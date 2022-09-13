Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidents

Box truck Carol Durant

Another tractor trailer has hit the Glenridge Road Rail Bridge in Glenville, New York. The top of the trailer sheared off like an old school sardine can and looks like the folds in a paper fan. The trucks involved are semis and box trucks. The steel railroad bridge is 10 feet 11 inches high. There are newly installed yellow caution signs, lights and a side road for tall trucks to use prior to impact. Why does this accident keep happening? Locally, it’s a running joke, with the bridge having its own social media pages. It needs to be resolved because it is costing the owners, haulers, taxpayers, police, fire, EMT, insurance and towing companies to name a few; hundreds of manpower hours and at this point millions of dollars of destroyed property.

Officials from NYS Department of Motor Vehicles have contacted all drivers with CDL class licenses regarding the height of this bridge. An email or notification via registration would certainly assist in this effort. https://dmv.ny.gov/driver-license/nys-driver-license-classes Officials from the New York State Department of Transportation, New York State Thruway Authority need to speak with the National Surface Transportation Board about this dangerous issue. The town of Glenville needs to speak with the Trucking Association of New York. They are located in Clifton Park, New York and they advocate for the trucking industry with government officials. Since they are concerned about safety and have deep rooted industry ties, it would be a beneficial connection. https://nytrucks.org/

How many companies actually build trucks nationally and internationally? Officials can send information to companies that build tractor trailers. It is possible to have customized trucks used for this particular transportation route. https://www.westtechmobile.com/blog/semi-trucks-manufactured-in-america Officials need to speak to the owners of grocery stores, lumberyards, Amazon, Walmart and other retailers that regularly use trucks to haul items locally and across the nation.