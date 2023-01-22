IHeartcountry Festival to Return to Moody Center in Austin, TX on May 13, 2023

Inside Moody Center, Austin, TX. Photo by Photo from Moody Centrer website

Moody Center hosts the return of the IHeartcountry Festival presented by Capitol One.

Bobby Bones, nationally syndicated IHeartMedia's top on-air country personality hosts the iHeartCountry Festival at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The concert will broadcast across iHeartMedia’s country music radio stations nationwide

The IHeartcountry Festival has presented top tier country music for 10 years. The 2023 lineup will feature Country music’s hottest artists including Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Sam Hunt, Elle King, Parker McCollum, Justin Moore, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, special guest Bailey Zimmerman and more.

Rod Phillips, Executive Vice President of Programming for iHeartCountry says,

“We are so excited to celebrate the tenth year of the iHeartCountry Festival with country music fans in the live music capital. With this lineup fans are sure to experience a night of unforgettable performances and we are thrilled to be returning to Moody Center in Austin.”

iHeartMedia’s Country music radio stations will broadcast the event live in their local markets and on iHeartRadio.com on Saturday, May 13 at 7 PM CT.

Capital One Cardholders get exclusive access to pre-sale tickets before the general public, for 48 hours only, beginning Tuesday, January 24 at 10 AM CT through Thursday, January 26 at 10 AM CT. Pre-sale information and tickets can be found at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.

Capital One Cardholders can add a Capital One Access Pass to their purchase to enjoy a cardholder pre-event at iHeartCountry Festival featuring a special performance by Kane Brown, complimentary food and beverage, and more. Supplies are limited. Eligible cardholders can also redeem rewards for exclusive ticket packages on Capital One Entertainment.

iHeartCountry stations reach more than 100 million country listeners every month, making it the largest country radio group in America. The iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One is a part of iHeartMedia’s roster of nationally recognized events including the iHeartRadio Music Festival, iHeartRadio Music Awards, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour presented by Capital One, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, iHeartRadio ALTer Ego presented by Capital One, iHeartRadio Wango Tango and iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One is an iHeartMedia Production. Proud partners of this year’s event include presenting partner Capital One, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Ram Trucks, and Wild Turkey ®, with more to be announced. For more information visit iHeartRadio.com/countryfestival.