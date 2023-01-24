Austin, TX

Beck and Phoenix to Play Austin, Tx at Moody Center August 22, 2023 during Summer Odyssey Tour

Carol Lennox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X7ECk_0kPuFZAy00
Tour art poster for Summer Odyssey tour by Maya sarin.Photo byTour art by Maya Sarin

Produced by Live Nation, the 19-city run kicks off on Tuesday, August 1 in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena, with stops in Austin August

Tickets: Venue presale is Thursday, January 26 from 10AM – 10PM CT, password: ZILKER. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, January 27th at 10AM CT onMoodyCenterATX.com and Ticketmaster.com. All ticket sales are subject to availability.

2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee and eight-time Grammy-winner, Beck has come a long way from his emergence as a reluctant generational spokesperson when Loser exploded into a 1994 smash hit. Beck utilizes all manners and eras of music, blazing a path into the future while paying homage to the musical past.

Surfacing just as mainstream and alternative intersected, in part due to Beck's 1994 debut Mellow Gold, he quickly confounded expectations with subsequent releases including the lo-fi folk of One Foot in the Grave and 1996’s platinum Odelay.

Beck’s creative evolution has been profound. From the atmospherics of 1998's Mutations and the funk of 1999's Midnite Vultures, the somber reflections of 2002's Sea Change to 2014’s Album of the Year, Grammy-winning Morning Phase, the “euphoric blast of experimental pop” (Rolling Stone) that was 2017’s Colors and his 2019 "best in a decade” (People) Hyperspace, No Beck record has ever sounded like its predecessor.

The New York Times however, does make note of a consistent thread:

“Though Beck’s records through the years have tended toward maximalism, a kind of meticulous sonic gorgeousness, melody remains central to his art.``

 Phoenix is a critically-acclaimed band from France. Born out of high school friendships in Versailles, Phoenix has been nominated twice for Grammy awards, winning “Best Alternative Album” in 2010 for their record Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix which included hit singles 1901 and Lisztomania. They also won “Best Rock Album” in 2014 for Bankrupt! at the French Victoires de La Musique.

 Known for their sleek, stylized sonics and infectious melodies, Phoenix recently released their critically lauded new album Alpha Zulu featuring current single Tonight with Ezra Koenig. The band has headlined festivals including Coachella, Rock en Seine and Governors Ball. They have sold out New York City’s prestigious Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, and played festivals from Glastonbury (UK) to Vieilles Charrues (FR) to Summer Sonic (JPN) and more around the globe.

