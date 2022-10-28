Former Governor Andrew Cuomo is now a podcaster

Headphones Carol Durant

Quake Media is a monthly subscription podcasting company that was founded in 2019. It’s an amalgamation of the talk radio and podcasting format; if Sirius XM and YouTube had an offspring.

For $29.99 dollars a month, you can sign up and listen to a bevy of current and former television commentators and politicos, such as Laura Ingraham, Soledad O’Brien, Buck Sexton, Marc Lamont Hill and Mike Huckabee. The talent looks very 20th Century.

A shining light from the 20th Century is Charley Hustle a/k/a Pete Rose. He was an outstanding baseball player on the Cincinnati Reds. He had a gambling addiction and he bet on his team. Watch him play baseball and read about his life. He’s a fascinating individual. It might be very interesting to listen and interact with him. I think he should be in Cooperstown. Put an asterisk (*) next to his name. Everyone in the Hall of Fame is not without sin. Sorry not sorry for the tangent.

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo is off the couch and back into the public eye. His podcast is named A Matter of Fact. No, it is not a comedy pod, it’s a weekly political show where Governor Cuomo is going to deliver his point of view of political and current events, straight no chaser. Well, I know more than a few New Yorkers that have some questions to ask him: Do you think Governor Hochul is doing a great job? Why did you decide to move infected patients to nursing homes during COVID-19 which subsequently killed many seniors? Do you regret resigning your post?

I know there are a myriad of questions that you could ask. Let me know if it’s worth a quarter tank of gas to hear Cuomo speak once a week.