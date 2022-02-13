Report the potholes

Carol Durant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Um7xz_0eDP9JyA00
Road surface fissureCarol Durant

We will have six more weeks of winter according to the scraggly groundhog. Many of us across the country have had a ton of actual snow or too many inches of sleet and freezing rain with or instead of snow. We are already sick of shoveling and ice picking; buying and tossing salt or other deicing solutions on our driveways and sidewalks. Loud applause to the public and private Plow people in keeping our streets safe. You need a raise.

A heinous byproduct of winter is the pothole. It is the acne of asphalt. It can be a surface nick that makes your car shudder. It can be a sinkhole ready to devour a tire and snap an axle. As a driver, you hope to visually spot the pothole before your tire enters the abyss. If you remember the game of Frogger, that is the same activity in the spot the pothole game. You hope that your glasses or contacts are clean or your 20/20 vision is hypersensitive. You have to weave your vehicle around these crevices, not cause an accident and not lose a tire. It is a stressful process toward arriving safely to your destination. If you drive on the same route, you will remember where the original potholes are and will seamlessly dodge them. It is that brand new pothole that adds to your angst in maneuvering. There seems to be less potholes on the interstate, but they exist.

What can you do about potholes? Pay attention as a driver and as a passenger. Report the location of the pothole to your local village, town, city, state municipality, departments of transportation or general services. Pull up the information on your phone, laptop or ask Siri or Alexa. We all play plenty of taxes to keep these roads paved and lined with proper signage. There is no need to receive damage to our wheels and ourselves, if we do our civic duty and report the pothole and it gets fixed. Thanks to all and stay safe.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Potholes# Transportation# Winter# Safety# Roads

Comments / 15

Published by

Writer, author, poet, playwright

Albany, NY
765 followers

More from Carol Durant

Albany, NY

Panhandling is a profession

We are in the Great Resignation during a pandemic. People across the United States are jobless for various reasons. Mostly in many traditional industries, such as retail, manufacturing and hospitality. Apparently, there is a semi-new business in the Capital District that is flush with employees. This trade is panhandling. Panhandlers, solicitors and beggars are their titles. Normally, you would see and experience begging in person on the city streets. This industry like others has pivoted and now you will experience it in your car, at an exit or high traffic area.

Read full story
17 comments

February is Black History Month

It's day one of Black History Month and I’m already wondering what company or celebrity is going to win the panderpalooza prize. In spite of that negative thought, let's start this month with positive vibes. Let's finally find a real way to bridge the chasms of division and have a conversation with your people about other people. It starts with you.

Read full story
126 comments
Albany, NY

Snow removal in Albany area was awful

Thankfully, the Capital District did not get the snow bomb that engulfed the East Coast and landed on Boston. We did get at least three inches of snow. My expectations were that the side roads would be slushy, but main thoroughfares would be plowed and passable. I was wrong. Interstate 787, Interstate 90, Hackett Boulevard were slushy, barely plowed with some sand salt mixture. I was on these roads mid morning. I can only imagine how dangerous they were for the second and third shift of people driving to and from work and home. I understand that we are in a pandemic and are also in the midst of the Great Resignation, but it's freaking winter! Was it because we weren't slated to receive two feet of snow that the city and county Department of General Services and state Department of Transportation snowplow people got to sleep in late?

Read full story
9 comments

Phoenix Rising: new documentary highlights traumatic relationship between Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson

Actress Evan Rachel Wood has put her private romantic relationship with Brian Warner who goes by the stage name of Marilyn Manson on blast in the explosive documentary Phoenix Rising. This documentary was filmed in two parts. Part I: Don’t Fall debuted at the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary will appear in its entirety on HBO later this year.

Read full story
Albany, NY

Opinion: Demolish the Central Warehouse building

I have lived in Albany since the 1990's. The skyline of any city brands itself into your psyche. Once you move to Albany, you definitely ask questions about Empire State Plaza, Corning Tower, The Capital and The Egg. They are architecturally different from the rest of the buildings in the City of Albany. The view is linear on your horizon's eye and situated next to each other. They are a catalyst for asking questions about the history of Albany. You will receive the answers proudly or bashfully. Once your skyline focus is removed from the Plaza, you will see the spires from various religious institutions, MVP Arena, bridges across the Hudson River and Nipper the dog.

Read full story
2 comments
Albany, NY

Office space converted to luxury apartments in downtown Albany

I just read that more apartments are for rent in downtown Albany. The address for these newly converted apartments is 90 State Street. This former savings bank building is at the corner of State Street and South Pearl Street. It is an art deco structure originally built in the 1930's and it is gorgeous. The whole building is not being converted, but fourteen new apartments will be available for rent on eleven floors. These brand new luxury rentals will be called Abraxas Apartments.https://www.abraxasat90state.com/about/

Read full story
17 comments
Glens Falls, NY

Community theater winners of local man's fundraiser

The fundraiser for local theaters in the 518 area code is officially over. It was a success! The brainchild of Andy O'Rourke, an actor who aspires to own his own theater company is ecstatic. Andy admits that the process was a lot harder than he expected, but he is glad that he was able to help his theater colleagues. With the assistance of family, friends, local media and social media the fundraiser gained awareness and people started to purchase and donate.

Read full story
Albany, NY

Opinion: Alternate sites for Albany Police Athletic League Holiday Lights

Well, it is official that the Albany Police Athletic League Capital Holiday Lights in Washington Park has ended. This event has been happening since 1997 and it has been joyous and chaotic from the inception. It's a mega fundraiser during the holidays and brings the locals and out of town visitors to the park for some holiday cheer. Some people probably stayed in the city, ate at local restaurants with the family with some regular and adult beverages.https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nys/capital-region/news/2021/06/10/albany-pal-facing-concerns-over-holiday-lights-fundraiser-

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Less ounces, less food

I know you have noticed that the price of food has definitely increased in the last two years. Your recyclable bags may contain the same actual items, but have you noticed the difference in packaging. Next time you go to the store, stand in the aisle and get a visual on the packaging of your favorite items. You will notice that the fonts and colors have changed. Your favorite product might be on sale more often than usual. You have been enjoying eating it, but why are you buying more of it?

Read full story
5 comments
Albany, NY

Opinion: An urban gondola in Albany

We are still talking about having a gondola over the Hudson River from Rensselaer to Albany? Here is the website. http://capitalgondola.com/about-cdg/ The answer is yes. My first actual question after I guffawed is how much money am I the taxpayer going to have to shell out? According to the website this endeavor will be privately funded for $25 million dollars. With the higher cost of everything including electricity, gas and rising inflation, I imagine that the price tag for this venture will definitely increase.

Read full story
8 comments

Purpose instead of resolutions for 2022

It is a brand new year and you have another list of resolutions. If you have been keeping track of your resolutions from the previous year, are you able to check the box that these resolutions were successfully completed? You lost a substantial amount of weight, deep cleaned your domicile, got rid of old clothes, cleaned your car and all of the other items that were untouched, partially completed or forgotten. We have all been told that words matter. I think resolutions is the word that sabotages everyone. The last week of every year the mass media gives you a recap of the year. Politics, celebrity deaths and the economy are major categories that impact our lives. The past couple of years have been exceptionally difficult on the mind, body and soul, but we feel guilty to make a resolution list to fulfill in the new year.

Read full story

Christmas candy discounts, hooray!

Get ready for the best sale of the year. Christmas and holiday candy discounts are starting today. You can shop for these discounts at any store with a front door. The gas station, department stores, farmers market, craft fairs, grocery stores and the list is almost endless. It's a very exciting time because of the candy varieties. Mostly chocolate, but jelly, gummy and hard candies too. Boxed and bagged up to seventy five percent off. They are perfect treats for the freezer to find later when you are unearthing vegetables for dinner. You can use them in a cake recipe or as cake decorations. Definitely a bonus on your favorite cookie or in some hot chocolate.

Read full story

Opinion: A letter to Anthony Broadwater

As another black man that has been added onto a long list of the exonerated, I salute you. You stood on your innocence for sixteen years as an incarcerated man. For sixteen years, your family and friends were without your physical presence but knew that you were wrongly convicted and chose to fight with you. Once released you were a convict who was still an innocent man. I hope you are enjoying your newly found freedom in the world outside of the invisible walls of being a convicted felon. We all need to continue to reevaluate our justice system.

Read full story
Albany, NY

Opinion: Clinton Market

I must have been asleep on a bench at Jennings Landing because I missed the original memorandum. A brand new economic development plan is ready to be initialized in downtown Albany in 2022. It is called the Clinton Market. It will be located across from the Palace Theater and next to the Federal Building, which is situated between North Pearl Street, Wilson Street and Broadway. Currently, it is a deserted empty space, which will soon become a focal point for all local and out of town inhabitants to enjoy. According to the press release, it will have pop up shops, an outdoor stage, fountains and seating for all to sip, luxuriate and adore. There are renderings available, so you can view the forthcoming jubilance of the space in the day and at night. https://capitalizealbany.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/CapitalizeAlbany-Clinton-Market-Collective-Final-Design-Press-Release-12.11.21.pdf As another jewel in the crown of local economic development, this venture will connect the Clinton Avenue neighborhood to the new Albany Skyway park which is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021. https://www.timesunion.com/news/article/albany-skyway-construction-16582543.php Data, research, studies, calls to action and money are components necessary to create change. It would be appreciated by the taxpayers, if the ideologues in this city would stop going to Manhattan and Brooklyn to look for the answers towards making Albany great again.

Read full story

Book: The Tragic Life of Joe Tomatohead, PhD

The Tragic Life of Joe Tomatohead, PhD by author G. Douglas Davis IV, is the third installment of his experiences of being bullied in the workplace. This book is the saga of Mr. Davis’ final years of mistreatment. He has used his keyboard as his “Justice League” to address and conquer the villainous behavior of his fellow staff members. Mr. Davis provides names, actual emails and specific situations in certain instances that he was forced to navigate to earn a paycheck. Depending on the book, names in a few situations were changed or redacted to protect the guilty.

Read full story
4 comments

Book: Borrow My Tribe

What does a former world class bodybuilder, teacher, personal trainer, Reiki master, wife and mother add to her list of accomplishments? The answer is a newly published author. Meet Kassie Alnwick, her new book is entitled Borrow My Tribe: Women’s Wisdom from your Chosen Sisters. Mrs. Alnwick is also The Wicked Warrior. The Wicked Warrior is her aptly named superhero/heroine nature and spirituality. The name symbolizes her invincible strength and positivity in body, mind and spirit. She strives to assist you in turning up the gas, so your pilot light stays ignited and guides you towards your specific lighted pathway.

Read full story
4 comments

The Holiday gift experience

Today I started the in person Holiday shopping season. I took my mask out of its holster, hopped in the car and rolled out with a bff. We went to local Holiday marketplaces. One place featured vendors who left their crafts on tables for consumers to self-vend and purchase. You peruse the beauty, intricacy, imagine the time and effort, muse over the price and decide to purchase without the owner/expert in attendance. The self-vending idea does cut down on the time spent at the location and pandemic risk management (less stopping and chatting). The exchange of pleasantries, information and acknowledgement by the craftsperson of their candles, cheese, condiments, ornaments, wreaths, gloves, scarves, candy, etc. is a void that until today, I didn’t know that I missed.

Read full story
Albany, NY

Opinion: Interstate 787

Interstate 787 is a traffic arterial that traverses northbound and southbound in Albany, New York. The age of this highway is over fifty years old. It affords travelers to view the skyline of the capital of the Empire State at various speeds on the way to their destination. The newest idea from local government is to dismantle the entire skyway which currently obscures the Hudson River, so we can use the waterfront.

Read full story
2 comments

The Thanksgiving nap

Overall, I am not really a big fan of taking a nap. Once I am up and out of bed, I am on the go. I'm making breakfast, deciding if its the bank, post office, farmers market or a super early grocery store run during the week or the weekend. All that thinking, driving, navigating and moving is exhausting, but I keep going until it's all done. I eat or drink something along the way. I should slow down and try to nap, but it seems wasteful.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy