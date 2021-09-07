Weird and Wonderful Wine Bars in Austin, Texas

Wanderlust Wine Bar, downtown Austin, and soon in East Austin at 702 Shady Ln., (in the building that formerly housed another wine fave: Infinite Monkey Theorem, which was forced to close its Austin location during the pandemic), has 56 wines on tap, and you can become a founding member which gets you one free glass of wine every day for the rest of your life. It doesn't get any cooler or weirder than that. Whether you choose to be a founding member or just a patron, when you go to Wanderlust, you use your charge or debit cart at each tap of wine you want, insert card and pour your own.
Wine in barrels saves on bottle and cork waste, and on handling. Posted on their website are the figures on how much this helps the environment.
APT 115 is located in apartment 115 st 2025 E 7th St Apt 115,
Austin, TX 78702 . Like the second Wanderlust location, it's on the booming East side of Austin that still retains much of the city's original decor and weirdness. It boasts an extensive wine list with 10 wines by the glass for $10 each. They will open any bottle that lists for under $100 for a one glass purchase, or any bottle over $100 for a two glass commitment. APT 115 is a relaxing atmosphere where you can bring your laptop and work, or as I do, write, and enjoy extensive charcuterie boards with your wine choice. They're open 5:00 p.m. to midnight every day, so perfect writing and nibbling times. Their website states:
"APT 115 is a retro-fancy wine bar focusing on small production and low intervention wine, with thoughtful selections from around the world. Our wine list by the glass changes daily. We also offer small plates, cheese, charcuterie, a little bit of beer, cider, and only play vinyl records."
"At Water 2 Wine, we let you become the winemaker! Sample wines from our menu, pick your favorite and become involved in the wine-making process.You get to mix the grape must and pitch the yeast to get the fermentation process started. Our wine-making team will then take over for the remainder of the production of your batch.During this time, we can help you design custom labels for your 28-29 bottles in your custom batch of wine.In 6-8 weeks, you set up an appointment to come back and bottle your wine. Feel free to share the fun and invite family or friends to your “Bottling Party” to help you fill, cork and label your wine."
