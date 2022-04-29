Surprise Mom with one of these 9 Ideas this Mother's Day

Every mother is a rare and wonderful goddess, so shouldn't you treat her as such? Treat mama nice based on her type with these Mother's Day ideas in Los Angeles and choose something that's uniquely her. As a reminder, Mother's Day is May 8th, 2022.

The Cardinal Mom

Treat mom to either brunch or dinner at Redbird in Downtown Los Angeles, where they will be serving a two-course brunch ($65) and a three-course dinner ($75) with a choice of the main dining room, the lounge, or the garden for your dining comfort. Highlights from brunch include a Tartine with cured salmon to start with a Duck Confit Chilaquiles with cocoa nib mole as a main. Children 10 and under are $21 - so it's a great day to be a mom of many (and eat their left-overs).

The three-course dinner features standouts like their Chawanmushi starter with main lobster, enoki, scallion, and sesame chili oil; and a choice of five main dishes, among them a Bacon Wrapped Saddle of Rabbit. For dessert, you'll be torn between the Coconut Yogurt Panna Cotta and the Milk Chocolate Cremeux espresso cream puff.

Reservations can be made on Tock.

Chawanmushi Photo Credit: Redbird

Italian Mama Mia!

Celebrate your mama mia with a brunch decked out with menu specials dedicated to the Chef's mother - in a restaurant named after his grandmother. You can also Pre-order Bakery Items like a Mom's Cookie ($12) or a Harry's Berry Tart for 4 ($50).

Brunch runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and reservations can be made on Resy.

Bianca Dishes Photo Credit: Bianca

Farm to Table Ma

Take advantage of an all-date brunch where you can really taste the seasons at AKASHA. Menu specials include a Jumbo Shrimp Louie Salad among a garden of lettuce and cherry tomato, as well as seasonal Cherry Cheese Blintzes with Murray Farm's cherry compote and crème fraîche.

Make your reservations on OpenTable. Brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kosher Ima

What better way to celebrate Mother's Day than to eat at Steven Spielberg's mother's restaurant.

Although Leah Spielberg Adler is no longer with us, the kitchen stays true to her legacy in the hands of Executive Chef and Restaurant Consultant Phil Kastel. Come in and try favorites like the Brioche French Toast served with berry compote and powdered sugar ($11) and the Potato Latkes and Eggs served with three pancakes, two eggs any style, and house-made apple compote and sour cream ($13).

Brunch takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Make your reservations on Resy.

Brunch Dishes Photo Credit: The Milky Way

Fierce Mama Rama

Head to ALK at The Godfrey Hotel for a special Drag Brunch with performances hosted by Carti G. Highlights include Avocado Egg Toast, a Grilled Steak Sandwich, and a fresh Acai Bowl.

Brunch takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with the show beginning at Noon. Admission is free with your OpenTable reservation.

Seafood Mom

These "oceanic-inspired dishes" from Chef Suzanne Goin are inspired by her Mother and are sure to make a deep dive into your heart too. Enjoy a Lobster Chopped Salad with smoked bacon ($36) or Spring Pea Pancakes with smoked salmon ($19) among other dishes.

Brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and you can make your reservations here.

Brunch Spread Photo Credit: Caldo Verde

Enjoy your ocean á-la-carte with a Mother's Day brunch at Ocean Prime Beverly Hills.

Start with a Citrus Rhubarb Mimosa before diving into a decadent Lobster Toast with a sunny side egg and an avocado pea puree.

Brunch runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations can be made on their website.

Lobster Toast Photo Credit: Ocean Prime Beverly Hills

Do-nut forget your Mother

Pick up a box of limited edition Raised and Cake donuts topped with pink chocolate shavings and send it to mom no matter where she lives.

Locals can reserve here for pickup or use Goldbelly for nationwide shipping. The code TREATMOM20 unlocks $20 off any order of $50 or more for first-time customers (not an affiliate link). The offer ends May 9th at midnight.

Mother's Day Donuts Photo Credit Erica Mae Allen

Mexican Mami

Trejo's Tacos is the perfect spot for a last-minute Mother's Day that feels like it's been planned for months. Not only will their exclusive menu items like Breakfast Tacos and Bottomless Mimosas be served, but Danny Trejo himself will be on-site to hand out flowers to moms.

The special menu will be available all weekend from Friday, May 6th through Sunday, May 8th. Danny Trejo will be on-site from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7th. Lastly, no reservations are necessary - so you can still look like you planned the whole thing.