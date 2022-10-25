MuddyUm Publications Announces Publication on Amazon of "Wouldn't You Rather Be Laughing?" an Anthology of Humor

Carol Lennox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vwWcI_0il7QTHn00
Ant asking Wouldn't You Rather Be Laughing?artwork by Stephanie Wilson.

MuddyUm, the premiere comedy and humor magazine on Medium.com, and the Garden of Neuro Institute Inc., collaborated on the anthology “Wouldn’t You Rather Be Laughing?”

On October 24, 2022, MuddyUm's comedy anthology book was published on Amazon.

Pre-launched on October 9, 2022, "Wouldn't You Rather Be Laughing?" is number one in Amazon downloads during pre-launch week across multiple categories, including Satire, Satire Fiction, Humor Writing and 2 Hour Fiction. To date, the book has a consistent five star rating.

MuddyUm, the premiere comedy and humor magazine on Medium.com, and the Garden of Neuro Institute Inc., collaborated on the anthology “Wouldn’t You Rather Be Laughing?”

This is how the end of the world as we know it brought about a humor anthology

The idea was born in a MuddyUm editors’ meeting. The editors were lamenting the state of the world, the effects of the pandemic, wars, pestilence, and the apparent certainty of new epidemics. They wanted a way to impact and infect a broader audience with their humor.

The editors believe laughter — if it doesn’t cure — definitely helps.

Fifteen editors contributed their best articles, based on audience response, comments, and applause or “claps” in Medium.com jargon.

The work ranges from stories about eating frogs in order to increase productivity, to why to wear clean underwear, from dolphin anatomy, to teaching sons about women. It covers the connection between Grandfather Iron Jaw’s sex tips and someone’s — let’s call him Quasimodo even though his name is actually “Paul” — pelvic floor.

Here are the chapters and authors:

  • Why We Live in a World Dominated by Men — by Anu Anniah
  • Ladies, Get Yours Today — by Nanci Arvizu
  • New Study Shows Negative Correlation Between Eating Frogs and Productivity — by Susan Brearley
  • How to Blow Your Nose into Dirty Underwear — by Gary Chapin, aka Granny Mary
  • I Explain to a GenZer That There Were Once Only Three TV Networks — by Betsy Denson
  • Sex Education Tip — Keep Your Knees Together and Wear Clean Underwear — by Toni Crowe
  • My Unfavorite Things — by Holly J See
  • All Things Must Collapse — by Paul Hossfield aka BOFace
  • Marine Scientists Discover That the Dolphin Clitoris Provides Pleasure — by Carol Lennox
  • Please Accept My Friend Request So I Can Make You Regret It — by Sarah Paris
  • I Left My Face Print On The Movie Theater And It Remained There For Five Years — by Sara Zadrima
  • I’m Teaching My 12-Year-Old Son About Women — by Amy Sea aka Amy Culberg
  • Science Abandons Red Counties — by Andrew Rodwin
  • On Learning to Speak American — by Lucia Siochi
  • My Neighbor Saw My Bare Butt — by Rachel Ann Sand

5-star Amazon reviews include these quotes:

Kim Carter — reviewed in the U.S. on October 17, 2022

“There’s no medicine quite so effective as a good belly laugh and this little gem will give you plenty of those!”

Steph from Virginia — reviewed in the U.S. on October 13, 2022

“I loved this book. There is so much variety here and written by such a talented bunch of humorists. There is something for everyone. In my opinion, the whole thing is broadly appealing. There is an entertaining satire on invention, delightful etymological humor, brilliant science satire, and several memoir pieces which are as dear as they are funny.”

Janie Emaus — reviewed in the U.S. on October 15, 2022

“In this collection of hilarious essays, there is something for everyone. It’s exactly what the world needs. My only complaint — it’s too short! This book is a must read for anyone who likes to laugh. And who doesn’t?”

Barbara — reviewed in Canada October 15, 2022

Warning: Will Cause Laughter

“In the words of dear old dead Granny Mary, “This anthology is good. Very good.” This book is not only a collection of 15 hilarious stories, it is a prescription for laughter and the best part is, you can self-prescribe it! Side effects may include mood enhancement, reduced stress, watery eyes, side stitches, rolling on floor, sore jaw/cheeks/stomach, and/or peeing your pants. You’ve been warned.”

Ashwin — reviewed in India on October 13, 2022

Lolly lol: This book should be made part of college curriculum.

“In fact, it could be the entire curriculum. It contains:
Practical advice — don’t you want to know an ancient way to blow your nose
Business strategies — involving frogs
Sociology — how men are at the beginning of everything
Zoology — dolphin sex et al.
And a very important lesson in linguistics — Once you read chapter 12, my favorite, you may have to eliminate a certain english phrase from your life.”

The book is funny, if I do say so myself. I'm an Austin, TX writer with a chapter in this book. The other 14 chapters are equally funny. They are all in different humor genres, and there really is something for everyone.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# humor# comedy# anthology# books# writers

Comments / 0

Published by

My purpose is to inspire and inform. You can read more by me on Medium.com/@carollennox, and on the Good Men Project. I've had a lifetime of valuable experiences, and I want to share the lessons I've learned readily, or been forced to learn. I'm a psychotherapist, a hypnotherapist, a mother to my amazing son, Blake Scott, whom I write about often. I also write about race, equality, social justice, sex, government, and Mindfulness, not in that order.

Austin, TX
2282 followers

More from Carol Lennox

Austin, TX

Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of Studios

A new study shows that yoga is the most popular fitness class in Texas. The research, conducted by fitness experts Fitness Volt, analyzed Google Trends data to discover the most Googled fitness classes in each state over the past year.

Read full story
Austin, TX

The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022

Featured speaker, Liz Cheney.Photo courtesy of Texas Tribune. Festival. During The Texas Tribune Festival this year, an estimated 9,000 free and ticketed attendees gathered over three days to hear from more than 350 speakers. Speakers included Liz Cheney, Hillary Clinton, Wendy Davis, Ted Cruz, Chris Bosh, Lyle Lovett, SNL's Alex Moffat, and Greg Cesar from Austin, Tx.

Read full story
9 comments
Austin, TX

Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022

Participants relaxing at Modern NirvanaPhoto by author CAROL LENNOX. Modern Nirvana’s 3rd annual summit took place on September 23, 2022 in Austin, TX, at the Palmer Event Center on majestic Auditorium Shores. I attended and was impressed by the thought, effort, and purpose that went into the conference.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young Players

Chris Bosh at Texas Tribune Fest 2022.Photo by author, Carol Lennox. Chris Bosh was a featured speaker at this year's Texas Tribune Fest in Austin, TX. The Festival highlights politicians and investigative reporters from around the nation, including Hillary Clinton and Liz Cheney. However, there is an emphasis on those from Texas, including Ted Cruz and Wendy Davis.

Read full story
Texas State

Lyle Lovett Talks at Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About Being a Creator in a Family of Ranchers

Lyle Lovett at the Texas Tribune Festival 2022Photo by author, Carol Lennox. “Making stuff up and peddling it to people is not considered work where I come from.”. When he said this at the Texas Tribune Festival of 2022, those of us from Texas laughed with empathy. We’ve ridden that horse, though not on the same high plain as he roams.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event Center

Frank Elaridi, Kat Graham, and Bryant Wood .Photo by publicist Sausha Saunders. Modern Nirvana’s 3rd annual summit takes place on September 23, 2022 in Austin, TX, at the Palmer Event Center on majestic Auditorium Shores. Below is the description of who will be hosting and presenting, according to the press release about the event:

Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

Harry Styles in Austin, TX at Moody Center With Gabriels and an Added Performance Date of October 3, 2022

Harry Styles is popular, and never more so than in Austin, TX. Demand has created a sixth night of Harry Styles Love On Tour performances in Austin on October 3, 2022 at Moody Center.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Texas Is Only 31st in States That Adopt the Most Dogs Per Capita

Bonnie, my rescue Schnauzer.Photo by author Carol Lennox. Austin, TX is a doggie city. Not dog-eat-dog, although you might question that during rush hour. Austin really loves our dogs.

Read full story
5 comments
Austin, TX

Austin, TX and Barton Springs Are Friendly to Dogs and Their Owners

Dog fetching toy in water.Photo by @mviviani on Unsplash. It's a hot day in Austin, TX. People are flocking to Barton Springs and Deep Eddy Pool both fed by underground springs that keep the water at 68 degrees year-round.

Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

Kevin Hart to Bring Reality Check Tour to Austin, TX August 7, 2022

On Valentine's Day, Pollstar’s comedy touring artist of the decade KEVIN HART brings fans a special Valentine's Day gift with the announcement of his first major tour in over four years. According to the press release from the4 producer Live Nation, The Reality Check Tour begins this July and will bring the comedic icon to over 30 arenas across North America, including a stop at Moody Center in Austin on August 7,

Read full story
Austin, TX

Representative Ocasio-Cortez Speaks in Austin, TX Sunday February 13, at a Rally for Her Green New Deal

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Greg CasarKXAN photos. Representative Ocasio-Cortez will appear at a rally on Sunday, Feb. 13 in Austin with the Austin Democratic Socialists of America, Sunrise Movement Austin, Sierra Club Lone Star Chapter and Education Austin to push for a "Green New Deal."

Read full story
16 comments
Austin, TX

Blue Genie and Armadillo Bazaar in Austin, TX Offer Local Art and Jewelry and Clothing for Interesting Christmas Gifts

I finished my shopping this past weekend. As usual, I'm last minute. Fortunately, two Austin, TX gift and art bazaars run through December, so I was able to buy Texas made, unique handcrafted gifts.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Austin, TX May Not Be a Winter Wonderland, But It's a Holiday Wonderland of Activities

Most people in Austin know about the Zilker Park Trail of Lights, with its 150 feet tall tree serving as a beacon seen for miles. Do you know about all the other holiday events, though, also complete with lights, race cars, or even wildflowers?

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

The Texas Book Festival Taking Place October 23 through 31 Awards the Texas Writer Award to Don Tate

One of things that makes the annual Texas Book Festival so special is its focus on writers, especially new writers, and what brought them to the craft of writing. The Festival also awards an annual Texas Writer Award to a writer who makes a significant contribution to the literary arts, and the 2021 award goes to Don Tate.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Let's Explore East Austin and its Eateries, Diverse, Growing, and Still Weird

People waiting in line for Franklin Barbecue.Photo from Visit Austin. How do you feel about a Hip-Hop Chinese Restaurant? How about a BBQ place where patrons line up at 8:00 a.m. in hopes of snagging lunch before the brisket runs out?

Read full story

What Type of Person Do You Want to Be in a Relationship

Neon sign saying "Discover, Embrace, Be You.Photo by Victor on Unsplash. While writing a screenplay for a romantic comedy, I realized I didn't know what my main character wanted in a relationship. Since she's based on me, I decided to find out what I really want.

Read full story

Listening to Your Children's Wishes Might Be Rewarding

“I wish there was no such thing as a newspaper,” said my three year old to his Mimi, after crawling into her lap between her and the paper. He was like a puppy demanding attention.

Read full story
1 comments

Michael Jordan Basketball Camps Helped Me as a Parent as Much as it Did My Son as a Player

Blake Scott on the court of Southwestern University.Photo by Kenneth Ancrum. My son and I walked from the dorm on the University of California Santa Barbara campus early one morning on his first day of camp. He was twelve, and I was…older. We heard the crashing of the early morning waves, and felt the ocean breeze that kept the California sun from being too hot.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

My Son is Moonlair360, and He Has Over 85 Times the Followers I Have. Did I Win at Parenting?

I have a tattoo on my arm that says, “I told Blake,” is a not-so-subtle way to say to my son, “I told you so,” 24/7, without having to actually say it. I don’t get to say it out loud to him often, now that he’s 6'5" with long turquoise hair and lives in Los Angeles, a few thousand miles away.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy