Former Governor Andrew Cuomo is now a podcaster

Carol Durant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BN1Q9_0ipLxAMY00
HeadphonesCarol Durant

Quake Media is a monthly subscription podcasting company that was founded in 2019. It’s an amalgamation of the talk radio and podcasting format; if Sirius XM and YouTube had an offspring.

For $29.99 dollars a month, you can sign up and listen to a bevy of current and former television commentators and politicos, such as Laura Ingraham, Soledad O’Brien, Buck Sexton, Marc Lamont Hill and Mike Huckabee. The talent looks very 20th Century.

A shining light from the 20th Century is Charley Hustle a/k/a Pete Rose. He was an outstanding baseball player on the Cincinnati Reds. He had a gambling addiction and he bet on his team. Watch him play baseball and read about his life. He’s a fascinating individual. It might be very interesting to listen and interact with him. I think he should be in Cooperstown. Put an asterisk (*) next to his name. Everyone in the Hall of Fame is not without sin. Sorry not sorry for the tangent.

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo is off the couch and back into the public eye. His podcast is named A Matter of Fact. No, it is not a comedy pod, it’s a weekly political show where Governor Cuomo is going to deliver his point of view of political and current events, straight no chaser. Well, I know more than a few New Yorkers that have some questions to ask him: Do you think Governor Hochul is doing a great job? Why did you decide to move infected patients to nursing homes during COVID-19 which subsequently killed many seniors? Do you regret resigning your post?

I know there are a myriad of questions that you could ask. Let me know if it’s worth a quarter tank of gas to hear Cuomo speak once a week.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Andrew Cuomo# Podcasts# Politics# Government# Entertainment

Comments / 31

Published by

Writer, author, poet, playwright

Albany, NY
1060 followers

More from Carol Durant

Glenville, NY

Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidents

Another tractor trailer has hit the Glenridge Road Rail Bridge in Glenville, New York. The top of the trailer sheared off like an old school sardine can and looks like the folds in a paper fan. The trucks involved are semis and box trucks. The steel railroad bridge is 10 feet 11 inches high. There are newly installed yellow caution signs, lights and a side road for tall trucks to use prior to impact. Why does this accident keep happening? Locally, it’s a running joke, with the bridge having its own social media pages. It needs to be resolved because it is costing the owners, haulers, taxpayers, police, fire, EMT, insurance and towing companies to name a few; hundreds of manpower hours and at this point millions of dollars of destroyed property.

Read full story
6 comments
Albany, NY

Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse building

Central Warehouse located in Albany, New York is an immense concrete building that is owned by Mr. Evan Blum. The blight ridden building has recently been in the news because crumbling bits of concrete fell off of the south facing part of the building. This debris triggered a state of emergency by the City of Albany, since the building has inactive railroad tracks adjacent to active passenger rail. Due to this action, westbound Amtrak trains were canceled traveling to Albany until a structural engineering analysis and clean up was completed. The smokestack seen in the photo was removed.https://cbs6albany.com/news/local/central-warehouse-owner-responds-after-albany-declares-state-of-emergency-evan-blum.

Read full story
Albany, NY

Albany Skyway is an elevated park

Well, I wanted to see my tax dollars at work, so a friend and I walked her dog along the Albany Skyway. It's located off of Broadway and Clinton Avenue in Albany, New York. It used to be a road that cars traversed and now it is an elevated park. We went to the Skyway on Sunday in the early evening. There is the New York Excelsior seal at the beginning of the walkway. The former ramp has plenty of new concrete to admire while you walk the gentle grade. Keep to your right, in case of bicycles, scooters and skaters needing to whizz by you.

Read full story
7 comments

Book review: The Gospel of Afronomics Theology a/k/a G.O.A.T. by Minister Zumbi Y. Shawala

It has been over a year since the book, TheGospel of Afronomics Theology also known as G.O.A.T. has been published by Minister Zumbi Y. Shawala, which is the audacious nom de plume by author Chris Johnson. The book was written for individuals and families toward changing their economic future. The reader will follow the principles in the book to change their financial circumstances. With over twenty-two years of research, Mr. Johnson's work has elements and principles from Malcolm X to Robert Kiyosaki.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Joseph Pinion III candidate for United States Senator in New York

Mr. Joseph Pinion III is a convivial, insightful and forward thinking man. He is of Jamaican descent and was born and raised in Yonkers, the third largest city in New York. Pinion was a determined and focused student and athlete at Horace Mann High School. His studious nature and athletic prowess led to his recruitment to Colgate University where he excelled at football. He graduated with a degree in English. Pinion is an entrepreneur. He has founded or been at the helm of various nonprofit organizations throughout his career to assist and empower youth and adults on such topics as climate change and economic empowerment.

Read full story
Jasper County, SC

Opinion: Thank you Gregg Marcel Dixon

Mr. Gregg Marcel Dixon, a resident and teacher in Jasper County, South Carolina decided to launch a political campaign in the sixth Congressional district. He decided to primary an incumbent and challenger. The Democratic sixth district incumbent is Mr. Jim Clyburn. Jim Clyburn has helmed this predominantly black district for over thirty years. Mr. Dixon, nicknamed Marcel and his campaign was vibrant and informative. Marcel's presence on social media platforms, such as Twitter and YouTube was consistent and energetic. His campaign slogan, "Repair Black America to fix America" is curious and meaningful. It challenged the reader to research who Marcel is and what are the focal points of his campaign.

Read full story
2 comments
Albany, NY

Camp Logan on Capital Rep main stage, produced by Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate New York

Camp Logan, a wonderful play by Celeste Bedford Walker starts performances this week on the main stage at TheRep (Capital Repertory Theater). The play is inspired by actual events that occurred in Houston, Texas in 1917. The all black regiment in the United States Army was thrown into turmoil due to racial tension and unrest. Ms. Bedford Walker's play captures the essence of what these soldiers experienced as individuals and as a unit with insightful and humorous dialogue during this timeframe in World War I.

Read full story

Opinion: Memorial day weekend

Memorial day weekend is upon us. It seems that the month of May is the speediest month of the year. The tulips, lilacs and lilies of the valley are in bloom. The hum of lawn mowers whizzing on lawns in the neighborhood and the many trips to your favorite gardening spot for flowers signals that the weekend is here. Spring is nearing its end and summer is sprinting towards us.

Read full story
Lee, MA

Meghan Marohn is missing (update)

If you are a Baby Boomer or Generation X individual, you probably remember sitting down with a bowl of your favorite cereal, staring at the milk carton with the face of a missing child staring back at you. A black and white picture with the vital statistics of the missing person. Your parents worried and mentioned to you to remain alert; stay mindful and watch out for your siblings and friends before you left the house. These days, missing persons alerts appear on social media platforms and I reshare the posts. My friend, Meghan Marohn is now a missing person.

Read full story
17 comments

Media outlets are owned by these large companies

There are a myriad of opportunities to receive information and the news. If you are driving in your car, you can listen to traditional radio stations, such as NPR or Fox. In a newer car, you can plug in your smartphone and listen to your playlist via bluetooth or listen to built-in amenities channels, such as SiriusXM or Pandora. If you are carrying a laptop or Ipad, you can tune into legacy television channels, such as CBS or NBC, watch paid channels, such as ESPN or Netflix or hone into social media platforms, such as Facebook, TikTok or Twitter. Information is being delivered to you whether you are moving or stationary. But who owns these media companies? Who is piloting and directing the news to you and me? The answers were found at Harvard University via The Future of Media: Truth, Privacy, and Power project hosted by the Institute of Quantitative Social Science (IQSS), also at Harvard.

Read full story
4 comments

The month that celebrates poets and poetry is April

Most people say no or look at you with a blank stare or a shrug. A poem speaks overtly or covertly to you with words and their meaning. The sound in each sentence with its ebb and flow can produce shock and awe or loud guffaws. April is National Poetry Month. The acronym for this month is #NaPoWriMo. There is also a global poetry effort called #GloPoWriMo. Both encourage people to write poetry every day in April. Prompts are distributed on many sites to give you a catalyst to create new work.

Read full story

If you decide to skip watching the 2022 Grammy awards, here are some alternatives

The Grammys are scheduled on Sunday April 3 at 8:00pm on the East Coast. Do you care? Although you may think a slap might be around the corner at this award show; I'm sure security will actually exist and be active. Plus I don't really think that is a good reason to watch the show. If you want to lay eyes and get familiar with some of the musicians that your children listen to, then watch the show with them. All of your questions will annoy them which might make that a fun time for you. Otherwise, listed below are some fun alternatives for you to accomplish with your friends and family members.

Read full story

Opinion: Sanction Will Smith and let him keep the award

Well, I am sure you all have witnessed or reviewed the slap heard around the world at the recent Academy Awards® show. I did not watch it live, I have watched the clips. In case you missed it, Chris Rock delivered an ill conceived joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith. She squirmed, rolled her eyes and looked at her husband. Will Smith left his seat next to his wife in the audience, entered the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock, left the stage and yelled pejoratives. After this agitated and supreme lack of judgment, Will Smith subsequently won the Best Actor award for the movie, King Richard. Will Smith gave a teary eyed acceptance speech about his performance in the film.

Read full story
75 comments
Albany, NY

Opinion: Spring brings ATV's, dirt bikes, tip line and motorcycles

Happy Spring! Hopefully the edict from the groundhog is over and I can trade my snow shovel for a garden trowel. In addition to daylight savings time and the rockin' robins, cars will be sharing the road with legal motorcycle riders and illegal all terrain vehicles (ATV) and dirtbikes. There are rules of the road and wearing a helmet in New York is the law. Albany, New York has been besieged with illegal operation of ATVs and dirt bikes on the city streets. They are weaving in and out of traffic and increasing the noise pollution with modified engines and mufflers. This is obviously dangerous and upsetting. These droves of illegal riders were taunting one of the local fire departments in the Arbor Hill neighborhood. These riders are mostly under the age of 16 and as an operator of a dirt bike or ATV are not required to have a driver's license.https://dmv.ny.gov/brochure/atvs-information-owners-and-operators There is now a tip line in the City of Albany (518) 462-1818 to report this illegal activity.

Read full story
Albany, NY

Opinion: Double parked cars are not safe

It seems that double parking is a new activity for plenty of people with cars in Albany, New York. I understand that some people do not want to pay for parking and they do not want to look for parking. They can't find coins, don’t have or choose to use their credit card to pay for parking. They might be driving a friend's vehicle and the driver doesn’t know the license plate. If it is during the week and prior to 4:00pm, some streets are chock full of parked cars because of the State workers and residential parking permits. Which means you may have to walk a couple of blocks to find a parking space and get back to your car. You would rather skip the exercise and double park; while you wait for your friend or family member to return to your vehicle. Their loved one is just to be gone for a couple of minutes, therefore, double parking to patronize a business is not a big deal. It is a huge deal!

Read full story

Alternatives to watching the 2022 Oscars Academy Awards show

The 2022 Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences Awards show, better known as the Oscars, will be in person and televised on Sunday March 27th at 8:00pm. Which is daylight savings time on the east coast. It will be another festive event for the Hollywood elite to congratulate each other for films: that most citizens could not attend in a movie theater because of the pandemic, can not stream because they are not yet available, did not stream because they are not interested or do not care to ever watch these films. To add insult to the fans after the televised drive-thru version of the 2021 Academy Awards, some categories will not be televised live this year. https://tvline.com/2022/02/22/oscars-categories-not-live-taped-awards-list/

Read full story
Albany, NY

2021 Albany NY Mayoral race final tally

It's 2022 and I think it's time to review the numbers of people who voted in the November 2021 Mayoral race in Albany, New York. Plenty of people gripe about the city, the politics, city services, the look and the lame aspects of Albany. A review of the statistics are in order, so we can decide to definitively blame your neighbor or the person in the mirror. Let's start with the United States Census that was conducted in 2020. The population of Albany has increased to 99,224 from 97,856 in 2010. While we are still below the 100,000 threshold, at least we are moving in the right direction.https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/albanycitynewyork,albanycountynewyork/PST045221.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Make your end of life plan today

What have we learned in the last two years or the last week about dying? The answer is that it can happen at any time, to any human being or pet. It can be an instantaneous catastrophic life ending event or it can be a slow debilitating disease that is witnessed by your family and friends. Human beings do not want to talk about death because they most likely believe that communicating about death impacts their mortality. Individuals think that dealing with death will hasten the end of their own lives. You may have a religious belief system, spirituality or be an atheist, but we are all going to leave this earth. How we leave is to be determined, but you probably have stuff, also known as an estate to leave to someone. You might have cash, stocks, bonds, pictures, social media pages, websites, pets, children and businesses to contend with. Do you have an end of life plan? I am not a lawyer, financial advisor or estate planner, but I have experienced the death of a loved one, planned their specific funeral, worked at a cemetery, assisted clients in purchasing a cremation space or cemetery plot and planning a service for their loved one. It is an overwhelming and daunting task that has to be completed.

Read full story
13 comments

Interstate rest areas in New York, upgrades on the way

Anyone that has traveled on an interstate in a vehicle has visited a rest area. When nature calls or the gas tank has needs, a rest stop is a welcomed destination. Most of them are immediately located off of your interstate highway of choice. Depending on the time of day or night, the parking lot will be laden with a myriad of trucks and their sleeping drivers. They are resting before awakening to deliver the cargo that we need, want or desire. Recreation vehicles, cars and suvs with and without trailers are constantly entering and exiting the premises. Individuals are unloading pets, kids and refuse to use the facility. Depending on the state, some of the rest areas have welcome centers with personnel to provide travelers tourism information. Some of these states monitor the rest areas with law enforcement 24 hours a day, seven days a week. As a long standing traveler of the Interstate 95 corridor and various other interstate highways on the East Coast, I have visited plenty of rest areas/rest stops. I'm defining a rest area as a building with restrooms for all genders, a family room and vending machines. There might be an area or space designated as the welcome center. Rest areas in Maryland and New Jersey for example incorporate gas stations and chain restaurants as part of their rest areas.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy