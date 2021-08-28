What do the Top Five Cities for Singles in the U.S. Including Austin, Texas Have in Common

Couple kissing on city rooftop. Photo by Jeremy Banks on Unsplash

I live in Austin, TX and I’m single. A recent study by, of all places, Real Estate Witch , named Austin the top fifth city in the U.S. for being best for singles. See Below for a list of the top fifteen cities.

What makes a city best for singles? To start, having more than half the population identify as single. In Austin, that’s 51%. In New Orleans, the number one ranked, it’s 54%. Milwaukee, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas, the top two, three and four, each have over a 50% single population.

In addition, the number of options for dating and entertainment make a city good for single people. For Austin, the same study found 48 distinct arts, entertainment, and recreation venues per 100,000 people.

Since Austin has a total population of 978,908, that makes 432 fun places to go on a date. Top that off with mostly good weather and tons of places to hike, swim, kayak and paddle board, and that’s one reason people from Los Angeles, the number three city for singles, move to Austin, TX.

The top city, New Orleans, has the same criteria, but with more and more highly ranked restaurants, as you know if you’ve ever been to this culinary paradise.

Los Angeles has four times the activities and venues per 100,000 people as Austin and the other top four cities. Milwaukee, as well as being beautiful in the spring, summer and fall, has the least expensive date night at $95 per date. Las Vegas has a single population of 53%, the next cheapest date night, probably due to the fact that you drink free at the casinos, and the next highest number of entertainment venues per 100,000 people, which is still less than a third of those in Los Angeles.

What about the deeper aspects of being single in these and other cities? The Real Estate Witch survey doesn’t address this aspect. However, a recent Pew Research survey does. The survey of over 5,000 single adults reports that 67% say their dating life isn’t going well. 75% have found dating “very or somewhat difficult over the past 10 years.”

Let’s look at why people in the top cities in the U.S. for dating are still dissatisfied.

Author Anna Brown reports in a recent Pew Research Study, “While single-and-looking men and women report equal levels of dissatisfaction with their dating lives and the ease of finding people to date, women are more likely to say they have had some particularly negative experiences. Most women who are currently single and looking to date (65%) say they have experienced at least one of six harassing behaviors asked about in the survey from someone they were dating or had been on a date with, such as being touched in a way that made them uncomfortable or rumors being spread about their sexual history. This compares with 50% of men who are single and looking. The pattern holds when looking at all women and men, whether they are currently on the dating market or not.”

While is is telling that 15% more women than men report harassing and other negative dating experiences, it should be noted that 50% of the men surveyed also had negative experiences. That's a lot of negativity.

I’d like to see more studies done on the success rate of dating in the top five cities for singles. Also, more surveys on the effect of the pandemic on dating among different age groups.

If you’re single and don’t live in one of the top five cities for singles, here is a list of the top fifteen. check out the ones listed to see if you live in one or might like to.

New Orleans, Louisiana

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Los Angeles, California

Las Vegas, Nevada

Austin, Texas

Providence, Rhode

Cleveland, Ohio

Denver, Colorado

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Richmond, Virginia

Orlando, Florida

Indianapolis, Indiana

Nashville, Tennesee

Buffalo, New York

