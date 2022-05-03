Lee, MA

Meghan Marohn is missing

Carol Durant

Meg Marohn and harp

If you are a Baby Boomer or Generation X individual, you probably remember sitting down with a bowl of your favorite cereal, staring at the milk carton with the face of a missing child staring back at you. A black and white picture with the vital statistics of the missing person. Your parents worried and mentioned to you to remain alert; stay mindful and watch out for your siblings and friends before you left the house. These days, missing persons alerts appear on social media platforms and I reshare the posts. My friend, Meghan Marohn is now a missing person.

Meg is a talented and wonderful individual. She is intelligent, caring and humorous. One of our many common bonds is poetry. Meg's thoughts and refrains were insightful and introspective. She mesmerized audiences. We were belted in, as she led us on her recent or past history with unique and melodic stanzas. Meg is community oriented and loves her family, friends, students and her cat. The photo is from a weekend in Troy with her Troy Poem Project. She would create a poem for you on her typewriter. Later that afternoon, Meg generously let me noodle the harp strings.

Meg has vanished. I did not know that she was missing until a mutual acquaintance updated me via a link from a local news channel. I immediately checked my phone and sent her an email. I erroneously thought that this incident was not real, just a misunderstanding. It is too real. Meg was last seen in Lee, Massachusetts and has been missing since March 27, 2022. Her car was found, but she is gone with personal items, like her cellphone.

I post updates about her every few days on social media. I keep the positivity and the prayers for her and her family daily. I have been racking my brain on how to help. Meg's photo has been out on social media, but I thought about her voice and poetry. Here's a link of Meg talking about poetry. I am hoping that her voice will resonate with you, it will jog someone's memory and she will be found. https://video.kqed.org/video/interview-meghan-marohn-poems-vwgiod/ Here is the tip line number: (413) 327–6255. Please share and use #findmeghanmarohn. Also check https://findmeghanmarohn.com/ for updates.

Thank you.

