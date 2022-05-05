Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican army's victory in the Battle of Puebla in 1862. It became an American tradition to celebrate all things Mexicano as far back as 1863 right here in Southern California. So there's no better place than Los Angeles to have a big old fiesta with these cinco ideas for Cinco de Mayo.

Tocaya Modern Mexican (Various)

Stop into a Tocaya on the 5th for $5 Margaritas and $3 Bottled Beer. Also not to be missed are their Fresh Salads, Bowls, and inventive Taco combinations.

Tocaya Cinco de Mayo Photo Credit: Tocaya

Desert 5 Spot (Hollywood)

Trendy, rooftop line dancing locale Desert 5 Spot is offering a complimentary 3-hour open bar in partnership with Avion Cristalino Tequila from 8 to 11 p.m. There will also be a live mariachi band and specialty drinks - if the free tequila isn't enough for you.

El Pollo Loco (Various)

El Pollo Loco is your spot if you want a low-key cinco without feeling like you're missing out on any celebrating. First, you can get a FREE custom El Pollo Loco x Tapatío bottle with ANY order placed on the El Pollo Loco app or website on May 5th (not available in stores). Next, follow their Instagram starting at Noon PST for prizes every 5 minutes for 5 hours! Lastly, you can pick up Two Premium Tacos for just $5. It's also a great day to try their limited-time Birria Tacos.

El Pollo Loco Tapatio Photo Credit: El Pollo Loco

Gracias Madre (West Hollywood)

Gracias Madre is throwing an all-day Cinco de Mayo fiesta with a live DJ, mariachi band, hourly raffles, a plant-based taco cart, and more! Specialty drinks from Beverage Director Maxwell Reis include Time Machine Margaritas, Slushees, and Micheladas to name a few. Gracias Madre and beverage sponsors will be donating a percentage of the proceeds from select cocktails to the “No Us Without You” charity.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on May 5th

Paloma Photo Credit: Gracias Madre

El Carmen (Beverly Grove)

Historic restaurant El Carmen turns 25 hot on the heels of Cinco de Mayo and they are celebrating for 2 days!

Beginning at 4:00 p.m. on May 5th you can get $10 House Margaritas and $11 Cerveza/Shot Combos until 2:00 a.m. Next, on the 6th you can stop in for live music and more beginning at 5 p.m.