6 Spots for Birria in Los Angeles

Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Have you jumped on the birria bandwagon yet? The traditionally goat-meat stew dish first originated in Jalisco, Mexico, in the 1950s and hit the streets of South Central L.A. in 2015. Years later, hungry Angelenos are still hunting for the best birria in Los Angeles. I've got the categories you need right here!

Best Birria in Los AngelesPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Best for Beginners: Tacos Y Birria La Unica

With a name that means the one and only, you know this is where you should first bite some birria. You'll find the Tacos Y Birria La Unica Food Truck traveling around Mid-City and Boyle Heights almost every day of the week. People go crazy for their Crunchy Deep Fried Taco Shell with Cheese (Quesabirrias) and that insane consomé birria broth. Choose between Res (beef) or Chivo (goat).

Birria TacosPhoto Credit: Tacos y Birria la Unica

Best Big Box Birria: El Pollo Loco

You might have started noticing fast-food restaurants finally getting into the birria game, which is perfect for when you can't chase down a truck. El Pollo Loco has been perfecting this recipe for over two years, taking a step away from their signature chicken, and choosing to use beef over goat. The Shredded Beef Birria Crunchy Tacos are the most popular, but I'm partial to the Shredded Beef Birria Stuffed Quesadilla myself. There is also a Beef Birria Burrito. Best of all, they come in a super cute Birria Box.

Please don't sleep on this meal. So far, it's only confirmed to be available until the end of May.

Birria BoxPhoto Credit: El Pollo Loco

Best for Tijuana Style: Birrieria Gonzalez

Remember that South Central Birria I mentioned at the top? These brothers are the original birria boys with 12 trucks roaming the streets and serving some of the best birria in Los Angeles. Come here for Birria de Res en Estilo Tijuana. Crunchy Tacos Dorados are just $3.50 apiece. You'll find truck locations and hours on their website.

Birrieria Gonzalez Mix of DishesPhoto Credit: Birrieria Gonzalez Postmates

Best for Guadalajara Style: Birrieria Jalisco

If you're looking to keep to the most traditional birria, then Birrieria Jalisco is best. This family recipe from Jalisco, Mexico, was brought to Los Angeles when Don Bonifacio Gonzalez opened his first Birrieria in Boyle Heights in 1972. Today you'll find them in Lynwood and Pico-Rivera. While you can get beef and goat here, I would go with the Chivo (goat) for that authentic taste.

Best for Convenience: Teddy's Red Tacos

If you want to sit down while eating your tacos, you'll want to visit Teddy's Red Tacos. The founder Teddy Vazquez made his Teddy's Red Tacos famous when he was driving for Uber, and riders would smell that fragrant birria broth. What started as a pop-up eventually became a truck, and today, he has 10 locations and counting. If you don't want to sit and eat, there's also easy online ordering via the website. The signature here is that bold, red birria color.

Teddy's Red Taco HeartPhoto Credit: Teddy's Red Tacos

Best for Birria Ramen: L.A. Birria

The combination of beef birria and ramen was created by Chef Anaya of L.A. Birria and in this city it's absolutely genius! The chef has also expanded to Chow Mein and birria combinations. Visit on Taco Tuesday when you can also get the standout Quesatacos for just $2. Order on the website for pickup or delivery from the South Los Angeles location.

