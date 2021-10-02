Parenting Encouraged Me to Become a Grown Up

Carol Lennox

,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B29O2_0cFCqy4q00
Neon sign that says, "Love 24 hours.Photo by Wyron A

Photo by Wyron A on Unsplash

I read a quote which stuck with me, even though I don’t recall who wrote it.

“When you have a child, your heart forever lives outside your body.”

Once the decision is made, or made for you, to have a baby, parenthood begins. And, like it or not, it never ends. And that’s the way it should be.

For some of us, parenting begins with the news we are pregnant. Once I knew, I immediately started to reexamine my life and lifestyle, and worried about money and supporting my little one. It was instinctive, and a wake up call.

I was in graduate school and managing a band and booking music venues. I was starting my own band with me as lead singer.

This was before venues banned smoking, so I decided there would be no more smoke filled bars for me and the new life inside me. It was time to start adulting for real.

When I felt the first flutters, I began researching names. When I came across “Blake,” he kicked. The name means both black and white in old English, and my Blake is half Black.

No one and nothing can prepare you for parenthood. I knew that even as a teen. While others were anxious to have a baby so they would have someone to love them, I realized you don’t have a baby, you have a person, and that person will be dependent on your love and care for at least eighteen years. That thought is the closest I came to understanding the commitment I would finally make over twenty years later.

As it turned out, I was the only parent of the two of us who made the full-time commitment. Which means that during all the everyday, tantrum throwing, learning to walk and talk, sleepless nights, feeding the baby, walking the floor with him during colic, singing a lullaby over and over so that I still hum it twenty-five years later, I was the only adult in the room.

I saw a T-shirt once that had written on it,
“Cleverly disguised as a responsible adult.”

That’s exactly how I felt for most of his growing up years. I was never the PTA room mother type, but I did take a job that gave me the most time with him. I attended every basketball game from his first one at age three, to his last college game at age twenty-one, and some league games after that.

I was the parent who had my finger on the pulse of what he and his friends were up to in high school. When they wanted to go to a questionable party, I called or went and checked it out first. I made sure I was the one who drove them.

One was in a club in a part of town with abandoned buildings. It was a party for kids at a rival school. I know because my son told me the address, a requirement in our home. He told me who was going from his basketball team, and I texted two of them to wait until I checked it out. I got there and the club was next to a Bail Bondsman. I consider that a bad sign.

It was indeed a club with liquor, although the owner assured me the kids couldn’t and wouldn’t drink. I asked the two women setting up if they knew that a large group of kids from the rival school were planning to come, and they were shocked. Nope, their kids hadn’t told them.

I left and texted each boy, telling them it was a bar, where people had been arrested enough to have a bail bondsman at the ready, and the grown-ups didn’t know they were invited. One of them (not my son) texted back,

“Does that mean we can’t go?”

Um, yes. That’s what that means. Unless you want me to call your parents. He didn’t.

Even though I was THAT parent, the boys hung out at our house. From slumber parties when they were six, to me waking up and cooking breakfast for a houseful of teenagers all taller than I am, with facial hair and deep voices. They were all still kids to me. They still are at ages twenty-six, twenty-seven.and twenty-eight.

Many of them stay in contact with me. I think I walked the shaky line between friend and adult fairly well. I was the Mom they could talk to and ask questions of, knowing I wouldn’t judge them. Some of them still reach out when they are hurt or confused.

I did make mistakes. I had put off acting like an adult for a large part of my life, so I wasn’t perfect at it. There were many times I felt I was in over my head. However, when I made mistakes, I apologized, and worked not to make them again. I hope it all evened out.

Once, when my son wanted to go to a party, I told him he knew the rules. I had to talk with the adults who would be there. He didn’t have their number, so I told him no. He yelled,

“Why do you have to be such a bad Mom?” and stormed off, slamming his door.

I waited calmly. Ten minutes later, he came out and said,

“Okay! Why do you have to be such a good Mom?”

For someone who originally had a hard time being a full adult, this was the best confirmation that I had finally made it.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

My purpose is to inspire and inform. You can read more by me on Medium.com/@carollennox, and on the Good Men Project. I've had a lifetime of valuable experiences, and I want to share the lessons I've learned readily, or been forced to learn. I'm a psychotherapist, a hypnotherapist, a mother to my amazing son, Blake Scott, whom I write about often. I also write about race, equality, social justice, sex, government, and Mindfulness, not in that order.

Austin, TX
2016 followers

More from Carol Lennox

Austin, TX

Here's How to Know If it's True Love or Just One More Infatuation

Most of us grew up watching romantic comedies. In every one, boy meets girl, there are misunderstandings and obstacles, boy loses girl, girl comes to her senses or boy clears up the misunderstanding, a grand gesture is made, boy gets girl. Over and over and over.

Read full story

Parenting Psychology Research Reports How Harmful Spanking is to Children

Child crying with face covered.Photo by Ksenia Makagonova. As a therapist, a parent, and an educator, I have always been against spanking children. And in all of those roles, I’ve had heated disagreements with the proponents of spanking. Including my own parent when my son was little. Actual studies reporting the negative affects of corporal punishment have only been widely available starting in the 2000s, although there are even earlier ones.

Read full story
33 comments
Austin, TX

Why Do Willie Nelson and I Call Austin, Texas Home? Because It's Always Been Weird

For a liberal Texan, Austin, TX is the only plausible place to call home. Residents of Austin consistently vote liberal. Moreover, we actually do "live and let live," as some Texans like to claim but don't actually practice.

Read full story
4 comments
Austin, TX

Don't Believe Austin is Still Weird? Check These Places Out

Mural by Tara Johnson. Better TogetherPhoto by Tony Moreno. Suzy Strutner in Huffpost describes Austin, TX perfectly. "And THEN there's Austin, Texas, hands-down one of the quirkiest, funkiest, weirdest cities in the United States."

Read full story
2 comments
Austin, TX

Weird and Unusual Places to Visit in Austin, TX From Bees to Breweries to Goats

Goats at Jester King Brewery.Photo from Jester King Brewery website. Jester King Brewery is more than a brewery. Solar panel powered, and sitting on 165 acres of conservation land, Jester King Brewery is a sustainable venture for the owners, and adventure for you.

Read full story
Austin, TX

More Awesome Fine Dining in Austin, Texas

Front of Capital Grill in Ausint.Photo from Capital Grill website. I'll admit I'm a foodie. The pandemic has been hard on us foodies. We've had to learn to cook. Or at we've hoped our favorite fine dining restaurants had take-out or delivery. The problem is, there's no substitute for the experience of fine dining in a nice restaurant with attentive service. For me, it's always been a stress relieving activity.

Read full story
Texas State

If You're a Foodie, Austin, Texas With its Award Winning Chefs Can be Your Jam

Fine dining dish with olives and cream.Photo by Jose Ruales. Texas isn't just barbecue, although we'll tell you we have the best in the world. Sorry, Memphis, TN. However, Austin, Texas is way more than barbecue.

Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

Who is Most Likely to Win Against Greg Abbott-Or Even Against Each Other-Matthew McConaughey or Beto O'Rourke

Photos of Beto O'Rourke and Matthew McCaughey.Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images/Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for HISTORY. The answer to who can win against Greg Abbott, Matthew McConaughey or Beto O'Rourke, might just depend on if McConaughey declares as Independent, Democrat or Republican. While we have little public data on what McConaughey's platform would be, and much public data on O'Rourke's likely platform, there are some areas the two are similar.

Read full story
123 comments
Austin, TX

Why a Majority of Single People Report Difficulties with Dating

Young woman sitting in front of blue wall in Austin, TX.Photo by Alex Avendado. Why do most single people surveyed say they aren't satisfied with their dating life? Isn’t dating supposed to be romantic, or at least fun?

Read full story
10 comments
Austin, TX

Put These Places in Austin, TX on Your Bucket List for a Weird and Classy Good Time

Sign on door of Elizabeth's on 1st Street.Photo by Enrique Macias on Unsplash. I moved to Austin, TX eight years ago, but I'm a native Texan (yes, we fabled creatures do exist) and have visited here my entire life. Still, Austin is so full of interesting places and experiences that I continue to keep and add to a bucket list of things to do in Austin.

Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

Wine Bars in Austin that have Distinct Atmosphere and Food Along with Wine

I'm giving another shout out to Wine Belly,Tapas and Wine, the place on Oltorf that I mentioned in my "Best Breakfasts in Austin" post. You can tell by the name that wine is Wine Belly's stock in trade. It's been named one of "Top Wine Bars in the US" by Food and Wine magazine, and one of the "Top 20 Wine Bars in America" by Wine Enthusiast Magazine. Add in the amazing food, such as lobster grits, and Wine Belly has my vote. I was there for brunch on a Sunday and the ambience was as relaxing as the food was interesting and delicious. Food served at Wine Belly has Spanish and Mediterranean influences.

Read full story
Austin, TX

4 Restaurants Serving the Best Breakfasts in Austin, Texas

Traditional brunch food.Photo by Kyndall Ramirez in Austin, TX. Brunch is a big deal here in Austin, Texas, as it is in most large cities. There are also different age groups who prefer different brunches and breakfast places and styles.

Read full story
3 comments
Austin, TX

7 of the Best Coffee Shops Offering Outdoor Seating and More in Austin, Texas

Outdoor sandy bar area at Plaza Colombian Coffee.Photos courtesy of Plaza Colombian Coffee. Sometimes I dream that I’m staying somewhere, and when I get up in the morning there is no coffee. It's a nightmare.

Read full story
Austin, TX

The Best Pizzas in Austin, Even if You're Italian

A wood burning oven to make pizza.Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash. I will list some of the best pizzas in Austin, TX, but I must confess to a bias. I've been to Italy. So there's that. Also, the best pizza I've ever had is a family owned small franchise only found in Fort Worth, Texas, named Mama's Pizza. They don't ship, but if you're ever there, grab a pie. You can thank me later.

Read full story
2 comments
Austin, TX

Here's What Makes Austin, TX a Great Place to be Single

Photo of the Austin Hotel on S. CongressPhoto by Lisa Munoz Johnstone. Fifty-one percent of the population of Austin, TX are single. That's more than half of the population composed of unmarried people. Austin offers plenty for them to do on dates, as well as places to meet other singles.

Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

Hamburgers, Latkes, Peppers and More in Austin, TX Burger Restaurants

I am something of a hamburger aficionado. For instance, I wonder why would anyone get hamburgers at a drive-through in Austin, TX when there are so many other excellent hamburger options? I prefer them hand-made, not pre-frozen, with just enough juiciness. I also like to sit down and be able to dine where I can get an adult beverage of choice and be served, as in by a waitperson, when possible.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Just Because Matthew McConaughey Lives Here, Don't Make the Mistake that Austin, TX is Like Los Angeles or New York

Photo of Matthew McConaughey book.Photo by Ethan Rougon. Austin, Texas is home to many celebrities, including Matthew McConaughey, a native Texan and a graduate of the University of Texas in Austin. Other celebrities who don't live here visit or are temporary residents as they film a show or movie in Austin. People in Austin are accustomed to running into Timothy Hutton, Jimmy Kimmel, Anthony Anderson, Adrianne Palicki, and Cobie Smulders on S. Congress or downtown Austin. We don't make a scene, we just say hello. They feel at home in Austin. Do you want to feel at home if you move here? This what not to do.

Read full story
27 comments
Austin, TX

Weird and Wonderful Wine Bars in Austin, Texas

Wanderlust Wine Co. storefront with painted armadillo.Photo from Wanderlust Wine Co. Wanderlust Wine Bar, downtown Austin, and soon in East Austin at 702 Shady Ln., (in the building that formerly housed another wine fave: Infinite Monkey Theorem, which was forced to close its Austin location during the pandemic), has 56 wines on tap, and you can become a founding member which gets you one free glass of wine every day for the rest of your life. It doesn't get any cooler or weirder than that. Whether you choose to be a founding member or just a patron, when you go to Wanderlust, you use your charge or debit cart at each tap of wine you want, insert card and pour your own.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Five of The Best Chicken Fried Steaks in Austin, TX

Chicken fried steak with corn and carrots.Photo by June Naylor. Austin, Texas is known for many types of food. The city has a diverse culture that's reflected in the variety of food cultures and types. But Austin is still Texas, and Texas is known for barbeque and chicken fried steak. I'll address barbeque in a later article. Today is about the king of Texas food, the chicken fried steak in all its glory.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy