Weird and Wonderful Wine Bars in Austin, Texas

Wanderlust Wine Bar, downtown Austin, and soon in East Austin at 702 Shady Ln., (in the building that formerly housed another wine fave: Infinite Monkey Theorem, which was forced to close its Austin location during the pandemic), has 56 wines on tap, and you can become a founding member which gets you one free glass of wine every day for the rest of your life. It doesn't get any cooler or weirder than that. Whether you choose to be a founding member or just a patron, when you go to Wanderlust, you use your charge or debit cart at each tap of wine you want, insert card and pour your own.

Wine in barrels saves on bottle and cork waste, and on handling. Posted on their website are the figures on how much this helps the environment.

APT 115 is located in apartment 115 st 2025 E 7th St Apt 115,

Austin, TX 78702 . Like the second Wanderlust location, it's on the booming East side of Austin that still retains much of the city's original decor and weirdness. It boasts an extensive wine list with 10 wines by the glass for $10 each. They will open any bottle that lists for under $100 for a one glass purchase, or any bottle over $100 for a two glass commitment. APT 115 is a relaxing atmosphere where you can bring your laptop and work, or as I do, write, and enjoy extensive charcuterie boards with your wine choice. They're open 5:00 p.m. to midnight every day, so perfect writing and nibbling times. Their website states:

"APT 115 is a retro-fancy wine bar focusing on small production and low intervention wine, with thoughtful selections from around the world. Our wine list by the glass changes daily. We also offer small plates, cheese, charcuterie, a little bit of beer, cider, and only play vinyl records."

Water 2 Wine makes wine that they claim eliminates the wine headache. Their process limits sulfites, histamines and preservatives. Water 2 Wine even lets you make your own wine. As they describe on their website:

"At Water 2 Wine, we let you become the winemaker! Sample wines from our menu, pick your favorite and become involved in the wine-making process.You get to mix the grape must and pitch the yeast to get the fermentation process started. Our wine-making team will then take over for the remainder of the production of your batch.During this time, we can help you design custom labels for your 28-29 bottles in your custom batch of wine.In 6-8 weeks, you set up an appointment to come back and bottle your wine. Feel free to share the fun and invite family or friends to your “Bottling Party” to help you fill, cork and label your wine."

My favorite smashup is coffee shops and wine bars combined. That's beverage life at its finest. Irie Bean Coffee, Beer and Wine is exactly that. You have to like a place that advertises "To=go coffee, tacos, beer and wine. While tacos, and especially breakfast tacos, are ubiquitous in Austin, It's nice to find a place you can have tacos with coffee in the morning and with wine in the evening. They have happy hour weekdays from 5:00 to 8:00 and weekends from 2:00 to 8:00.

Opa is my favorite coffee and wine bar in my favorite smashup category. It's the funkiest of the weird wine bars in Austin. It's a "cozy, Greek haven," where I've spent many a lunch time and happy hour writing and enjoying live outdoor music, and Greek food. Happy hour is 3:00 to 7:00 every day, and they're open 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on weekdays and 9:00 a.m. to midnight on weekends. Outdoors furniture is mismatched patio furniture that is weather worn but comfortable. Matching small tables and chairs inside are completed with salvaged, broken-in, comfortable couches, benches and lounge chairs. Open mic night is Tuesday night starting at happy hour.

