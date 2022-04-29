Los Angeles, CA

Surprise Mom with one of these 9 Ideas this Mother's Day

Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Every mother is a rare and wonderful goddess, so shouldn't you treat her as such? Treat mama nice based on her type with these Mother's Day ideas in Los Angeles and choose something that's uniquely her. As a reminder, Mother's Day is May 8th, 2022.

The Cardinal Mom

Redbird (DTLA)

Treat mom to either brunch or dinner at Redbird in Downtown Los Angeles, where they will be serving a two-course brunch ($65) and a three-course dinner ($75) with a choice of the main dining room, the lounge, or the garden for your dining comfort. Highlights from brunch include a Tartine with cured salmon to start with a Duck Confit Chilaquiles with cocoa nib mole as a main. Children 10 and under are $21 - so it's a great day to be a mom of many (and eat their left-overs).

The three-course dinner features standouts like their Chawanmushi starter with main lobster, enoki, scallion, and sesame chili oil; and a choice of five main dishes, among them a Bacon Wrapped Saddle of Rabbit. For dessert, you'll be torn between the Coconut Yogurt Panna Cotta and the Milk Chocolate Cremeux espresso cream puff.

Reservations can be made on Tock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z2kD3_0fOBkJ9U00
ChawanmushiPhoto Credit: Redbird

Italian Mama Mia!

Bianca (Culver City)

Celebrate your mama mia with a brunch decked out with menu specials dedicated to the Chef's mother - in a restaurant named after his grandmother. You can also Pre-order Bakery Items like a Mom's Cookie ($12) or a Harry's Berry Tart for 4 ($50).

Brunch runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and reservations can be made on Resy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c7r4J_0fOBkJ9U00
Bianca DishesPhoto Credit: Bianca

Farm to Table Ma

AKASHA

Take advantage of an all-date brunch where you can really taste the seasons at AKASHA. Menu specials include a Jumbo Shrimp Louie Salad among a garden of lettuce and cherry tomato, as well as seasonal Cherry Cheese Blintzes with Murray Farm's cherry compote and crème fraîche.

Make your reservations on OpenTable. Brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kosher Ima

The Milky Way (Pico-Robertson)

What better way to celebrate Mother's Day than to eat at Steven Spielberg's mother's restaurant.

Although Leah Spielberg Adler is no longer with us, the kitchen stays true to her legacy in the hands of Executive Chef and Restaurant Consultant Phil Kastel. Come in and try favorites like the Brioche French Toast served with berry compote and powdered sugar ($11) and the Potato Latkes and Eggs served with three pancakes, two eggs any style, and house-made apple compote and sour cream ($13).

Brunch takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Make your reservations on Resy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dzC8o_0fOBkJ9U00
Brunch DishesPhoto Credit: The Milky Way

Fierce Mama Rama

ALK (Hollywood)

Head to ALK at The Godfrey Hotel for a special Drag Brunch with performances hosted by Carti G. Highlights include Avocado Egg Toast, a Grilled Steak Sandwich, and a fresh Acai Bowl.

Brunch takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with the show beginning at Noon. Admission is free with your OpenTable reservation.

Seafood Mom

Caldo Verde (DTLA)

These "oceanic-inspired dishes" from Chef Suzanne Goin are inspired by her Mother and are sure to make a deep dive into your heart too. Enjoy a Lobster Chopped Salad with smoked bacon ($36) or Spring Pea Pancakes with smoked salmon ($19) among other dishes.

Brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and you can make your reservations here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JrORL_0fOBkJ9U00
Brunch SpreadPhoto Credit: Caldo Verde

Ocean Prime (Beverly Hills)

Enjoy your ocean á-la-carte with a Mother's Day brunch at Ocean Prime Beverly Hills.

Start with a Citrus Rhubarb Mimosa before diving into a decadent Lobster Toast with a sunny side egg and an avocado pea puree.

Brunch runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations can be made on their website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ct7kp_0fOBkJ9U00
Lobster ToastPhoto Credit: Ocean Prime Beverly Hills

Do-nut forget your Mother

Primo's Donuts (Sawtelle/Westwood)

Pick up a box of limited edition Raised and Cake donuts topped with pink chocolate shavings and send it to mom no matter where she lives.

Locals can reserve here for pickup or use Goldbelly for nationwide shipping. The code TREATMOM20 unlocks $20 off any order of $50 or more for first-time customers (not an affiliate link). The offer ends May 9th at midnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rot4M_0fOBkJ9U00
Mother's Day DonutsPhoto Credit Erica Mae Allen

Mexican Mami

Trejo's Tacos (Santa Monica)

Trejo's Tacos is the perfect spot for a last-minute Mother's Day that feels like it's been planned for months. Not only will their exclusive menu items like Breakfast Tacos and Bottomless Mimosas be served, but Danny Trejo himself will be on-site to hand out flowers to moms.

The special menu will be available all weekend from Friday, May 6th through Sunday, May 8th. Danny Trejo will be on-site from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7th. Lastly, no reservations are necessary - so you can still look like you planned the whole thing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WuYB3_0fOBkJ9U00
Danny Trejo TacosPhoto Credit: Trejo's Tacos

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# mothers day# mothers day Los Angeles# happy mothers day# brunch# mothers day brunch

Comments / 0

Published by

Specializing in the best of Los Angeles! I want to show you how to eat, drink, and live your best Los Angeles every day of the week. My favorite style of articles to share are listicles and "best of" roundups.

Los Angeles, CA
1182 followers

More from Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Los Angeles, CA

Find out why this Drink Pairs Even Better than Wine with Cheese

Are you planning a wine and cheese pairing party? It's always been a favorite event of mine to host because you can feel sophisticated and buzzed all at once. I recently tasted something that pairs even better than wine with cheese. Curious? I'm spilling the rice and beans below on how you can host a serious pairing party of your own.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

20 Spots for Weekend Happy Hour in Los Angeles

The pandemic has done a number on the Happy Hour scene, but slowly we're seeing a return of restaurants drop by drop. Check out this updated list of the best Weekend Happy Hours in Los Angeles. Kid-Friendly Tidbits included!

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The 4 Best Spots for National Pretzel Day in Los Angeles

Nothing says summer like a soft pretzel. It instantly makes you think of fun at the beach or the ballpark. And did you know they are the oldest snack foods in the world? Here's where to find the best soft pretzels for National Pretzel Day on April 26th in Los Angeles when that Auntie Anne's kiosk at that mall just won't don't the trick.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

6 Tips for Becoming Zero Waste in L.A.

The idea of becoming zero waste in your home can feel as overwhelming as the entire environmental crisis. How can you stop making garbage when you have kids, rely on packaged foods, and see your Amazon delivery driver more than your best friend? If this sounds like you, then read on for a step-by-step guide for anyone who wants to make less garbage without losing their sanity in the process.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The Best 4/20 Food Deals in Los Angeles

4/20 is a smoke it up, toke it up kind of holiday centered around the celebration of marijuana on the 20th of April. Even if you're not a fan of cannabis, you can still get high on these 4/20 Food Deals in Los Angeles.

Read full story
Glendale, CA

Digging into the new Composting Law for Glendale

The new composting law in Glendale, California, went into effect on January 1st, 2022, but we are just now getting word of what is expected of residents. We're going to break it all down right here.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

This weekend, you'll have what she's having

Are you looking to connect to the human experience through food, fabric, and play? Then this weekend, you'll have what she's having: a collection of four events in Los Angeles that have been woven together by this author but which share a common thread.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Where to get food at odd hours in Los Angeles

Angelenos are curious people. Many of us work odd jobs to live life in pursuit of art above all else. Here's where to get food at odd hours in L.A. to match your bohemian lifestyle choices. Your big break just might happen over breakfast at 3 a.m.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Every Bunny Loves a last minute Easter Brunch

Easter is coming up, and if you're anything like me you probably wait to make your Easter brunch reservations last minute... Yardbird Southern Table & Bar (Beverly/West 3rd) Nothing says Easter like big tables and Southern hospitality. Make things extra decadent at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar with Chicken and Waffles with bourbon maple syrup and chilled spiced watermelon during brunch ($44)

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

12 Things you Need to be doing in April

It's officially spring in Los Angeles, and the city is absolutely blooming with in-person activities! Here's everything you need to be doing in L.A. in April to come out smelling like a rose.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

9 Things to Drink Instead of Alcohol

Why do you drink alcohol? Is it to uplift you? To escape reality for a bit? To fit in? There are countless reasons, but past the first few minutes of a buzz, we're all left with nothing more than a body working its hardest to return to a state of equilibrium against a powerful depressant; and one that stays in your system for at least a week. Plus most of us don't even make it a week before we're drinking again! Well, if you're a little "sober curious" and eager to wake up in the morning refreshed instead of confused, here's what to drink instead of alcohol that still makes you feel all the good stuff.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Food Meets Fashion at this DTLA Destination

My Angeleno dream is to live inside the carefully curated food meets fashion world that is Row DTLA! Now crossing my fingers that no one spots the crusted orange toddler food residue on my H&M Trench coat...

Read full story
Beverly Hills, CA

A Taste of South Australia at Maude

As the masks come off, the Michelin stars come back! Tasting menu restaurant Maude is back for reservations. Below is a look at a special night at the restaurant back in 2020, right before the pandemic hit Los Angeles hard but it gives you a look at what you might expect for your own night out.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Why you don't need more than $20 to have your best day in L.A.

It's no secret that the cost of living is high in Los Angeles, but then how can this be a city of almost 12 and a half million people? It's because they know you don't need more than $20 to have the best day in L.A. Do you want to start your own journey? Read on for tips on how to start living for less in Los Angeles.

Read full story
Beverly Hills, CA

Celebrity Owned Restaurants just in time for the Oscars

The Academy Awards is coming up this Sunday and it always gets me thinking; What are all the other actors doing? For some it's opening up restaurants right here in our own city of stars that just might outshine their own careers. Here are the best celebrity owned restaurants just in time for the Oscars!

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

6 Spots for National Pi Day in Los Angeles

While you could celebrate today by doing math problems, wouldn't you rather add an E and enjoy a slice of heaven?. Here are a few places where you can stuff your pie hole!. Winston Pies (West Hollywood/Brentwood/Santa Monica)

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Eat like a lady this International Women's Day

International Women's Day is a recognized day to be discriminatory worldwide, taking place on March 8th, 2022. For this story, I'll be profiling the best female chefs in Los Angeles in a way I usually wouldn't: by gender.

Read full story
Pasadena, CA

5 Reasons you need to be at the 5th Annual Masters of Taste

After a two-year COVID hiatus, the 5th Annual Masters of Taste is returning to the Rose Bowl on Sunday, April 3rd, with over 100 Masters! Here are 5 reasons why you need to be there too!

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

7 Fried Fish Sandwiches for Fish Fry Friday in Los Angeles

It's time for Fish Fry Friday! Whether or not you might be abstaining from meat for religious reasons, there's never been a better day to get your hands on some of the best fried fish sandwiches in Los Angeles. They don't call it fry-day for nothing.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy