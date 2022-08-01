Albany Skyway is an elevated park

Albany Skyway Carol Durant

Well, I wanted to see my tax dollars at work, so a friend and I walked her dog along the Albany Skyway. It's located off of Broadway and Clinton Avenue in Albany, New York. It used to be a road that cars traversed and now it is an elevated park. We went to the Skyway on Sunday in the early evening. There is the New York Excelsior seal at the beginning of the walkway. The former ramp has plenty of new concrete to admire while you walk the gentle grade. Keep to your right, in case of bicycles, scooters and skaters needing to whizz by you.

Flower beds Carol Durant

There are views of church spiers, new construction, Interstate 787, bars, restaurants and their accompanying parking lots with boisterous conversations and loud music to keep you entertained. Being a mindful parent of a furbaby, my friend had a poop bag at the ready for excrement which was not needed. We did see fecal remains. We did not see poop bag dispensers or garbage cans available, leading us to infer that it is a carry in, carry out park. There is a New York State seal of the Eastern bluebird which thankfully breaks the monotony of gray concrete. Once past the bluebird there are curved concrete flower beds. They are interesting and have an array of flowers and vegetables that are thriving in the direct sunlight.

Seal of Eastern Bluebird Carol Durant

We were able to sit on the edge of the flower beds, chat, greet other dog owners and gaze lovingly at the currently crumbling Central Warehouse building which is another story for another day. There was definitely an enjoyable breeze and we got our steps in during our walk on the Albany Skyway back to the car. It was a pleasant journey.