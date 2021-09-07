Austin, TX

Weird and Wonderful Wine Bars in Austin, Texas

Carol Lennox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MyDsi_0boLLvR100
Wanderlust Wine Co. storefront with painted armadillo.Photo from Wanderlust Wine Co.

Wanderlust Wine Bar, downtown Austin, and soon in East Austin at 702 Shady Ln., (in the building that formerly housed another wine fave: Infinite Monkey Theorem, which was forced to close its Austin location during the pandemic), has 56 wines on tap, and you can become a founding member which gets you one free glass of wine every day for the rest of your life. It doesn't get any cooler or weirder than that. Whether you choose to be a founding member or just a patron, when you go to Wanderlust, you use your charge or debit cart at each tap of wine you want, insert card and pour your own.

Wine in barrels saves on bottle and cork waste, and on handling. Posted on their website are the figures on how much this helps the environment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L4k1j_0boLLvR100

APT 115 is located in apartment 115 st 2025 E 7th St Apt 115,
Austin, TX 78702 . Like the second Wanderlust location, it's on the booming East side of Austin that still retains much of the city's original decor and weirdness. It boasts an extensive wine list with 10 wines by the glass for $10 each. They will open any bottle that lists for under $100 for a one glass purchase, or any bottle over $100 for a two glass commitment. APT 115 is a relaxing atmosphere where you can bring your laptop and work, or as I do, write, and enjoy extensive charcuterie boards with your wine choice. They're open 5:00 p.m. to midnight every day, so perfect writing and nibbling times. Their website states:

"APT 115 is a retro-fancy wine bar focusing on small production and low intervention wine, with thoughtful selections from around the world. Our wine list by the glass changes daily. We also offer small plates, cheese, charcuterie, a little bit of beer, cider, and only play vinyl records."
Water 2 Wine makes wine that they claim eliminates the wine headache. Their process limits sulfites, histamines and preservatives. Water 2 Wine even lets you make your own wine. As they describe on their website:
"At Water 2 Wine, we let you become the winemaker! Sample wines from our menu, pick your favorite and become involved in the wine-making process.You get to mix the grape must and pitch the yeast to get the fermentation process started. Our wine-making team will then take over for the remainder of the production of your batch.During this time, we can help you design custom labels for your 28-29 bottles in your custom batch of wine.In 6-8 weeks, you set up an appointment to come back and bottle your wine. Feel free to share the fun and invite family or friends to your “Bottling Party” to help you fill, cork and label your wine."
My favorite smashup is coffee shops and wine bars combined. That's beverage life at its finest. Irie Bean Coffee, Beer and Wine is exactly that. You have to like a place that advertises "To=go coffee, tacos, beer and wine. While tacos, and especially breakfast tacos, are ubiquitous in Austin, It's nice to find a place you can have tacos with coffee in the morning and with wine in the evening. They have happy hour weekdays from 5:00 to 8:00 and weekends from 2:00 to 8:00.
Opa is my favorite coffee and wine bar in my favorite smashup category. It's the funkiest of the weird wine bars in Austin. It's a "cozy, Greek haven," where I've spent many a lunch time and happy hour writing and enjoying live outdoor music, and Greek food. Happy hour is 3:00 to 7:00 every day, and they're open 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on weekdays and 9:00 a.m. to midnight on weekends. Outdoors furniture is mismatched patio furniture that is weather worn but comfortable. Matching small tables and chairs inside are completed with salvaged, broken-in, comfortable couches, benches and lounge chairs. Open mic night is Tuesday night starting at happy hour.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

My purpose is to inspire and inform. You can read more by me on Medium.com/@carollennox, and on the Good Men Project. I've had a lifetime of valuable experiences, and I want to share the lessons I've learned readily, or been forced to learn. I'm a psychotherapist, a hypnotherapist, a mother to my amazing son, Blake Scott, whom I write about often. I also write about race, equality, social justice, sex, government, and Mindfulness, not in that order.

Austin, TX
1888 followers

More from Carol Lennox

Austin, TX

7 of the Best Coffee Shops Offering Outdoor Seating and More in Austin, Texas

Outdoor sandy bar area at Plaza Colombian Coffee.Photos courtesy of Plaza Colombian Coffee. Sometimes I dream that I’m staying somewhere, and when I get up in the morning there is no coffee. It's a nightmare.

Read full story
Austin, TX

The Best Pizzas in Austin, Even if You're Italian

A wood burning oven to make pizza.Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash. I will list some of the best pizzas in Austin, TX, but I must confess to a bias. I've been to Italy. So there's that. Also, the best pizza I've ever had is a family owned small franchise only found in Fort Worth, Texas, named Mama's Pizza. They don't ship, but if you're ever there, grab a pie. You can thank me later.

Read full story
2 comments
Austin, TX

Here's What Makes Austin, TX a Great Place to be Single

Photo of the Austin Hotel on S. CongressPhoto by Lisa Munoz Johnstone. Fifty-one percent of the population of Austin, TX are single. That's more than half of the population composed of unmarried people. Austin offers plenty for them to do on dates, as well as places to meet other singles.

Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

Why a Majority of Single People Report Difficulties with Dating

Young woman sitting in front of blue wall in Austin, TX.Photo by Alex Avendado. Why do most single people surveyed say they aren't satisfied with their dating life? Isn’t dating supposed to be romantic? Or at least fun?

Read full story
4 comments
Austin, TX

Hamburgers, Latkes, Peppers and More in Austin, TX Burger Restaurants

I am something of a hamburger aficionado. For instance, I wonder why would anyone get hamburgers at a drive-through in Austin, TX when there are so many other excellent hamburger options? I prefer them hand-made, not pre-frozen, with just enough juiciness. I also like to sit down and be able to dine where I can get an adult beverage of choice and be served, as in by a waitperson, when possible.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Just Because Matthew McConaughey Lives Here, Don't Make the Mistake that Austin, TX is Like Los Angeles or New York

Photo of Matthew McConaughey book.Photo by Ethan Rougon. Austin, Texas is home to many celebrities, including Matthew McConaughey, a native Texan and a graduate of the University of Texas in Austin. Other celebrities who don't live here visit or are temporary residents as they film a show or movie in Austin. People in Austin are accustomed to running into Timothy Hutton, Jimmy Kimmel, Anthony Anderson, Adrianne Palicki, and Cobie Smulders on S. Congress or downtown Austin. We don't make a scene, we just say hello. They feel at home in Austin. Do you want to feel at home if you move here? This what not to do.

Read full story
38 comments
Austin, TX

Five of The Best Burgers and Burger Joints in Austin, TX

Hamburger and fries.Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash. I am something of a hamburger afficionado. Which mainly means I don't do drive-through hamburgers unless there are absolutely no other options. And why would anyone get hamburgers at a drive-through in Austin, TX when there are so many other excellent hamburger options?

Read full story
11 comments
Austin, TX

I Was Attacked in Austin, TX. Here's What I Did and How to Defuse an Attack Anywhere

A homeless man suffering from mental illness pulled a knife on me two years ago in front of the Austin Recreation Center. It had been years since I trained in the martial art Aikido, but I instinctively measured my options. Fortunately, he gave me a warning, and therefore a chance. As he came up behind me and muttered gutturally, “Are you going to keep f(ool)ing with me?” I turned slowly while simultaneously stepping off the curb to get further from him.

Read full story
5 comments
Wyoming State

In Cody, Wyoming We Drive Until We See The First Buffalo

My friend Michelle Milner, who lives in Cody, Wyoming, often gets in her truck and just drives until the she the first buffalo. Sometimes this happens in thirty minutes, sometimes much longer, and sometimes nearly right away. Cody, Wyoming looks and feels like the old west, with western style store fronts, mountains in the background, rushing creeks that flow through town, and sky that goes on forever. The entire state of Wyoming is wide open spaces, sparsely populated towns like Cody, and a wealth of wildlife. My friend is an artist and a jeweler who need those wide open spaces to be inspired and reinvigorated. Maybe you do too. I certainly did when I visited.

Read full story
5 comments
Austin, TX

Five of The Best Chicken Fried Steaks in Austin, TX

Chicken fried steak with corn and carrots.Photo by June Naylor. Austin, Texas is known for many types of food. The city has a diverse culture that's reflected in the variety of food cultures and types. But Austin is still Texas, and Texas is known for barbeque and chicken fried steak. I'll address barbeque in a later article. Today is about the king of Texas food, the chicken fried steak in all its glory.

Read full story
10 comments
Santa Fe, NM

House hunting in Santa Fe, New Mexico is a Challenge That's Worth it, Despite Continually Rising Prices

Adobe house in Santa Fe, New MexicoPhoto by Matt Briney on Unsplash. After too many decades of "trying" to move to Santa Fe, New Mexico, I finally have the determination and an actual plan to buy a house there. Those of you who know me, or follow me elsewhere, know that my nickname and email names are Carolsantafe. Buying there was only a matter of time. Lots and lots of time.

Read full story
15 comments
Texas State

More Entries in the Burger Wars in Austin, Texas, This Time all Drive-Throughs and Locally Owned and Operated

I started something here on News Break with a list of some of my favorite hamburgers and burger joints in Austin, TX. I only mentioned one drive-through, P. Terry's, because I don't frequent national chains or drive-throughs, and P. Terry's is locally owned and uses organic ingredients. In response, readers added their favorite Austin, Tx drive-through hamburger joint suggestions. Since they match my criteria of being both Austin developed and owned, and they are "Keeping Austin Weird," I decided to do an article on Austin's favorite drive-through hamburger joints. Here goes:

Read full story
4 comments
New Orleans, LA

Even Funerals are Celebrations in New Orleans

Photo by Steve Saunders on Unsplash. In the City Different, all aspects of life are celebrated.Including death. I don’t attend funerals when I can get out of them. The spirit, and the person they were, is not inside the body any longer. Framing a funeral around a body has always seemed to me a morbid practice. I even refused to view my mother in her casket, and we closed it for the funeral service.

Read full story
11 comments

Medicare Pays For Eyelifts. The Extras Are Up to You

It’s a tragic fact of life that the slower we get, the faster we need to be to catch the fountains of youth. Whatever they happen to be in the modern age. I began to worry about aging during my mid-life crisis.

Read full story
25 comments

People With Narcissistic Personality Disorder Leave Pain Behind: But Not Their Own

Have you had an intimate relationship with someone diagnosed with Narcissistic Personality Disorder? In the common vernacular, people with NPD are called narcissists. If you have, you’ve been hurt. If you’re still in the relationship, you are currently experiencing pain. I know. I’ve been there. Twice.

Read full story
43 comments

Why Do Our Exes With Narcissistic Personality Disorder Try to Come Back?

And why we sometimes let them. It’s not because they love you. They can’t love you. They can’t even love themselves. All narcissistic activity is designed to make up for their inability to love, and to substitute for love.

Read full story
7 comments

The Differences in Narcissistic Personality Disorder, Narcissism, and Malignant Narcissism

The third one is what most people think of when they hear narcissism. You’ve seen the malignant narcissist on television and in films. The characters Hannibal Lector, Amy in “Gone Girl,” and Dexter are prime examples of the cold, calculated, charming, manipulative, terrifying people deemed narcissistic. The protagonist in “You” also searches for the perfect love, which of course he can never actually find. Once he sees the flaws in the perfect lover he thinks he’s found, he feels compelled to kill them.

Read full story
5 comments

Getting Old Doesn't Have to Mean Being Old

My hair dresser, who, to his credit, dates older women, took what I considered to be an unflattering picture of me to post on his Facebook salon page. I told him under no circumstances was he to post that pic. His answer was, “You look good. Why don’t you age gracefully?”

Read full story
13 comments

Are Narcissists Born or Made? Probably Both

People with Narcissistic Personality Disorder, NPD, leave a lot of damage in their wake. Neuroscience has given us insight into their likely brain differences from the rest of the population.

Read full story
26 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy