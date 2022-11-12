Opinion: a better life awaits you

Aloe plant Carol Durant

A better life awaits you. It is right in front of you. Let us look back on what we have been through. We were stuck inside for over two years, but it actually feels like seven in dog years. Some humans felt trapped, unable to move without fear of illness or death. Unable to traverse the earth with air touching the skin on your face; learning to speak with volume and make eye contact that you avoided pre-pandemic. Working from home or in person in peril to keep the slowed economy moving. Warrior men and women who worked around the clock in various professions, to keep others educated and safe. Citizens that went from employed to unemployed for making individual sovereignty a personal choice from the collective. Medical, physical and emotional upheaval for a myriad of individuals, some who unfortunately by mandate died alone.

More than a few human beings reveled in the freedom from the rat race during the quarantine. Your safe space, at home. Working in our pajamas, eating what we want, seeing the children and furbabies for more than a cursory two hours before bedtime. Finding out your apartment or house needed home improvements, getting rid of clothes that are too big or too small. You missed in person events but you ended up conversing with partners, cousins, wives, friends, husbands and relatives using technology more than seeing them in person on prescribed holidays. For the people who lost their jobs, they used this time to adjust and make moves, make new connections and find new employment in a new state or the same one, to start a new life. We figured out that employers and the government care about you when it benefits them.

Make your life better today. Here are a few suggestions: read a book, create a new career, learn to code, write that book, drink more water, learn to paint a wall or a canvas, get a new job, get a dog or a cat, build a greenhouse, get a side hustle, learn to play video games with your kids, eat that piece of cake, take a walk or plan to move out of state. The world has changed, it will never go back to what it used to be before the week of March 10 2020. That time and too many people have passed. It is time to live better and be happy.