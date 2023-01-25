Madonna Coming to Austin, TX in September, 2023

Madonna The Celebration Tour. Photo by Static_LNPR_1200x630_Madonna_2023_National.jpg

Madonna's The Celebration Tour comes to Moody Center in Austin,Tx on Thursday September 21, and with an added date due to demand on Friday September 22, 2023

WHERE: MOODY CENTER

WHEN: THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 & FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2023

(AUSTIN, TX) – Due to overwhelming demand, Madonna announced the addition of 13 new dates of The Celebration Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 35-city global tour now includes second shows in Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Las Vegas along with a third show in New York. Tickets for the newly added performances went on sale– FRIDAY, JANUARY 20.

The highly anticipated tour will kick off on Saturday, July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC with stops in Austin, Phoenix, Chicago and Los Angeles, before making its way to Europe where she will perform in 11 cities throughout the fall, including London, Barcelona, and Stockholm. The Celebration Tour will wrap on Friday, December 1 in Amsterdam, NL at Ziggo Dome.

Following Madonna’s viral video that announced the tour earlier in January, the response has been incredible, with fans looking forward to seeing the best-selling female solo touring artist of all time perform her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40 plus years in a live setting.

The Celebration Tour will offer a one-of-a-kind experience with special guest Bob the Drag Queen a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue across all dates on the global tour.

TICKETS: Tickets for newly added dates went on sale January 20. Visit madonna.com/tour for complete tour and ticket listing. All ticket sales are subject to availability.

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of Madonna The Celebration Tour. The Citi cardmember presale for the shows going on sale on January 27 will begin Tuesday, January 24 at 10AM CT through Thursday, January 26 at 6PM CT. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

FAN CLUB PRESALE: Legacy members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club will have a pre-sale opportunity for the North American based shows going on sale on January 27 begins on Monday, January 23, 10AM CT through Wednesday, January 25, 5PM CT. Visit madonna.com for complete tour and ticketing information.

VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, exclusive access to a behind the scenes tour, group photo on-stage, pre-show reception, limited edition lithograph & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.