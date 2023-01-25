Austin, TX

Madonna Coming to Austin, TX in September, 2023

Carol Lennox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k3asj_0kPh6Dib00
Madonna The Celebration Tour.Photo byStatic_LNPR_1200x630_Madonna_2023_National.jpg

Madonna's The Celebration Tour comes to Moody Center in Austin,Tx on Thursday September 21, and with an added date due to demand on Friday September 22, 2023

WHERE:     MOODY CENTER

WHEN:       THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 & FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2023

(AUSTIN, TX) – Due to overwhelming demand, Madonna announced the addition of 13 new dates of The Celebration Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 35-city global tour now includes second shows in Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Las Vegas along with a third show in New York. Tickets for the newly added performances went on sale– FRIDAY, JANUARY 20.

The highly anticipated tour will kick off on Saturday, July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC with stops in Austin, Phoenix, Chicago and Los Angeles, before making its way to Europe where she will perform in 11 cities throughout the fall, including London, Barcelona, and Stockholm. The Celebration Tour will wrap on Friday, December 1 in Amsterdam, NL at Ziggo Dome.

Following Madonna’s viral video that announced the tour earlier in January, the response has been incredible, with fans looking forward to seeing the best-selling female solo touring artist of all time perform her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40 plus years in a live setting.

The Celebration Tour will offer a one-of-a-kind experience with special guest Bob the Drag Queen a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue across all dates on the global tour.

TICKETS: Tickets for newly added dates went on sale January 20. Visit madonna.com/tour for complete tour and ticket listing. All ticket sales are subject to availability.

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of Madonna The Celebration Tour. The Citi cardmember presale for the shows going on sale on January 27 will begin Tuesday, January 24 at 10AM CT through Thursday, January 26 at 6PM CT. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

FAN CLUB PRESALE: Legacy members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club will have a pre-sale opportunity for the North American based shows going on sale on January 27 begins on Monday, January 23, 10AM CT through Wednesday, January 25, 5PM CT. Visit madonna.com for complete tour and ticketing information.

VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, exclusive access to a behind the scenes tour, group photo on-stage, pre-show reception, limited edition lithograph & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

My purpose is to inspire and inform. You can read more by me on Medium.com/@carollennox, and on the Good Men Project. I've had a lifetime of valuable experiences, and I want to share the lessons I've learned readily, or been forced to learn. I'm a psychotherapist, a hypnotherapist, a mother to my amazing son, Blake Scott, whom I write about often. I also write about race, equality, social justice, sex, government, and Mindfulness, not in that order.

Austin, TX
2K followers

More from Carol Lennox

Austin, TX

Beck and Phoenix to Play Austin, Tx at Moody Center August 22, 2023 during Summer Odyssey Tour

Produced by Live Nation, the 19-city run kicks off on Tuesday, August 1 in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena, with stops in Austin August. Tickets: Venue presale is Thursday, January 26 from 10AM – 10PM CT, password: ZILKER. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, January 27th at 10AM CT onMoodyCenterATX.com and Ticketmaster.com. All ticket sales are subject to availability.

Read full story
Austin, TX

IHeartcountry Festival to Return to Moody Center in Austin, TX on May 13, 2023

Inside Moody Center, Austin, TX.Photo byPhoto from Moody Centrer website. Moody Center hosts the return of the IHeartcountry Festival presented by Capitol One. Bobby Bones, nationally syndicated IHeartMedia's top on-air country personality hosts the iHeartCountry Festival at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The concert will broadcast across iHeartMedia’s country music radio stations nationwide.

Read full story
Austin, TX

My Two Favorite Restaurants in Austin, TX, Loro and Hop Doddy

Hop Doddy burger.Photo byPhoto from Hop Doddy website. I have two favorite restaurants in Austin: Loro and Hop Doddy.While I prefer fine dining when I can get it — as in when someone takes me on a date or it’s my birthday— these two check all the other boxes.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce Munro

Field of Light art installation.Photo byPhoto courtesy of Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center's Field of Light display is 28,000 stemmed spheres Illuminating 16 acres of the Texas Arboretum at the Wildflower Center. The exhibition is lit by solar-powered fiber optics and showcases the intersection of art, technology, and nature along a 0.75-mile walking trail.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Billboard Magazine Announces Moody Center of Austin, Texas as the "Best in the World of its Size"

Moody Center, Austin TXPhoto byPhoto courtesy of Moody Center. Billboard ranks Austin’s Moody Center is the #1 highest grossing venue in the world within the category of 10,001-15,000-person capacity arenas. Moody Center has surpassed every other national and international venue of its size in gross revenue generated by concert ticket sales.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of Studios

A new study shows that yoga is the most popular fitness class in Texas. The research, conducted by fitness experts Fitness Volt, analyzed Google Trends data to discover the most Googled fitness classes in each state over the past year.

Read full story

MuddyUm Publications Announces Publication on Amazon of "Wouldn't You Rather Be Laughing?" an Anthology of Humor

Ant asking Wouldn't You Rather Be Laughing?artwork by Stephanie Wilson. MuddyUm, the premiere comedy and humor magazine on Medium.com, and the Garden of Neuro Institute Inc., collaborated on the anthology “Wouldn’t You Rather Be Laughing?”

Read full story
Austin, TX

The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022

Featured speaker, Liz Cheney.Photo courtesy of Texas Tribune. Festival. During The Texas Tribune Festival this year, an estimated 9,000 free and ticketed attendees gathered over three days to hear from more than 350 speakers. Speakers included Liz Cheney, Hillary Clinton, Wendy Davis, Ted Cruz, Chris Bosh, Lyle Lovett, SNL's Alex Moffat, and Greg Cesar from Austin, Tx.

Read full story
9 comments
Austin, TX

Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022

Participants relaxing at Modern NirvanaPhoto by author CAROL LENNOX. Modern Nirvana’s 3rd annual summit took place on September 23, 2022 in Austin, TX, at the Palmer Event Center on majestic Auditorium Shores. I attended and was impressed by the thought, effort, and purpose that went into the conference.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young Players

Chris Bosh at Texas Tribune Fest 2022.Photo by author, Carol Lennox. Chris Bosh was a featured speaker at this year's Texas Tribune Fest in Austin, TX. The Festival highlights politicians and investigative reporters from around the nation, including Hillary Clinton and Liz Cheney. However, there is an emphasis on those from Texas, including Ted Cruz and Wendy Davis.

Read full story
Texas State

Lyle Lovett Talks at Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About Being a Creator in a Family of Ranchers

Lyle Lovett at the Texas Tribune Festival 2022Photo by author, Carol Lennox. “Making stuff up and peddling it to people is not considered work where I come from.”. When he said this at the Texas Tribune Festival of 2022, those of us from Texas laughed with empathy. We’ve ridden that horse, though not on the same high plain as he roams.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event Center

Frank Elaridi, Kat Graham, and Bryant Wood .Photo by publicist Sausha Saunders. Modern Nirvana’s 3rd annual summit takes place on September 23, 2022 in Austin, TX, at the Palmer Event Center on majestic Auditorium Shores. Below is the description of who will be hosting and presenting, according to the press release about the event:

Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

Harry Styles in Austin, TX at Moody Center With Gabriels and an Added Performance Date of October 3, 2022

Harry Styles is popular, and never more so than in Austin, TX. Demand has created a sixth night of Harry Styles Love On Tour performances in Austin on October 3, 2022 at Moody Center.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Texas Is Only 31st in States That Adopt the Most Dogs Per Capita

Bonnie, my rescue Schnauzer.Photo by author Carol Lennox. Austin, TX is a doggie city. Not dog-eat-dog, although you might question that during rush hour. Austin really loves our dogs.

Read full story
5 comments
Austin, TX

Austin, TX and Barton Springs Are Friendly to Dogs and Their Owners

Dog fetching toy in water.Photo by @mviviani on Unsplash. It's a hot day in Austin, TX. People are flocking to Barton Springs and Deep Eddy Pool both fed by underground springs that keep the water at 68 degrees year-round.

Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

Kevin Hart to Bring Reality Check Tour to Austin, TX August 7, 2022

On Valentine's Day, Pollstar’s comedy touring artist of the decade KEVIN HART brings fans a special Valentine's Day gift with the announcement of his first major tour in over four years. According to the press release from the4 producer Live Nation, The Reality Check Tour begins this July and will bring the comedic icon to over 30 arenas across North America, including a stop at Moody Center in Austin on August 7,

Read full story
Austin, TX

Representative Ocasio-Cortez Speaks in Austin, TX Sunday February 13, at a Rally for Her Green New Deal

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Greg CasarKXAN photos. Representative Ocasio-Cortez will appear at a rally on Sunday, Feb. 13 in Austin with the Austin Democratic Socialists of America, Sunrise Movement Austin, Sierra Club Lone Star Chapter and Education Austin to push for a "Green New Deal."

Read full story
16 comments
Austin, TX

Blue Genie and Armadillo Bazaar in Austin, TX Offer Local Art and Jewelry and Clothing for Interesting Christmas Gifts

I finished my shopping this past weekend. As usual, I'm last minute. Fortunately, two Austin, TX gift and art bazaars run through December, so I was able to buy Texas made, unique handcrafted gifts.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Austin, TX May Not Be a Winter Wonderland, But It's a Holiday Wonderland of Activities

Most people in Austin know about the Zilker Park Trail of Lights, with its 150 feet tall tree serving as a beacon seen for miles. Do you know about all the other holiday events, though, also complete with lights, race cars, or even wildflowers?

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy