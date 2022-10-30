Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of Studios

A new study shows that yoga is the most popular fitness class in Texas. The research, conducted by fitness experts Fitness Volt , analyzed Google Trends data to discover the most Googled fitness classes in each state over the past year.

Texas isn't the only state in the U.S. where yoga is the most popular. Sixteen states searched for Yoga classes more than any other fitness class.

Yoga leads fitness class searches by far in the 16 states that include Texas, California, and Illinois , . Yoga is especially favored in the Northeast, as states such as New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

A spokesperson for Fitness Volt commented on the study:

“The popularity of fitness classes first became apparent in the 1970s and are still as popular as they have ever been today, with people eager to reap the benefits of a workout in the form of organized group exercise. This data offers an interesting insight into which fitness classes are the most popular across the country, with the unmatched popularity of Yoga showing no signs of slowing down.”

Austin, TX jumped on the yoga train over a decade or so ago. Consequently, there are a number of fine yoga studios around town. Here are four of Austin's favorites::

Lizard Yoga offers more than yoga. It also offers breath work and biohacking. Their website states,

We incorporate modern technology with ancient wellness practices, which enables you to reset and rejuvenate in an environment where like-minded people like you thrive"

Yoga Pod offers both online and in-person classes. They focus on flexibility, and offer partnered as well as single you. They're currently running a 4 weeks for $40 special.

YTX Yoga (formerly Wanderlust) is hosting a black-light party for Halloween, October 31, 5:00 to 6:15. The also offer showers, organic products, and they have a cafe.

The in-house cafe, Juiced Up, serves delicious smoothies, acai bowls, avocado toast and more, along with tables, outlets, and free wifi for working remotely."

Practice Yoga Austin is on the burgeoning East Side of Austin. They offer sound healing workshops, along with donation yoga classes. The next sound workshop is "Beyond the Veil" on Wednesday November 2, honoring Dia de los Muertas.

Fitness Volt is a comprehensive online resource dedicated to Strength Sports, healthy eating, exercise and all things healthy..

