Book: The Tragic Life of Joe Tomatohead, PhD

The Tragic Life of Joe Tomatohead, PhD by author G. Douglas Davis IV, is the third installment of his experiences of being bullied in the workplace. This book is the saga of Mr. Davis’ final years of mistreatment. He has used his keyboard as his “Justice League” to address and conquer the villainous behavior of his fellow staff members. Mr. Davis provides names, actual emails and specific situations in certain instances that he was forced to navigate to earn a paycheck. Depending on the book, names in a few situations were changed or redacted to protect the guilty.

His first two works, E-mails from Satan’s Daughter and Kith & Kin: A Klannish, Klownish, Tragik Komedy lay the foundation on his negative experiences as a victim of adult bullying. Doug is now a retiree, but he forged his career at two different state agencies for the New York State government. His current book is a work of non-fiction and tells his story using poetry and prose. Most books about bullying focus on children, but adult bullying, especially in the workplace, is a category that beholds vicious tales of woe.

The Tragic Life of Joe Tomatohead, PhD Carol Durant

Mr. Davis’ personal fortitude was derived from his life experience as a foster child with a disability. His memoir, In the Care of Strangers: The Autobiography of a Foster Child written using his nom de plume, D. Alexander Holiday describes his hard fought upbringing in New York City.

Mr. Davis navigated the daily gauntlet of racism, sexism, ableism, microaggressions, pejoratives, overt encounters and psychological warfare. The aforementioned were actively used by colleagues and supervisors. His mental health was strong, fractured and nearly broken by these experiences. Despite the negatives that were plentiful, there were a handful of people who made his work life engaging and tolerable.

He toiled and deflected but finally decided to fortify his mind, body and soul by writing about the targeted bullying that was his workplace gauntlet. The Tragic Life of Joe Tomatohead, PhD and his other works using his nom de plumes G. Douglas Davis IV and D. Alexander Holiday is available to purchase online via Amazon.com, The Troy Book Makers and ordered at your local bookstore.