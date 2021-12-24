Christmas candy discounts, hooray!

Candy dish Carol Durant

Get ready for the best sale of the year. Christmas and holiday candy discounts are starting today. You can shop for these discounts at any store with a front door. The gas station, department stores, farmers market, craft fairs, grocery stores and the list is almost endless. It's a very exciting time because of the candy varieties. Mostly chocolate, but jelly, gummy and hard candies too. Boxed and bagged up to seventy five percent off. They are perfect treats for the freezer to find later when you are unearthing vegetables for dinner. You can use them in a cake recipe or as cake decorations. Definitely a bonus on your favorite cookie or in some hot chocolate.

I was in a department store today. Yes, I'm that last minute Christmas shopper. It may sound lame, but you have to make instant decisions, make time to wrap or use gift bags and get ready to give. As I strolled through the store towards the cashier, I saw one of my favorite signs of the year. It said fifty percent off. I took a detour and found some candy and other gift items to purchase. Thankfully for my wallet and my teeth, I didn't have a shopping cart. I grabbed what I could, reconfigured my grasp and headed back towards the cash register. Since grocery stores open earlier than department stores, I can make at least two grocery store stops and at the gas station before the department store opens. With all this discounted candy, I'll purchase a new toothbrush and dental floss. Enjoy!