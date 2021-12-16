Austin, TX May Not Be a Winter Wonderland, But It's a Holiday Wonderland of Activities

Most people in Austin know about the Zilker Park Trail of Lights, with its 150 feet tall tree serving as a beacon seen for miles. Do you know about all the other holiday events, though, also complete with lights, race cars, or even wildflowers?

Luminations at the Lady Bird Wildflower Center is a southwestern style fairy land filled with luminaries. As seen in the photo, luminaries are bags filled with sand and candles, or in modern times, led lights, used to light paths and outline buildings. The entire center is bedecked with them and other exhibits displayed among the wildflowers. The event is all Texas, nature, and southwestern flavor. Tickets are $25 per person.

Luminarias lining pathway on wildflower walk. Lady Bird Wildflower Center on Do512family.com

Austin Monthly voted Peppermint Parkway the "Best Holiday Event," and describes it as

"A drive-through holiday experience at The Circuit of the Americas. Featuring Candycane Lane, Twinkle Tunnel, Gingerbread Alley, The Enchanted Forest, Frozen Land, Peppermint Plaza, and The North Pole. Plus special holiday zipline and go-carting options."

What says holidays better than a drive through the raceway accompanied by dancing elves? It's an experience you will have only in Austin. Tickets are $35 per vehicle.

Every year, Mozart's Coffee on Lady Bird Lake puts on a glittery experience of music, over a million lights depicting changing holiday scenes, coffee and hot chocolate of course, treats, and an outdoor grand piano and singer. Tickets are free, but must be reserved in advance, and are quickly being "sold" out. The show runs through January 6, 2022.

Zilker Park's Trail, of Lights is in its 57th year. While formerly a walking event, it is now a drive through. Tickets are $30 to $40 per vehicle. The trail features over 2 million lights. The 150 foot tree is covered in 3,300 shining lights. The trip is a shimmering, festive mile-long drive through dazzling light displays, of fantasy and Texas themed displays.