stop in during Happy Hour from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday and save money on your drinks while still giving to a great cause.

Surtini Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

May 14th: Asian Pacific Food Fest

May is also Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, and South Coast Plaza is celebrating with an Asian Pacific Food Fest. Proceeds will benefit the Asian Pacific Community Fund (APCF).

Tickets are $30 and include five tastings from restaurants like Royal Khyber Fine Indian Cuisine and AnQi Bistro.

The event takes place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

May 21st & 22nd: Eeeeeatscon

EEEEEATSCON, from The Infatuation, is designed to feel like a music festival instead of a food fest: "For people who want more from a food festival than just tasting-sized portions and cooking demonstrations."

Speakers include Tony Hawk, and bites include Cuban sandwich favorites from Miami, Sanguich De Miami, Ospi, and a collaboration between Tacos Y Birria La Unica and Shake Shack.

Tickets cost $20, but that's just to enter! You have to purchase all the food after that point. Maybe this keeps you from wasteful overeating, but personally, that just makes me hungry!

The event takes place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica from 12 to 6 p.m.

Barker Hangar Photo Credit: Gina Sinotte

Saturdays May-Sept: Eat|See|Hear

Kicking off Saturday, May 29th, Eat|See|Hear, the outdoor traveling cinema is back with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten at the Autry Museum. You can also expect music from Polartropica and AAPI-influenced food trucks like Dina's Dumplings and Rice Balls of Fire.

The event starts at 6 p.m., and museum entry is FREE for ticket holders. The movie begins at 8:30 p.m. with music beginning before that. Tickets are $20 and up. The next event will be on June 19th with the movie 42.

Baby Bonus: Bring the kids AND the dogs to this one! There's even a fashionably late section if you can't get it together fast enough.