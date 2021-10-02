Parenting Psychology Research Reports How Harmful Spanking is to Children

Carol Lennox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U4gKL_0cFEq6wB00
Child crying with face covered.Photo by Ksenia Makagonova

As a therapist, a parent, and an educator, I have always been against spanking children. And in all of those roles, I’ve had heated disagreements with the proponents of spanking. Including my own parent when my son was little. Actual studies reporting the negative affects of corporal punishment have only been widely available starting in the 2000s, although there are even earlier ones.

In 2012, a research study at the University of Manitoba, in Canada, found that several mental disorders are linked to physical punishment. They include depression, aggression, drug/alcohol abuse and addiction, and anxiety.

Out of 1,300 adults who reported receiving corporal punishment, nearly 20% had experienced depression, and 43% had abused alcohol, compared to 16% and 30% of those who had not been spanked and/or slapped.

The American Academy of Pediatrics announced on November 5, 2018, that corporal punishment “makes kids more aggressive and raises the risk of mental health issues.” (Sege, 2018, November 5). I address the aggression and anxiety issues more fully below.

A New Zealand literature review of 92 studies (Gershoff 2002a) found that corporal punishment resulted in only one desirable behavior, increased immediate compliance. The studies showed no ongoing desirable behavior. Moreover, corporal punishment does nothing to increase moral internalization.

Moral internalization is what all parents want for their children. We want them to internalize values and positive behavior, making those values their own. This includes developing “sensitivity to wrongdoing, and appropriate conduct, and the ability to restrain oneself from misbehavior and to correct damage.” (Kerr, et. al. 2004).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34HH0u_0cFEq6wB00
Mother and child hugging.Photo by Sai de Silva

If we are honest, since long term moral internalization is the goal, and spanking only affects immediate compliance, then parents are spanking for their own immediate gratification. It’s a power-assertive act that makes the parent feel powerful in the moment, because they get the result they want. However, since the immediate compliance doesn’t carry over to a change in the child’s overall attitude, or long term better behavior, in my professional opinion, spanking is being used to express the emotions and salve the ego of the parent.

A parent’s ego is salved when immediate compliance is achieved. Emotions that are expressed by the parent who spanks are fear, anger, anxiety, rage, and a desire not to feel helpless in the eyes of others. The child picks up on those emotions. In my own case, the two times I spanked my child was out of a state of fear because he endangered his life. That is no excuse, and I apologized to him at the times and again years later. It was an example of a parent releasing their own emotions onto the child.

Ten of 11 meta-analysis in Gershoff’s review indicate corporal punishment is associated with the following undesirable outcomes (Smith, Ann B. 2006): Decreased moral internalization, increased child aggression, decreased quality of relationship between child and parent, decreased adult mental health, increased possibility of abusing their own children or spouses, increased likelihood of becoming a victim of abuse, and decreased child mental health. Let's look at two of the ones I see in my practice, aggression and anxiety.

Aggression

It has always been my argument that you can’t tell a child not to hit others when you are hitting them. Children who are spanked will perceive that it’s okay to hit someone younger and smaller. Or that it’s okay to hit helpless people.

27 studies in Gershoff’s analysis strongly indicated a connection between physical punishment and child aggression. Social Learning Theory (Bandura 1969) points to children modeling their behavior after that of their parents.

One of my favorite memories that supports this theory is watching my four year old son follow his father in a mall. His dad threw away his cup when he finished his drink. My son, following immediately behind, reached up and threw his away. My son’s drink was full.

Children model what they see. They also model what they experience. When they are hit by parents, they learn it’s okay to hit, even when authority figures tell them it isn’t. Especially when those authority figures are doing the hitting. In fact, those conflicting messages create cognitive dissonance in children. It can also create rage.

When someone hits you, what is your first response? Without thinking, what do you immediately want to do? Our amygdala, the so-called animal or lizard brain, wants us to hit back. We go into fight, flight, or freeze mode at the first strike.

Except, a child isn’t allowed, nor is big enough, to hit back the parent who is hitting them. So where do the emotions brought up from the amygdala in response to pain and helplessness go? They are internalized. The spanked child has to tamp down their natural human response to being hit. These tamped down emotions can later present as deflected anger, lashing out at a sibling, classmate, or a pet.

These instincts to hit back, and the resulting pushing down of those instincts, also leads to burying that tension in the body. It's the "freeze" in "fight, flight, or freeze." After some time, those frozen emotions become ongoing anxiety.

Anxiety

The pain, fear, and anticipation of likely being hit again, gets stored in the body as tightened muscles, ready to fight, flee, or freeze, and the ongoing sense of doom that shows up as anxiety. The anxiety can become life-long. Many people suffering from anxiety can point to childhoods with an erratic parent. This is the parent who comes home drunk or high. The parent who flies into a rage for little reason. Often, those parents, who are not in control of their own emotions, are spankers or worse.

The child is then on nearly constant alert, ready to freeze, flee, or hide at a moment’s notice. From that constant state of arousal comes anxiety, which is usually diagnosed as General Anxiety Disorder, the condition of being in a state of high alert most of the time.

What about those parents who say, “But I don’t spank when I’m mad." They go on to say that they calm down first. What I answer to those parents is that what they are describing may be even more harmful in terms of creating anxiety in children.

The mental torture of waiting for a physically painful punishment raises anxiety levels. Having pain inflicted from an emotionless parent is also confusing, and increases rage in the child.

Gestalt therapy, which I practice, contends that when rage has no outlet, it is internalized. Rage turned inward is a precursor to anxiety and depression in both childhood and adulthood. It may also play a part in self-harm behaviors, such as cutting and biting oneself. The above referenced studies also indicate that internalized and suppressed rage leads to more acting out and aggression in the future.

Positive Parenting

The better way to go is positive parenting. Some of the main tenets include saying three positive things to your child for each negative one. Provide choices. Redirect undesirable behavior to something desirable for both of you.

Most of all, keep in mind that what you really want for your child, more than obedience, is to model for them and teach them how to be good people. Teach them how to think. Teach them how to make good choices.Guide them with love.

References:

Bandura, A (1969). Principles of Behavior Modification, Holt, Reinhart &Winston, New York.

Gershoff, Elizabeth T. (2013, July 10).” Spanking and Child Development: We Know Enough Now to Stop Hitting Our Children.” Child Development Perspective/Volume 7, issue 3.

Kerr, D.C., N.L. Lopez, S.L.Olson and A.J. Sameroff (2004) “Parental Discipline and externalizing behavior problems in early childhood:The roles of moral regulation and child gender” Journal of Abnormal Child Psychology, 32(4):369–383.

Sege, Robert D. (2018, November 5). “AAP Policy Opposes Corporal Punishment, Draws on Recent Evidence.” Retrieved from www.aappublications.org/news/2018/11/5/discipline110518

Smith, Anne B. (2006, March 27). “The State of Research on the Effects of Physical Punishment.” Retrieved from The Ministry of Social Development, www.msd.govt.zn/the-state-of-research-on-the-effects-of-physical-punishment.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 33

Published by

My purpose is to inspire and inform. You can read more by me on Medium.com/@carollennox, and on the Good Men Project. I've had a lifetime of valuable experiences, and I want to share the lessons I've learned readily, or been forced to learn. I'm a psychotherapist, a hypnotherapist, a mother to my amazing son, Blake Scott, whom I write about often. I also write about race, equality, social justice, sex, government, and Mindfulness, not in that order.

Austin, TX
2016 followers

More from Carol Lennox

Austin, TX

Here's How to Know If it's True Love or Just One More Infatuation

Most of us grew up watching romantic comedies. In every one, boy meets girl, there are misunderstandings and obstacles, boy loses girl, girl comes to her senses or boy clears up the misunderstanding, a grand gesture is made, boy gets girl. Over and over and over.

Read full story

Parenting Encouraged Me to Become a Grown Up

Neon sign that says, "Love 24 hours.Photo by Wyron A. I read a quote which stuck with me, even though I don’t recall who wrote it. “When you have a child, your heart forever lives outside your body.”

Read full story
Austin, TX

Why Do Willie Nelson and I Call Austin, Texas Home? Because It's Always Been Weird

For a liberal Texan, Austin, TX is the only plausible place to call home. Residents of Austin consistently vote liberal. Moreover, we actually do "live and let live," as some Texans like to claim but don't actually practice.

Read full story
4 comments
Austin, TX

Don't Believe Austin is Still Weird? Check These Places Out

Mural by Tara Johnson. Better TogetherPhoto by Tony Moreno. Suzy Strutner in Huffpost describes Austin, TX perfectly. "And THEN there's Austin, Texas, hands-down one of the quirkiest, funkiest, weirdest cities in the United States."

Read full story
2 comments
Austin, TX

Weird and Unusual Places to Visit in Austin, TX From Bees to Breweries to Goats

Goats at Jester King Brewery.Photo from Jester King Brewery website. Jester King Brewery is more than a brewery. Solar panel powered, and sitting on 165 acres of conservation land, Jester King Brewery is a sustainable venture for the owners, and adventure for you.

Read full story
Austin, TX

More Awesome Fine Dining in Austin, Texas

Front of Capital Grill in Ausint.Photo from Capital Grill website. I'll admit I'm a foodie. The pandemic has been hard on us foodies. We've had to learn to cook. Or at we've hoped our favorite fine dining restaurants had take-out or delivery. The problem is, there's no substitute for the experience of fine dining in a nice restaurant with attentive service. For me, it's always been a stress relieving activity.

Read full story
Texas State

If You're a Foodie, Austin, Texas With its Award Winning Chefs Can be Your Jam

Fine dining dish with olives and cream.Photo by Jose Ruales. Texas isn't just barbecue, although we'll tell you we have the best in the world. Sorry, Memphis, TN. However, Austin, Texas is way more than barbecue.

Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

Who is Most Likely to Win Against Greg Abbott-Or Even Against Each Other-Matthew McConaughey or Beto O'Rourke

Photos of Beto O'Rourke and Matthew McCaughey.Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images/Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for HISTORY. The answer to who can win against Greg Abbott, Matthew McConaughey or Beto O'Rourke, might just depend on if McConaughey declares as Independent, Democrat or Republican. While we have little public data on what McConaughey's platform would be, and much public data on O'Rourke's likely platform, there are some areas the two are similar.

Read full story
123 comments
Austin, TX

Why a Majority of Single People Report Difficulties with Dating

Young woman sitting in front of blue wall in Austin, TX.Photo by Alex Avendado. Why do most single people surveyed say they aren't satisfied with their dating life? Isn’t dating supposed to be romantic, or at least fun?

Read full story
10 comments
Austin, TX

Put These Places in Austin, TX on Your Bucket List for a Weird and Classy Good Time

Sign on door of Elizabeth's on 1st Street.Photo by Enrique Macias on Unsplash. I moved to Austin, TX eight years ago, but I'm a native Texan (yes, we fabled creatures do exist) and have visited here my entire life. Still, Austin is so full of interesting places and experiences that I continue to keep and add to a bucket list of things to do in Austin.

Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

Wine Bars in Austin that have Distinct Atmosphere and Food Along with Wine

I'm giving another shout out to Wine Belly,Tapas and Wine, the place on Oltorf that I mentioned in my "Best Breakfasts in Austin" post. You can tell by the name that wine is Wine Belly's stock in trade. It's been named one of "Top Wine Bars in the US" by Food and Wine magazine, and one of the "Top 20 Wine Bars in America" by Wine Enthusiast Magazine. Add in the amazing food, such as lobster grits, and Wine Belly has my vote. I was there for brunch on a Sunday and the ambience was as relaxing as the food was interesting and delicious. Food served at Wine Belly has Spanish and Mediterranean influences.

Read full story
Austin, TX

4 Restaurants Serving the Best Breakfasts in Austin, Texas

Traditional brunch food.Photo by Kyndall Ramirez in Austin, TX. Brunch is a big deal here in Austin, Texas, as it is in most large cities. There are also different age groups who prefer different brunches and breakfast places and styles.

Read full story
3 comments
Austin, TX

7 of the Best Coffee Shops Offering Outdoor Seating and More in Austin, Texas

Outdoor sandy bar area at Plaza Colombian Coffee.Photos courtesy of Plaza Colombian Coffee. Sometimes I dream that I’m staying somewhere, and when I get up in the morning there is no coffee. It's a nightmare.

Read full story
Austin, TX

The Best Pizzas in Austin, Even if You're Italian

A wood burning oven to make pizza.Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash. I will list some of the best pizzas in Austin, TX, but I must confess to a bias. I've been to Italy. So there's that. Also, the best pizza I've ever had is a family owned small franchise only found in Fort Worth, Texas, named Mama's Pizza. They don't ship, but if you're ever there, grab a pie. You can thank me later.

Read full story
2 comments
Austin, TX

Here's What Makes Austin, TX a Great Place to be Single

Photo of the Austin Hotel on S. CongressPhoto by Lisa Munoz Johnstone. Fifty-one percent of the population of Austin, TX are single. That's more than half of the population composed of unmarried people. Austin offers plenty for them to do on dates, as well as places to meet other singles.

Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

Hamburgers, Latkes, Peppers and More in Austin, TX Burger Restaurants

I am something of a hamburger aficionado. For instance, I wonder why would anyone get hamburgers at a drive-through in Austin, TX when there are so many other excellent hamburger options? I prefer them hand-made, not pre-frozen, with just enough juiciness. I also like to sit down and be able to dine where I can get an adult beverage of choice and be served, as in by a waitperson, when possible.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Just Because Matthew McConaughey Lives Here, Don't Make the Mistake that Austin, TX is Like Los Angeles or New York

Photo of Matthew McConaughey book.Photo by Ethan Rougon. Austin, Texas is home to many celebrities, including Matthew McConaughey, a native Texan and a graduate of the University of Texas in Austin. Other celebrities who don't live here visit or are temporary residents as they film a show or movie in Austin. People in Austin are accustomed to running into Timothy Hutton, Jimmy Kimmel, Anthony Anderson, Adrianne Palicki, and Cobie Smulders on S. Congress or downtown Austin. We don't make a scene, we just say hello. They feel at home in Austin. Do you want to feel at home if you move here? This what not to do.

Read full story
27 comments
Austin, TX

Weird and Wonderful Wine Bars in Austin, Texas

Wanderlust Wine Co. storefront with painted armadillo.Photo from Wanderlust Wine Co. Wanderlust Wine Bar, downtown Austin, and soon in East Austin at 702 Shady Ln., (in the building that formerly housed another wine fave: Infinite Monkey Theorem, which was forced to close its Austin location during the pandemic), has 56 wines on tap, and you can become a founding member which gets you one free glass of wine every day for the rest of your life. It doesn't get any cooler or weirder than that. Whether you choose to be a founding member or just a patron, when you go to Wanderlust, you use your charge or debit cart at each tap of wine you want, insert card and pour your own.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Five of The Best Burgers and Burger Joints in Austin, TX

Hamburger and fries.Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash. I am something of a hamburger afficionado. Which mainly means I don't do drive-through hamburgers unless there are absolutely no other options. And why would anyone get hamburgers at a drive-through in Austin, TX when there are so many other excellent hamburger options?

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy